Six Years of William Saliba at Arsenal: Stats and Key Performances Across Loan Spells to Becoming a Defensive Colossus

William Saliba’s Arsenal journey represents modern football’s patient approach to talent development. Since arriving from Saint-Étienne in 2019 for £27 million, the French defender has evolved from promising prospect to Premier League’s most reliable center-back.

William Saliba’s Arsenal Career Statistics (2019-2025)

Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets Key Stats 2019-20 Loan (Saint-Étienne) 17 0 1 4 Development season 2020-21 Loan (Nice) 20 1 0 8 Ligue 1 experience 2021-22 Loan (Marseille) 52 2 1 21 UECL semi-finals 2022-23 Arsenal debut 38 2 1 16 PL breakthrough 2023-24 Arsenal 38 2 2 18 Every PL minute 2024-25 Arsenal 49 3 4 22 Career-best season Total Arsenal All competitions 125 7 7 56 145 career apps

Statistics current as of July 26, 2025

The Loan Army Graduate

Saliba’s initial Arsenal stint involved strategic loan moves that proved crucial for his development. His 2021-22 season at Marseille was transformational, making 52 appearances and helping them reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals while securing Champions League qualification.

The young defender was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year, demonstrating the value of Arsenal’s patient approach. Unlike many loan moves that stagnate careers, Saliba’s temporary departures accelerated his growth against varied tactical systems and playing styles.

The 2022-23 Breakthrough

Saliba’s Arsenal debut season exceeded all expectations. Partnering Gabriel Magalhães, he formed the Premier League’s most formidable defensive partnership. His 38 appearances yielded 16 clean sheets, with Arsenal conceding just 43 goals – their best defensive record in years.

His composed performances in high-pressure situations, particularly against Manchester City and Liverpool, announced his arrival as a world-class defender. The partnership with Gabriel provided the foundation for Arsenal’s surprise title challenge, finishing just five points behind Manchester City.

The Iron Man Season (2023-24)

Saliba became the first Arsenal outfield player since Lee Dixon in 1989-90 to play every minute of a Premier League season. His 3,420 minutes represented ultimate reliability in an era of rotation and injury management.

The marauding defender won possession 213 times; more than any other central defender in the Premier League, showcasing his proactive defending style. His reading of the game and recovery pace allowed Arsenal to maintain a high defensive line while pressing aggressively.

Key Performances

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (August 2022): Saliba’s Arsenal debut match marked the beginning of his Premier League journey after three years of loan spells. His composed performance announced his readiness for Arsenal’s first team.

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth (2022-23): Saliba scored his first goal for the club in this match, celebrating with characteristic composure that has defined his Arsenal career.

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United at Old Trafford (May 2024): Saliba delivered a masterclass defensive display in Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 victory, earning a 9/10 rating for his composed performance. His standout moment came with a superb dispossession of Alejandro Garnacho in the second half when the winger was bearing down on Arsenal’s goal. Saliba was instrumental in Arsenal’s clean sheet at Old Trafford, helping maintain their title challenge with a dominant defensive showing that neutralized United’s attacking threats throughout the match.

Saliba’s evolution reflects modern football’s demands on center-backs. His 92% pass accuracy in 2024-25 demonstrates exceptional ball-playing ability, while his aerial dominance (78% win rate) provides defensive security.

His partnership with Gabriel has conceded just 1.2 goals per game over their 87 appearances together, establishing them among Europe’s elite defensive pairings. Saliba’s pace allows Arsenal to defend high while his distribution initiates attacks from deep positions.

International Recognition

Saliba’s Arsenal performances earned France recognition, accumulating 28 caps since his debut in 2022. His inclusion in France’s 2024 European Championship squad validated his rapid development from loan army graduate to international regular.

The £190,000 Investment

Saliba’s current £190,000 weekly wage reflects his importance to Arsenal’s project. His contract until 2027 represents smart business, securing a defender valued at €80 million in today’s market.

From patient loan development to Premier League stalwart, Saliba embodies Arsenal’s modern recruitment philosophy. His six-year journey proves that strategic development trumps immediate gratification in building championship-caliber defenders.

