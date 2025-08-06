3 Ways Mikel Arteta Can Use Eberechi Eze at Arsenal

With Arsenal confident of reaching a full agreement for Eberechi Eze this summer, Mikel Arteta gains tactical flexibility that could transform the Gunners’ attacking patterns. Here’s how the Crystal Palace star fits into Arsenal’s system.

Left-Wing Creator

Eze’s natural position on the left flank would provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli while offering different qualities. Where Martinelli relies on pace and directness, Eze brings technical precision and set-piece delivery. His ability to drift inside creates space for Jurrien Timber’s overlapping runs, replicating the inverted winger role that made Bukayo Saka so effective on the right.

Eberechi Eze (Via GOAL.com)

The England international’s close control in tight spaces would suit Arteta’s patient build-up philosophy, allowing Arsenal to unlock low blocks through intricate passing combinations rather than relying purely on pace.

False Nine Alternative

Eze’s goalscoring record – 11 Premier League goals last season – demonstrates his finishing ability from deeper positions. As a false nine, he could drop between the lines to link play while creating space for Saka and Martinelli to exploit behind defenders.

This tactical variation would give Arsenal unpredictability against teams that prepare specifically to nullify Viktor Gyökeres’ physical presence. Eze’s movement patterns and passing range from central areas would stretch defensive lines differently.

Advanced Playmaker

In Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Eze could operate as the number ten behind the striker. His progressive passing and ability to carry the ball forward would complement Martin Ødegaard’s orchestration from deeper positions.

This deployment maximizes Eze’s creative output while maintaining defensive stability through Declan Rice’s anchoring role in midfield. His set-piece expertise adds another dimension to Arsenal’s dead-ball situations, particularly important in tight Champions League encounters.

Sky Sports reports Eze is open to joining Arsenal, recognizing the tactical opportunities Arteta’s system provides for his continued development.

