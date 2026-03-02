A No Brainer Says Former Liverpool Forward Rinsola Babajide as She Explains Why She Switched Allegiance From England to Nigeria to Represent Super Falcons

Former Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide has admitted that she switched her international allegiance from England to Nigeria because she had a childhood dream of playing in the Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament. The Roma forward explained her decision was motivated by her Nigerian heritage and desire to connect with her culture.

“I’m Nigerian. As big an achievement as it was and with how successful Mission X was, it’s been the pinnacle of my career to date…"



Born in London, Babajide was part of the Young Lionesses squad that won bronze at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup. She also earned caps at U18, U19, and U23 levels for England before FIFA approved her change of association in 2023.

Saw It as a No Brainer

The Nigeria Football Federation had monitored Babajide’s progress for several years, but her agent initially advised her to stay with England, believing she had a clear pathway into the senior team. However, circumstances changed when she moved overseas after leaving Liverpool.

“So when I finally made a move overseas due to the events that played out while leaving Liverpool, I was eventually approached by Nigeria, which I saw as a no brainer,” Babajide told the 49th Street. “It gave me the opportunity to not only represent Nigeria, which is a great honor, but also to connect with my culture and myself.”

Proudest Moment of Career So Far

Babajide was a member of the Nigeria squad that won the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where she paid an emotional tribute to late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after scoring her first international goal in a group stage win against Tunisia.

“The proudest moment of my career so far would definitely be lifting the WAFCON trophy in my first ever mainstream tournament. That has to be the greatest,” Babajide stated. With a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner’s medal now in her collection, Babajide is targeting appearances for the Super Falcons at both the Olympic Games and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

