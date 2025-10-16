Crystal Palace
Who Is April Francis? Meet The Girlfriend Of Aaron Wan-Bissaka
April Francis is famous for being the girlfriend of West Ham United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, April Francis has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a social media star and fans adore the content she shares on her profile. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Her boyfriend is a rising footballer who stands with her in every moment.
She has formed a beautiful relationship with West Ham United full-back Wan-Bissaka. The English star has given some top performances for the Red Devils. His career and life have attracted a lot of attraction from fans. But, today we are not taking another look into his career. However, his love life has remained unexplored.
Fans were surprised to see him suing his previous partner. However, many people don’t know the complete story of their love story. We have gathered all the information and will share everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
April Francis Childhood and Family
In January 1995, April was born in Manchester, making her English. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. She doesn’t like to share her personal details. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
April Francis Education
April went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. After completing high school graduation, she enrolled in college, from where she graduated with a degree in Chemistry. She was interested in fashion and wanted to become a full time model.
April Francis Career
April is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.
April is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. April is also an excellent cook, and she sometimes shares her recipes with the world through her social channels.
April Francis Net Worth
April’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her Instagram promotions and modelling deals. We are currently on the lookout for the exact number of her net worth.
Wan-Bissaka has a net worth of over €10 Million ($11.8 Million), which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €5 Million per year at Manchester United. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
April Francis and Aaron Wan-Bissaka relationship
Aaron Wan-Bissaka met with his girlfriend in late 2019 when he was going through a heartbreak. He wasn’t his best self due to the legal fights with his previous partner. However, he won the heart of April only after their first meeting.
The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They were very confident about their bonding and tied the knot only after one year of dating. Only after spending one year together, they welcomed their first child. It remains to be seen when they tie the knot. But as things are going, we believe they can pass the test of time.
April, however, isn’t Wan-Bissaka’s first love. The English footballer was in a relationship with Rhianna Bentley before dating April. However, their relationship fell for some unknown reason. They even went to court; eventually, Bissaka won the case as Rhianna posted private messages with him on her social media.
April Francis and Aaron Wan-Bissaka Children
The duo welcomed their first and only child, a beautiful daughter, in October 2020. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the child’s name. April sometimes takes her daughter to Old Trafford and the mother-daughter duo cheers for Wan-Bissaka.
April Francis Social media
April is very famous on Instagram. She has 17k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her children. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Jake O’Brien, born on 15 May 2001, is an Irish professional footballer who currently plays as a defender for the Premier League club Everton and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Hailing from County Cork, O’Brien spent his formative years in Youghal, where he developed a passion for sports, excelling in boxing and hurling. In fact, he achieved notable success by winning national championships in both disciplines at the Under-14 level. He made his debut for the Irish national football team in 2024.
Fans anxiously anticipate O’Brien’s ongoing development and services to Crystal Palace and the Irish national team as he continues his promising defensive career in professional football. He aspires to make a significant contribution to the sport he adores and showcase his potential as a star performer at every opportunity. In 2024, he moved to Everton. He has scored 2 goals from 27 matches and has a good record.
Jake O’Brien’s Net Worth and Salary
Jake O’Brien, the Irish professional footballer who plays as a defender for Crystal Palace, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. While specific details about his salary are not available, as a player in the Premier League, O’Brien is likely to earn a significant income. Premier League players typically earn lucrative salaries, with top players often earning millions of dollars annually. A report indicates he earns £1.82 million annually for Everton. The deal is valued for 4 years and it may increase of the footballer gets a great season.
Jake O’Brien’s Club Career
Prior to joining Crystal Palace on loan in February 2021, O’Brien initially played for Cork City. Due to his performance throughout the loan period, the transfer was made permanent in August 2021, securing his position in the team. O’Brien played a significant role for the Under-23 team at Crystal Palace, making appearances in the EFL Trophy. His exploits on the pitch demonstrated his ability and tenacity.
O’Brien moved on loan to Swindon Town in January 2022, where he continued to pick up important experience. He played in 21 games during his loan period, supporting the team’s efforts and developing his defensive abilities.
O’Brien decided to join Belgian club RWD Molenbeek on loan for the 2022–2023 season in August 2022 in search of a new challenge. He established himself as a crucial member of the team’s lineup alongside his teammate Luke Plange. RWD Molenbeek had a strong season and earned a spot in the Challenger Pro League promotion playoffs for 2022–203. With only two games left, O’Brien was instrumental in the team’s ability to keep a one-point advantage over Beveren. After the 2023 season, Brien moved to Everton for a four-year deal.
