4 Bold Predictions for Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest – Riccardo Calafiori To Be Dropped and More

Saturday’s Emirates Stadium clash promises tactical intrigue as Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first Nottingham Forest match against Arsenal. Here are four bold predictions for this fascinating encounter.

Riccardo Calafiori to Be Dropped for Piero Hincapié

Deadline day signing Piero Hincapié could also make his debut at some stage and might surprisingly start ahead of Riccardo Calafiori. The Ecuadorian’s recent impressive international performances, including his standout display against Argentina, could convince Arteta to give him his Premier League debut.

Piero Hincapie (via Arsenal.com)

Calafiori looks to have made the left-back role his, but Hincapié’s versatility and fresh legs could be crucial against Postecoglou’s high-energy approach.

Chris Wood to Be Benched by Postecoglou

Chris Wood is just the kind of big No 9 Postecoglou likes, but tactical analysis suggests the Australian manager might spring a surprise.

Mikel Arteta and Chris Wood (via Arsenal Web and Independent)

We could see Postecoglou deploying the 4-2-3-1 to get the best out of the midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, potentially dropping Wood for a more mobile front line.

Nwaneri to Start Over Ødegaard

With Ethan Nwaneri in the squad and Ødegaard’s recent injury concerns, the 18-year-old could be handed a shock start.

Ethan Nwaneri (Via Tribuna.Com)

This would represent Arteta’s boldest selection decision, trusting youth against experienced opposition.

Forest to Press High Despite New Manager

Former Spurs head coach takes charge of first game against Arsenal on Saturday, and Postecoglou’s pressing philosophy will be immediately evident. The new manager is likely to bring in a new pressing style that could create plenty of chances, making Forest surprisingly aggressive from the opening whistle.

This tactical shift could catch Arsenal off-guard early in the match.

