Adam Lallana – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Adam Lallana is an English professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Brighton in this article, we will see more about the player like Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Adam Lallana is an English professional footballer who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. He began his youth career with AFC Bournemouth before joining Southampton, where he became a professional in 2006. Lallana played for Southampton’s first team and became a captain in 2012 before joining Liverpool for a reported £25 million in 2014.

He has since won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool. Lallana has also made 34 appearances for England, scoring 3 goals, and played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2016.

Adam Lallana of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Friends Provident St. Mary’s Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Adam Lallana’s Net Worth and Salary

Adam Lallana is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £40 million as of 2026. The market value of the player is valued at €1.50m by Transfermarkt.

He last earned a salary of £3.9 million per year playing for Brighton and Hove Albion as Defence and Attacking Midfielder. After retiring as a player, Adam Lallana is now a first team coach at Southampton.

Adam Lallana Club Career

Adam Lallana’s club career began with AFC Bournemouth’s youth academy. He was eventually signed by Southampton in 2000, where he spent six years developing in their academy before making his professional debut in 2006. After a brief loan back to Bournemouth, Lallana broke into Southampton’s first team in the 2008-09 season. He played a key role in the club’s consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League and was named captain in 2012.

Lallana’s impressive performances for Southampton attracted interest from Liverpool, who signed him for a reported £25 million in July 2014. He had a slow start at Liverpool, but gradually became an important player for the team. He played a key role in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final appearance, which they lost to Real Madrid, but he was able to lift the trophy in the following season, playing a significant part in their success.

https://twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1616435382090076166?s=20

Lallana’s Liverpool career was plagued with injuries, but he still managed to make 178 appearances and score 22 goals for the club in all competitions. In 2020, he signed a three-year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion, where he has become an important member of the squad. He has made 96 appearances for the club so far, scoring 3 goals. He retired after the 2025 EPL season.

Overall, Lallana has had a successful club career, winning multiple trophies and establishing himself as a top midfielder. He has played for two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and has been a key player for both teams.

Adam Lallana International Career

Adam Lallana played for the England U18s, scoring on his debut against Slovenia. He also played for the U19s and U21s before receiving his first call-up to the senior England squad in 2012. He made his first senior appearance in a friendly match against Chile in November 2013 and went on to make his competitive debut in the 2014 World Cup. Lallana scored his first goal for England in a 2018 World Cup qualification match against Slovakia in 2016. He was named the England Player of the Year for 2016 after his impressive performances for the national team.

Adam Lallana of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Adam Lallana Family

Adam Lallana was born on 10 May 1988 in St Albans, England. His parents Sharon Lallana and David Lallana struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Adam Lallana’s wife – Emily Jubb

The Attacking Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Emily Jubb. The couple got married in Dec 2013 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boys Arthur and Albie George. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Adam Lallana Sponsors and Endorsements

Adam Lallana has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Adam Lallana of Brighton during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Adam Lallana Cars and Tattoos

Adam Lallana has been spotted driving a Range Rover in the streets of St Albans, England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Adam Lallana has inked the skin on below his chest a ‘dragon’ Tattoo.

