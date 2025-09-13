Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-0 Thrashing of Nottingham Forest
Arsenal moved top of the Premier League table with a commanding 3-0 victory over Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Martin Zubimendi’s brace and Viktor Gyökeres’ strike secured all three points in emphatic fashion.
Martin Zubimendi Is More Than a Midfielder Who Brings Stability
The Spanish midfielder announced himself to Premier League football in spectacular style with two brilliant goals. Zubimendi crashed in a stunning volley for the opener before heading in Arsenal’s third goal after the break.
His performance against Forest showcased attacking instincts that complement his defensive midfield role. The former Real Sociedad star demonstrated he can be Arsenal’s box-to-box solution, offering goal threat alongside his renowned positional discipline.
Zubimendi’s brace highlighted his technical ability and timing in the final third, qualities that make him far more than just a defensive shield for Arsenal’s back four.
Cristhian Mosquera Might Even Give Arteta Selection Headaches
Making his full Arsenal debut in place of the injured William Saliba, the 21-year-old Spanish defender looked completely at home in the Premier League. Mosquera’s composed performance against Forest’s attacking threats suggests Arteta now has genuine competition for places in central defense.
The former Valencia defender, who joined for an initial £13 million in July, seamlessly integrated into Arsenal’s high line and build-up play. His confident display will surely give Arteta serious selection dilemmas once Saliba returns from injury.
Viktor Gyökeres Is Arsenal’s Missing Piece
The Swedish striker’s second goal from Eberechi Eze’s cross demonstrated exactly why Arsenal invested heavily in his services. Gyökeres provided the clinical edge that Arsenal have sometimes lacked, converting his chance with trademark composure.
His movement and finishing ability offer Arsenal a different attacking dimension, particularly when breaking down organized defenses like Forest attempted to deploy under their new management.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Nottingham Forest: Martin Zubimendi Ruins Ange Postecoglou’s First Game After Tottenham Sack
Arsenal crashed Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge as Nottingham Forest‘s manager, as they thrashed them 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium. After a rather lackluster start, the Gunners opened the scoring through Martin Zubimendi‘s expertly struck long ranger from a corner.
The Spaniard opened his goalscoring account for Arsenal with a clean strike in the 32nd minute of the game. Right after the second half begun, a long pinged ball from Riccardo Calafiori set Eberechi Eze running to the flanks who then brilliantly set up Viktor Gyokeres for a goal-poacher’s tap-in to make it 2-0.
The North London team tripled their lead in the 79th minute, this time through Zubimendi once again, who expertly rose over Neco Williams after substitute Leandro Trossard’s slow curling cross. With this win, Arsenal moved to first in the EPL table. It is worth noting that the game also saw Martin Odegaard (the Gunners’ skipper) walk off due to a shoulder injury in the first half.
Here are the player ratings for the Arsenal stars:
The Standout Performer:
Martin Zubimendi – 9/10 The former Real Sociedad midfielder hardly put a foot wrong barring a few misplaced passes. While brought into the team to bring in stability in the midfield, not many would have expected Zubimendi to bag a double.
The Solid Showings:
Noni Madueke – 8/10 Noni Madueke continued from where he left off against Liverpool at Anfield. Playing in the injured Bukayo Saka’s position, the former Chelsea star was ripping apart the Nottingham Forest defenders in the flanks, and especially Morato had a really hard time dealing with him. Besides this, Madueke’s crosses into the box during regular play and set pieces as well, were top-notch.
Cristhian Mosquera – 8/10 The 21-year-old defender once again made sure that the Arsenal fans didn’t miss the injured William Saliba with yet another solid outing. He even made a near-goal-saving tackle after Jurrien Timber had messed up with the clearance when the ball had sprung back in after Chris Wood’s shot (unintended) had hit the bar.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10 Solid as usual. No-nonsense defense from the Brazilian who also had to don the role as captain after Odegaard left the field.
Viktor Gyokeres – 7/10 Could have gotten a lesser rating for his first-half anonymity. Although the services weren’t that numerous for the Swede in the first half, he did get set up by a few Madueke crosses and one inside the box pass from Eze. However, he made that up right in the beginning of the second half as he tapped in from close range to make it 2-0 to the Arsenal.
Arsenal and Mikel Arteta finally have themselves a bagsman.— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) September 13, 2025
Three in four for Viktor Gyokeres. pic.twitter.com/kIe5EaBeWA
Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Didn’t play that big a role in the first half, but got into the game as time progressed. He became a menace for the Forest defenders in the second half, and as mentioned already, got the assist for Gyokeres’ goal.
