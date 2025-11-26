Google News
Adam Lallana – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Adam David Lallan is an English professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Brighton in this article, we will see more about the player like Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Adam Lallana is an English professional footballer who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. He began his youth career with AFC Bournemouth before joining Southampton, where he became a professional in 2006. Lallana played for Southampton’s first team and became a captain in 2012 before joining Liverpool for a reported £25 million in 2014.
He has since won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool. Lallana has also made 34 appearances for England, scoring 3 goals, and played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2016.
Adam Lallana’s Net Worth and Salary
Adam Lallana is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £40 million as of 2026. The market value of the player is valued at €1.50m by Transfermarkt.
He last earned a salary of £3.9 million per year playing for Brighton and Hove Albion as Defence and Attacking Midfielder. After retiring as a player, Adam Lallana is now a first team coach at Southampton.
Adam Lallana Club Career
Adam Lallana’s club career began with AFC Bournemouth’s youth academy. He was eventually signed by Southampton in 2000, where he spent six years developing in their academy before making his professional debut in 2006. After a brief loan back to Bournemouth, Lallana broke into Southampton’s first team in the 2008-09 season. He played a key role in the club’s consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League and was named captain in 2012.
Lallana’s impressive performances for Southampton attracted interest from Liverpool, who signed him for a reported £25 million in July 2014. He had a slow start at Liverpool, but gradually became an important player for the team. He played a key role in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final appearance, which they lost to Real Madrid, but he was able to lift the trophy in the following season, playing a significant part in their success.
Lallana’s Liverpool career was plagued with injuries, but he still managed to make 178 appearances and score 22 goals for the club in all competitions. In 2020, he signed a three-year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion, where he has become an important member of the squad. He has made 96 appearances for the club so far, scoring 3 goals. He retired after the 2025 EPL season.
Overall, Lallana has had a successful club career, winning multiple trophies and establishing himself as a top midfielder. He has played for two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and has been a key player for both teams.
Adam Lallana International Career
Adam Lallana played for the England U18s, scoring on his debut against Slovenia. He also played for the U19s and U21s before receiving his first call-up to the senior England squad in 2012. He made his first senior appearance in a friendly match against Chile in November 2013 and went on to make his competitive debut in the 2014 World Cup. Lallana scored his first goal for England in a 2018 World Cup qualification match against Slovakia in 2016. He was named the England Player of the Year for 2016 after his impressive performances for the national team.
Adam Lallana Family
Adam Lallana was born on 10 May 1988 in St Albans, England. His parents Sharon Lallana and David Lallana struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Adam Lallana’s wife – Emily Jubb
The Attacking Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Emily Jubb. The couple got married in Dec 2013 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boys Arthur and Albie George. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Adam Lallana Sponsors and Endorsements
Adam Lallana has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Adam Lallana Cars and Tattoos
Adam Lallana has been spotted driving a Range Rover in the streets of St Albans, England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Adam Lallana has inked the skin on below his chest a ‘dragon’ Tattoo.
Who Is Katrine Friis? Meet The Girlfriend Of Andreas Christensen
Katrine Friis is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona and Danish star Andreas Christensen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Katrine was born in an affluent Danish family. She started modelling for swimwear brands from the start of her career. She had a plan for her professional and private life. However, her life completely changed when she met former Chelsea star, Andreas Christensen. In this article, we are going to share a lot of interesting facts about their love story.
Andreas Christensen started his professional career with Chelsea. Despite facing a lot of competitions in the youth division, the Danish star was able to showcase high-level skills that helped him to get promoted. He had a decent spell under Antonio Conte and other previous Blues managers. He is now part of Barcelona football club.
However, his true powers were discovered when Thomas Tuchel took charge of the team. We are not going to go deeper into his career in this article, because we are focusing more on the life of the stunning girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.
Katrine Friis Childhood and Family
Katrine was born on June 13, 1997, in Denmark. Having a wealthy background, she received good care and a comfortable lifestyle in her childhood. The Danish beauty hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents. We also don’t know the occupation of her parents.
She maintains a good relationship with her folks and often visits them in Denmark. We are unsure whether she is the only child or has any siblings. As there are still some gaps in our information, we are looking for detail. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.
Katrine Friis Education
Katrine maintains strict privacy regarding her private information. That’s why we currently don’t know her educational journey. We believe she went to a local high school. But whether she enrolled in a college or pursued her dream of becoming a model is still under review. We will update the article if we find something new about the wonderful girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.
Katrine Friis career
Katrine was passionate about modelling from an early age. When she graduated high school, she was convinced that she wanted to make a career in the glamorous industry. Having a beautiful body, an alluring face and a vibrant personality, her career went through the roof.
However, on her way to fame, she faced many barriers. She has worked with several high profile swimwear brands. Being the girlfriend of a famous football star has also helped her attract more clients.
Katrine Friis Net Worth
Katrine hasn’t shared much about her earnings. The outstanding Danish lady earns a handsome income from her modelling projects. Thus we believe she has a significant bank balance. But as we don’t know the exact number of her income, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Andreas Christensen has a net worth of $10 Million. The Danish star has developed himself into a top-performing defender. Thus, the amount of his paycheck is on the rise.
Katrine Friis and Andreas Christensen relationship
Andreas Christensen and his girlfriend, Katrine Friis, are long-term partners as they met in 2016. The Chelsea superstar was playing for German team Borussia Mönchengladbach when he found his beautiful partner. We currently don’t know how the duo approached each other.
