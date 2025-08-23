3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 5-0 Thrashing of Leeds United

Arsenal’s emphatic demolition of Leeds United provided several crucial insights into their evolving squad dynamics and tactical flexibility. The comprehensive victory offered glimpses of future potential while addressing recent concerns about key personnel.

Viktor Gyokeres Might Live Up to the Expectations

The Swedish striker silenced his doubters with a commanding display that showcased exactly why Arsenal pursued him so aggressively. His first goal demonstrated the predatory instincts that made him lethal at Sporting CP, cutting inside from the left channel before sliding a composed finish past Lucas Perri. The movement and execution were textbook striker play.

Viktor Gyokeres during Arsenal vs. Leeds United (via Arsenal.com)

More telling was his penalty conversion for the second goal, followed by his trademark hair-flick celebration. This wasn’t just scoring – this was a cheeky response to the trolls who mocked his hair-flicking antics during the disappointing Manchester United performance.

Gyokeres clearly heard the criticism and answered with goals, using his signature celebration as a defiant statement to his detractors.

Max Dowman is One for the Future

Arsenal’s decision to hand a Premier League debut to 15-year-old Max Dowman speaks volumes about his exceptional potential.

The youngster didn’t look overwhelmed by the occasion, earning a penalty in stoppage time through intelligent movement in the box. His composure and awareness suggested a player destined for bigger things at Arsenal.

Noni Madueke Looked Better on the Right Wing

Madueke’s positional switch following Saka’s injury revealed interesting tactical insights. While he struggled on the left flank during the first half, his move to the right wing after Saka’s departure showed marked improvement.

His natural tendency to cut inside on his stronger left foot became more effective from the right side, suggesting Mikel Arteta may have found his optimal position within the squad rotation system.

