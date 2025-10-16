Who Is April Francis? Meet The Girlfriend Of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

April Francis is famous for being the girlfriend of West Ham United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background, April Francis has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a social media star and fans adore the content she shares on her profile. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Her boyfriend is a rising footballer who stands with her in every moment.

She has formed a beautiful relationship with West Ham United full-back Wan-Bissaka. The English star has given some top performances for the Red Devils. His career and life have attracted a lot of attraction from fans. But, today we are not taking another look into his career. However, his love life has remained unexplored.

Fans were surprised to see him suing his previous partner. However, many people don’t know the complete story of their love story. We have gathered all the information and will share everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

April Francis Childhood and Family

In January 1995, April was born in Manchester, making her English. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. She doesn’t like to share her personal details. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

April Francis was born in Manchester. (Credit: Instagram)

April Francis Education

April went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. After completing high school graduation, she enrolled in college, from where she graduated with a degree in Chemistry. She was interested in fashion and wanted to become a full time model.

April Francis Career

April is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.

April is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. April is also an excellent cook, and she sometimes shares her recipes with the world through her social channels.

April Francis is an Instagram star. (Credit: Instagram)

April Francis Net Worth

April’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her Instagram promotions and modelling deals. We are currently on the lookout for the exact number of her net worth.

Wan-Bissaka has a net worth of over €10 Million ($11.8 Million), which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €5 Million per year at Manchester United. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

April Francis and Aaron Wan-Bissaka relationship

Aaron Wan-Bissaka met with his girlfriend in late 2019 when he was going through a heartbreak. He wasn’t his best self due to the legal fights with his previous partner. However, he won the heart of April only after their first meeting.

The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They were very confident about their bonding and tied the knot only after one year of dating. Only after spending one year together, they welcomed their first child. It remains to be seen when they tie the knot. But as things are going, we believe they can pass the test of time.

April, however, isn’t Wan-Bissaka’s first love. The English footballer was in a relationship with Rhianna Bentley before dating April. However, their relationship fell for some unknown reason. They even went to court; eventually, Bissaka won the case as Rhianna posted private messages with him on her social media.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka with his girlfriend, April Francis. (Credit: Instagram)

April Francis and Aaron Wan-Bissaka Children

The duo welcomed their first and only child, a beautiful daughter, in October 2020. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the child’s name. April sometimes takes her daughter to Old Trafford and the mother-daughter duo cheers for Wan-Bissaka.

April Francis with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

April Francis Social media

April is very famous on Instagram. She has 17k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her children. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.

