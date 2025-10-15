Brentford
Adam Forshaw – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Adam Forshaw is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the EFL Championship club Blackburn Rovers and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Adam John Forshaw, born on 8 October 1991, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League. Throughout his career, Forshaw has faced injury setbacks that have limited his playing time. However, he has consistently shown his quality when given the opportunity and remains an important part of the squad. He also had experience with Leeds United where he played 83 matches.
The experienced player has been an inspiration for many young talents in the Prem and he continues to play at a top level for the club. Let us get to know about him in the following paragraphs.
Adam Forshaw Net Worth and Salary
Adam Forshaw, the talented midfielder for Leeds United, commands a substantial salary of £8,500 per week, equating to an impressive annual income of £442,000. With his current net worth estimated at £9,776,000, Forshaw has undoubtedly made a mark in the football industry. His new deal with Blackburn Rovers makes him one of the richest players in the league.
Adam Forshaw Career
Forshaw began his career at Everton, joining their academy at the age of seven. He rose through the development systems and debuted for Everton’s main squad in a match against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in December 2009. He had trouble making a name for himself, though, and the club ultimately let him go in May 2012.
Forshaw joined Brentford on loan in February 2012 after leaving Everton, and he made seven appearances there before going back to his original team. He signed a two-year contract and moved permanently to Brentford in May 2012. Forshaw was an integral part of Brentford’s promotion campaign while there, scoring significant goals and helping the team to victory.
Forshaw was recruited by Wigan Athletic in September 2014 for a rumoured sum of roughly £2.5 million as a result of his strong performances. His stay at Wigan was brief, though, as he left the team in January 2015 after manager Uwe Rösler left.
Forshaw moved to Middlesbrough in January 2015 and signed a 3-and-a-half-year deal. He significantly contributed to Middlesbrough’s 2015–16 promotion drive, which helped them win a return to the Premier League. Forshaw joined Leeds United in the Championship on January 18, 2018. On January 30, 2018, he made his Leeds debut against Hull City. Since then, he has started every game for the team. He played 83 matches for the team before moving to Norwich City. He then joined Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers.
Adam Forshaw Family
Adam Forshaw prefers to keep his personal life private, and there is limited information available about his family. However, it is known that he is married and has a wife. Further details about his immediate family, including children or siblings, are not publicly disclosed. Forshaw’s focus remains on his professional career and his contributions to Leeds United as a dedicated midfielder.
Adam Forshaw’s Wife – Yasmin Forshaw
Adam Forshaw is a devoted family man. He shares a loving relationship with his wife, Yasmin Forshaw, who is not only beautiful but also a source of support and love in his life. Together, they have been blessed with two adorable children, Luca and Rheo. The couple tied the knot on June 5, 2017, surrounded by their loved ones. Adam cherishes his role as a husband and father, creating a warm and nurturing home for his family.
Adam Forshaw’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Throughout his career, Adam Forshaw has had a number of sponsors and endorsements. Footballers in the professional ranks frequently sign sponsorship contracts with apparel companies like Nike, Adidas, or Puma, though particular information about his current sponsors may not be readily available.
Adam Forshaw’s Cars and Tattoos
Football player Adam Forshaw is renowned for putting the game first above flashy automobiles or body art. He has no tattoos, according to the information. He hasn’t been seen driving any particularly well-known vehicles, though. Forshaw continues to place more importance on his profession and performance on the pitch, which demonstrates his devotion to football over material things.
Mads Bidstrup – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mads Bidstrup is a Danish professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the for Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Mads Bidstrup joined the Danish Professional League club Nordsjaelland on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in 2022. The young midfielder has been playing at a decent level and hopes to grow better by training hard every day. In 2023, he moved to Red Bull Salzburg and has scored 3 goals in 61 matches. The youngster is also the captain of the club.
The young talent has been valued highly by the club and the management hopes to make him stay for a long time. He has represented Denmark’s national team at youth levels and is yet to make the senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Mads Bidstrup’s Net Worth and Salary
Football contributed much to Mads’ earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £3m by 2025. The market value of the player is estimated to be €1.50m by Transfermarkt in 2025. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.
Currently, he earns £884,000 per year playing for the Red Bull Salzburg. In the future, he might have lucrative deals if he reaches the top level. With a good season, everything is possible. This income might even become his weekly wages.