Other Ratings
Mikel Merino – 6.5/10 – Was high on confidence coming into the game following an impressive International break. He forced Matz Sels to an early save in the first half. Was largely untroubled and assured.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 Was really good in the offense, but issues with defense are sometimes present in the Italian. Dan Ndoye did give him a bit of a hard time occasionally, and it was Ndoye’s ball that found Wood who unintendedly struck the bar following a finger-tip glove touch save from David Raya. However, Calafiori’s pinged secondary-assist to Eze was a thing of beauty.
Jurrien Timber – 6/10 Nothing special, was solid for most part of the game, barring a fluffed clearance. Made a few darting runs into the box. Hard-working as usual.
David Raya – 6/10 Hardly had anything to do the whole game. The only time he had to make an important save was that chest-deflected shot from Wood.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 Got accustomed to his role right away after coming on early for Martin Odegaard, but didn’t have much impact in the goals.
Second Half Substitutes
Declan Rice – 5.5/10 Standard substitute rating. However, towards the end of the match he made an impressive run into the box, but it didn’t result in a goal.
Myles Lewis-Skelly Standard 5/10.
Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Stunningly set up Martin Zubimendi for Arsenal’s third goal. Was lively during his time on the pitch.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10 Lack of confidence once-again showed in the Brazilian. Runs he made weren’t impressive and lacked the killer pace he once had.
The Skipper
Martin Odegaard – N/A Didn’t cause much of an impact, and he’s done his shoulder once again.
Arsenal
Photos and Videos from First Arsenal Training Session Before the Nottingham Forest Game
Arsenal‘s London Colney training ground buzzed with intensity as Mikel Arteta put his squad through their paces ahead of Saturday’s crucial Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest.
The candid shots capture the focused atmosphere as players fine-tuned their preparations for what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle. With Ange Postecoglou taking his first match in charge of Forest, Arsenal know they’re facing an unpredictable opponent with fresh ideas and renewed energy.
Eberechi Eze’s Gym Work Ahead of Nottingham Forest Game Goes Viral
Training footage reveals the meticulous attention to detail that has become Arteta’s trademark.
The official YouTube channel of the club also released a video showing the players working hard in the gym with Eberechi Eze’s gym work gaining the spotlight on r/Gunners. Take a look at the clip below:
The mood appeared relaxed yet determined, with summer signings integrating seamlessly alongside established stars. Laughter and competitive banter filled the crisp September air as the squad bonded ahead of another important fixture in their title pursuit. It was clearly evident in the QOTD clip as well, where the players were asked to answer and pass on their own question to the next player.
Behind-the-scenes moments show the human side of elite football preparation – players sharing jokes during water breaks, coaching staff deep in tactical discussions, and the quiet concentration that defines professional training sessions. With Forest arriving under new management, every detail in these training sessions could prove crucial come Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal
Video – Mikel Arteta Has Forgotten This Playing Style and Why He Needs to Bring This Back ASAP
Eddie Nketiah’s magnificent goal against West Ham in December 2022 represents everything missing from Arsenal’s current approach. The goal that won Arsenal’s Goal of the Month award showcased a fluid, interconnected style that Mikel Arteta has seemingly abandoned.
The Perfect Sequence – Granit Xhaka’s Masterclass
The move was orchestrated entirely by Granit Xhaka‘s intelligence and positioning. Starting deep in midfield, Xhaka found Gabriel Martinelli with a perfectly weighted pass, showcasing his long-range distribution.
The genius lay in what happened next – Martinelli’s return pass found Xhaka who had cleverly moved closer to the edge of the box, demonstrating his tactical awareness and ability to read the game’s flow. This wasn’t static passing; it was dynamic midfield play.
Xhaka’s second contribution proved equally crucial, switching the ball to Ben White with perfect timing. The Swiss midfielder’s dual involvement – first as deep playmaker, then as advanced creator – highlighted his unique ability to control multiple phases of attack. White’s subsequent run and cross to Ødegaard only materialized because of Xhaka’s positional intelligence.
The Norwegian captain’s expert lay-off was the final piece of the puzzle, setting up Nketiah for his brilliant spin and finish that sealed Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback victory.
What’s Been Lost
This goal epitomized Arsenal’s best qualities during their 2022-23 title challenge – patient build-up combined with incisive movement, multiple players contributing to the attack, and seamless transitions between possession phases.
The sequence showed seven or eight passes with every player contributing meaningfully. Xhaka’s dual involvement, White’s overlapping run, Martinelli’s quick thinking, and Ødegaard’s vision created the perfect platform for Nketiah’s clinical finish.
Modern Arsenal lacks this collective fluidity, often relying on individual brilliance rather than the systematic approach that made them genuine title contenders. Arteta must rediscover this collaborative style to unlock their full potential again.