Jake O’Brien’s International Career
Jake O’Brien has represented Ireland at the under-21 level. His dedication and talent have earned him recognition, and he continues to showcase his abilities both domestically and internationally. He also made his senior team debut in 2024.
Jake O’Brien’s Family
Regarding Jake O’Brien’s family, not much is known. His parents, siblings, and other family members have not yet been the subject of any public information or reports. Jake O’Brien hasn’t revealed a lot of information about his family in the public eye, and it appears that he keeps his personal life and family history private.
Jake O’Brien’s Girlfriend
Jake is currently dating Sophie who is an Instagram model. The young couple has been spotted across the town a couple of times enjoying their time. They both seem like a happy couple and might have plans to take their relationship to the next level.
Jake O’Brien’s Sponsors and Endorsements
There is no specific information available regarding Jake O’Brien’s sponsors and endorsements. Sponsorship and endorsement deals are typically private agreements between the athlete and the respective brands or companies.
Jake O’Brien’s Cars and Tattoos
There is no information available to suggest that Jake O’Brien has any tattoos. Regarding car ownership, there is no specific information available about Jake O’Brien’s car. Professional footballers often have the means to afford cars, but specific details about their vehicle choices are not always publicly disclosed.
Jack Butland is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Scottish Premiership club Rangers and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Jack has represented the England football team at the national level. He has been a part of many clubs in the Premier League. As of 2025, he is a part of the Rangers team. Let us see more about the goal keeper’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Jack Butland Net Worth and Salary
Jack has been earning primarily from his footballing career. The player is estimated to have a net worth of £15 million as of 2025. The current market value of the player is reported at 2 million euros by Transfermarkt. His salary for Rangers is estimated at £1,300,000. Jack Butland earns £25,000 and his weekly wages are way higher than many players’ income.
Jack Butland Club Career
Jack started to play football at Clevedon United when he was younger. He moved then to Birmingham City in 2007 where he played with the youths until 2010. Later in 2010, he was promoted and was offered his senior professional contract which he couldn’t refuse.
After the first year at the club, he was loaned to Cheltenham Town for two consecutive years where he made 14 appearances. He returned to the club and played for a season. In January 2013, Stoke City signed Jack on a four-and-a-half-year deal and remained on loan till the end of the 2012/13 season at Birmingham for a reported fee of £3.3 million plus add-ons.
He joined the new side in June 2013 and was immediately loaned out to Barnsley for a half-season loan. He was then loaned out to Leeds United and joined Derby County for a month’s loan after he returned in 2013.
He then returned to Stoke City and was included in the squad ahead of the 2015/16 season. He impressed the fans with his performance in the match against Norwich City in August 2015 which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the Man of the Match award in the next match due to his performance against Newcastle United which ended in a 0-0 draw.
After serving 7 years with the club and making 159 appearances for the club, he was sold to Crystal Palace in October 2020 on a three-year deal for a reported fee of 1 million pounds. In 2023, Jack Butland made his way to Rangers. He was also a part of the Manchester United team for a season on loan.
Jack Butland International Career
Jack made his National debut for England’s U16 team in October 2008 against Northern Ireland which ended in a 6-0 victory. He has represented England from U16 to U21 at the national level. He was also included in the Great Britain squad to represent the country in the 2012 Olympics.
He made his debut senior appearance against Italy on August 12 after Joe Hart was ruled out of the match due to injury and became the youngest keeper of the England national team. He was included in the squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Jack Butland Family
Jack was born on 10 March 1993 in Bristol, England. His parents Matt Butland and Jill Butland made lots of effort to make Jack a professional footballer. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has not revealed his family details till now.
Jack Butland’s Wife – Annabel Peyton
Jack got married to his long-term girlfriend Annabel Peyton. They both were blessed with a boy George Matthew Butland in 2019 and the family seems to lead a happy life. Their second kid, Freddie Matthew Butland, was born in 2021. The couple enjoy their time with their 2 sons.
Jack Butland Sponsors and Endorsements
Jack is an experienced goalkeeper and one of the best players in his position. The player has a primary deal with Nike as his boot sponsor. As per the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has a deal with MN2S as well.
Jack Butland Cars and Tattoos
Jack had his Audi RS5 stolen from his house in 2014 but that didn’t stop him from buying another car. He was seen with a Range Rover Sport later. The player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.