Mads Bidstrup Club Career
Bidstrup started out in the youth systems of Herfølge, Brøndby, and Copenhagen before transferring to German club RB Leipzig in 2018 for a 15 million dollar fee. Bidstrup was a member of the RB Leipzig U19 team that reached the 2019 DFB-Pokal Junior Final.
In July 2020, Bidstrup joined the B team at English Championship club Brentford on a three-year contract with the option of a further year. The fee was undisclosed. He made his B team debut and was later included in the first team squad for a league match. He was a regular inclusion on the bench and made several appearances, including a substitute cameo in the promotion-clinching 2–0 2021 Championship play-off Final victory over Swansea City.
During the first half of the 2021-2022 Premier League season, Bidstrup was a frequent inclusion on the substitutes’ bench. He mostly featured in cup competitions and his starting performance in a 4-1 FA Cup third-round win was recognized with a nomination for a place in the Team of the Round.
He joined the Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland on loan until the end of the 2021-2022 season. He made 13 appearances before returning to Brentford and signing a new two-year contract with a two-year option during the off-season. In July 2022, he rejoined Nordsjælland on loan for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.
Mads Bidstrup International Career
Bidstrup has won 22 caps and scored one goal while representing Denmark at U16 to U19 level. He was called into the U20 squad for two friendlies in June 2021 but later withdrew. In September 2021, he was given his first call-up to the U21 team and made appearances in both matches.
Mads Bidstrup Family
Bidstrup was born on Feb 25, 2001 in Køge, Denmark. His parents worked hard to support his rise to the professional football level both mentally and financially. No details about the family, including their name, have been disclosed
Mads Bidstrup’s Girlfriend
It has been reported that Mads Bidstrup is currently unmarried and not in a romantic relationship. He appears to prioritize his athletic pursuits over personal matters and spends much of his time on the field. It is possible that he maintains a private dating life, as he tends to keep a low profile and avoid media attention.
Mads Bidstrup Sponsors and Endorsements
There is currently no confirmed information indicating that Bidstrup is involved in any brand endorsements or sponsorship agreements. However, various reports suggest that he likely earns substantial income from such sources, which is evident from his luxurious lifestyle as depicted on his social media accounts.
Mads Bidstrup Cars and Tattoos
As of now, Mads Bidstrup hasn’t been seen behind the wheel in Denmark. Like many of his fellow footballers, he seems to have a liking for tattoos on his body
Caoimhin Kelleher – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Caoimhin Kelleher is an Irish professional footballer who currently plays for the Premier League Brentford as a goalkeeper and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Caoimhín Odhrán Kelleher famously called Caoimhin Kelleher started his senior footballing career with Liverpool and was the second option for the German coach Jurgen Klopp at the post for Liverpool. He has managed to earn 25 caps for the side since 2019. The goal keeper from Ireland will now play for Brentford in the premier league. £12.5 million. His deal makes him one of the highest paid goal keepers in the EPL.
The young keeper is working a lot in training grounds and fans certainly think that he is the right heir to the Brazilian Keeper Alisson Becker. Let us see more detail about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Caoimhin Kelleher’s Net Worth and Salary
Kelleher’s primary source of income is from his footballing career. The net worth of the player as of 2025 is estimated at around £14 million. The market value of the player is valued at €12 million. The player currently earns a salary of around £12 million per year from Brentford. His salary has increased for the new season.
Caoimhin Kelleher Club Career
Kelleher began footballing at Ringmahon Rangers when he was younger. He later joined the Premier League giants Liverpool in 2015 and trained with the youths until 2019. He was part of Liverpool’s preseason squad that traveled to the US in 2018. Kelleher will get a bonus as well and this will be added to his salary cap.
Kelleher signed his professional contract with the club in August 2018. He won the 2019 UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. He was an unused substitute and by winning the trophy, he became the 12th Irish player to win it.
He was on the bench for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul in which Liverpool won. He was included despite not having recovered completely from the wrist injury as the first-choice keeper Alisson was injured. He made his debut on 25 September 2019 in an EFL Cup Third Round match against Milton Keynes Dons in a 2-0 win with a clean sheet for the keeper.
