5 Players Mikel Arteta Should Sell to Fund Eberechi Eze This Summer

Arsenal’s pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has reached a critical juncture, with the 27-year-old England international’s £68 million release clause presenting a significant financial challenge. With Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga already secured, funding Eze’s arrival requires strategic squad trimming to maintain Financial Fair Play compliance.

1. Leandro Trossard (£35-40 million)

The Belgian winger’s impressive performances have attracted interest from several European clubs, making him Arsenal‘s most valuable sellable asset. At 30, Trossard represents peak market value while still delivering consistent output. His departure would be painful but practical – selling high on a player approaching his decline phase.

Saudi Arabian clubs have shown concrete interest in Trossard’s experience and goal-scoring ability from wide positions. With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka established as preferred wide options, plus potential Eze arrival, Trossard becomes surplus to requirements despite his undeniable quality.

2. Fabio Vieira (£25-30 million)

Despite flashes of brilliance, the Portuguese playmaker has struggled to establish himself in Arteta’s system consistently. At 25, Vieira possesses significant technical ability but lacks the physicality and pace required for Premier League success. His departure would generate substantial revenue while clearing wages.

Fabio Vieira (via TransferMarkt)

AC Milan, Napoli, and several Portuguese clubs have monitored Vieira’s situation. His Champions League experience and creativity make him attractive to teams playing slower, more technical football. Arsenal could recoup most of their initial investment while reinvesting in Eze’s proven Premier League pedigree.

3. Albert Sambi Lokonga (£15-20 million)

The Belgian midfielder’s Arsenal journey has stagnated despite loan spells attempting to develop his potential. With Martin Zubimendi now anchoring the midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, Lokonga’s pathway to regular minutes remains blocked indefinitely.

Crystal Palace, Brighton, and several Championship clubs have expressed interest in Lokonga’s passing range and positional versatility. His sale would represent pure profit while ensuring he finds regular football to continue his development at an appropriate level.

4. Jakub Kiwior (£20-25 million)

Despite impressive performances when called upon, the Polish international remains fourth-choice center-back behind William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Ben White. At 25, Kiwior deserves regular first-team football to fulfill his considerable potential.

Serie A clubs, particularly AC Milan and Juventus, appreciate his left-footed defensive skills and comfortable ball-playing ability. Kiwior’s departure would generate decent revenue while creating space for academy promotions or future defensive reinforcements.

5. Oleksandr Zinchenko (£20-25 million)

The Ukrainian’s Arsenal career has been hampered by injuries and inconsistent form, making him expendable despite his technical quality. At 28, Zinchenko’s peak market value is now, and his substantial wages could be better allocated elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Zinchenko’s versatility and Champions League experience. His departure would free up significant wage space while generating transfer revenue toward Eze’s acquisition.

The Financial Mathematics

These five sales could generate approximately £115-140 million – comfortably exceeding Eze’s £68 million release clause while maintaining squad depth. More importantly, clearing these wages would provide sustainable long-term benefits for Arsenal’s financial planning.

Eze’s creative output, Premier League experience, and age profile justify the investment. The 27-year-old represents immediate impact rather than potential, exactly what Arsenal need for their title challenge.

Sometimes building championship-winning squads requires difficult decisions about talented players who simply don’t fit the tactical puzzle perfectly.