He made his Champions League debut against Ajax on 1 December 2020 in a 1-0 victory and also kept a clean sheet in that match. He made his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the same week after the Champions League victory against Ajax and the match resulted in a 4-0 win. He became the youngest player to have a clean sheet on his first league start.
In June 2021, he signed a 5-year contract extension with the club. He was the keeper who started in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea in 2022 and scored the decisive penalty in the 11–10 penalty shoot-out which won Liverpool the trophy. In 2025, Caoimhin Kelleher moved to Brentford for a record breaking deal.
Caoimhin Kelleher International Career
Kelleher was included in the Ireland U17 national team for the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. He then moved all the way up from the U17 to the U21 national team side. On 6 November 2018, He was included in the squad for Ireland against Northern Ireland for a friendly match
He also was included in the squad to represent the team in the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark in November 2018. He made his second senior debut for Ireland on 8 June 2021 against Hungary.
Caoimhin Kelleher Family
Kelleher was born on 23 November 1998 in Cork, Ireland to the couple Ray and Jacqueline Kelleher. He is the younger brother of Fiacre Blane Kelleher who is also a footballer. He has 3 elder brothers who played Hurling.
Caoimhin Kelleher Wife
Kelleher married the stunning Irish dancer Eimear Murphy and both have been leading a happy life till now. Kelleher also showed his interest in learning Irish dance from his partner as he reported. Eimear Murphy has a social media account. She has a private Instagram handle which has 1k followers. Caoimhin Kelleher proposed to her on a boat. The couple married in 2025.
Caoimhin Kelleher Endorsements and Sponsorships
Kelleher has not been seen endorsing any product till now on his social media. He is growing to be a great player in his position and it is certain that he will make the sponsors fight between them in the near future.
Caoimhin Kelleher Cars and Tattoos
Unlike many footballers, Kelleher does not have any tattoos on his body. The goalkeeper might ink his skin if he changes his mind. Kellegher has not been spotted driving any car but if he grows well as a baller he might think about buying some fancy cars.
David Raya – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
David Raya is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Arsenal and for the Spain national team in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
David Raya Martin famously called David Raya joined Brentford in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers and he moved to Arsenal in August 2023. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.
David Raya’s Net Worth and Salary
David is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $15 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. He was earning a whopping salary of 1.3 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Brentford. His current salary with Arsenal is £5.2 million.
David Raya’s Club Career
David started playing football at Cornella and in 2012 he moved to Blackburn Rovers. He played with the youth team until 2014 before getting promoted to the senior squad of the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club on February 26 2014.
He made just 13 appearances for the club during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as he was the second-choice keeper at that time. The Club’s relegation to League One at the end of the 2016/17 season made Raya the first-choice keeper. He made a total of 47 appearances in the 2017/18 season in all competitions and the club gained promotion to Championship that season. He signed for Brentford in July 2019 after leaving Rovers with 108 appearances for the club in all competitions. He moved to Arsenal in 2023 and has played more than 70 matches for the club.
He joined Brentford on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee which was reported at 3 million pounds. He earned his Golden Glove shared with Bartosz Bialkowski owing his 16 clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. David ended the next season with 17 clean sheets and kept a clean sheet in the 2021 Championship play-off Final win over Swansea City.
He began the 2021/22 season in the Premier League with the club as a starter but injuries kept him out of play for a few months. He was nominated as the Premier League Player of the Month in January 2023 as he was unbeaten in the Post owing to his incredible performances. He is set to join Arsenal following the agreement of fees of around £30 million in August 2023.
David Raya International Career
David has represented Spain’s football team at the national level. He has made a total of 2 appearances in Spain’s jersey. He was called up for the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was on the bench for the matches. He was a part of the Spain National team that won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.
David Raya Family
David was born on 15 September 1995 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Everyone hopes that he has a good time with his family.
David Raya’s Wife Tatiana Trouboul
David started dating Tatiana Trouboul and both are married. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon. Tatiana Trouboul is a French model and social media influencer. She is also an entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in July 2025 in Spain. In October 2025, David Raya shared an exciting news on his Instagram handle. He confirmed his baby’s arrival through a baby bump post.
David Raya Sponsors and Endorsements
David has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
David Raya Cars and Tattoos
David has not been spotted driving a car in the city of England but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. David has inked on his right hand and right thigh and left hip.