But we believe they were equally thrilled to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. After learning each other’s ambitions and goals, the duo decided to help each other achieve them. The pair remains inseparable to this day. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, we believe they will announce the special occasion very soon.
Katrine Friis and Andreas Christensen Children
Katrine and Andreas are proud parents of two kids. They are blessed with a son and a daughter. Their son Leo was born in 2021 and their daughter Madison was born in 2023. It is reported that the couple are expecting their third child. An Instagram post of Katrine confirmed the same.
Katrine Friis Social media
The Danish beauty has a strong fashion sense, and she likes to showcase it to the world through her social channels. Katrine keeps her Instagram fans entertained by posting beautiful images of herself. She also has several photos from Stamford Bridge on her feed, which suggests she visits the stadium a lot to showcase support for her partner. Katrine has more than 100k followers . She frequently posts her pictures from ene places.
Charlotte Searle: Brendan Rodgers wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Charlotte Searle is the former travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers.
Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time, Brendan Rodgers. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic football club won the Scottish Premiership title. He was also the manager of top football clubs all over the world like Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He has led the clubs to many titles in a short time.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families
Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.
Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.
Charlotte Searle’s husband, Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date. Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.
Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.
Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season. After placing third in their Europa League group, Leicester City was demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021–22 season. They advanced to their first-ever European semi-final but fell to Roma, managed by José Mourinho’s former teammate, 2-1 on aggregate.
With seven losses in their first 10 Premier League games of the 2022–23 season, Leicester started off poorly, and Rodgers came under fire from supporters. After a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he departed the club by mutual consent, expressing confidence in his abilities to keep them in the Premier League.
Later, in June 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic and signed a three-year contract. Celtic won to start the 2023–24 campaign, but their form quickly started to slip.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids
Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.
Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet. Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.
Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth
Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present. There is no information about her salary and earnings. She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They have their own business ventures as well.
Memphis Depay – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Memphis Depay is one of the most popular footballers in Europe right now, and here we find out about his net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, and more.
Memphis Depay Net Worth and Salary
Memphis Depay has a net worth of approximately £45 million which is largely down to his football career. However, some of it could be attributed to his hobby of producing hip-hop music as well. At 32, he would only expect that amount to increase in the future.
Depay signed for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021. While he was initially offered a contract worth €7million plus add-ons per year, Depay agreed to a 30% salary cut to help the Catalan club register him for the season. He is believed to be earning a yearly salary of £4,680,000 now at Corinthians in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.
Memphis Depay Club Career
Depay started out his club career at Moordrecht as a 6-year-old. After moves to the youth teams of Sparta and PSV Eindhoven, he was promoted to the latter’s first team in the 2011-12 season. After scoring 50 goals in 124 appearances for them, he caught the eye of Manchester United in 2015.
The Red Devils signed the then 21-year-old forward, but things did not work out well for him there. Even though he won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League during his time at Old Trafford, Depay largely struggled under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, managing just 7 goals in 53 games for the club. His career received a lifeline when Olympique Lyon finally gave him an escape route in 2017.
He then became the main man in Lyon’s attack and his best season came in 2020/21, where he made the Ligue 1 Team of the Year. In his three and a half years at the club, Memphis managed 63 goals in 139 appearances. His dream move then came in the summer of 2021, when he was signed by Barcelona – who had just lost Lionel Messi to PSG – as a free agent.
Memphis Depay’s football journey continued with his move to Atletico Madrid in a significant transfer announcement on January 20, 2023. He inked a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, marking a new chapter in his career. The initial transfer fee for this move was reported to exceed €4 million, underlining Atlético’s investment in the talented Dutchman.
Depay made an immediate impact in his new team, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities. On February 12, 2023, he netted his first goal for Atlético Madrid in a crucial 1-0 victory against Celta de Vigo.
Memphis Depay International Career
Depay has been a regular for the Netherlands and has represented them at the U15, U16, U17, U19, and U21 levels before making his bow for the senior team in his debut against Turkey in October 2013. He starred for the U17 Netherlands side that won the UEFA European Championship in 2011 and scored in the final.
He has also represented the U17 team in the U17 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Depay has a decent record for the national team so far and is one of their star players. He was particularly impressive for the senior team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup and has been a permanent fixture in the squad since then.
Depay also featured for Oranje in the 2020 UEFA Euros. He scored three times during the tournament but could not help his team progress further than the last-16 stage.
Memphis Depay Music Career and Rap Albums
Depay has another talent up his sleeves. The Dutch superstar has used the fame and wealth acquired from football towards furthering a career in Music on the sides. He started out by releasing non-Album freestyles, with his debut track ‘LA Vibes’ also featuring Netherlands teammate, Quincy Promes.
He has also combined on hit tracks with Dutch hip-hop stars Winnie as well as Broederliefde. Depay released several singles including ‘No Love’, which came after he broke off his engagement with his then-fiancee, Lori Harvey. The former Lyon superstar’s debut album dropped in 2020, which was titled ‘Heavy Stepper EP’, and did fairly well on the Dutch charts.
Memphis Depay Family, Girlfriend, and Personal Life
Memphis Depay was born in 1994 to his Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and Dutch mother, Cora Schensema. His father supposedly walked out on his family when he was 4, which is why Memphis prefers if people address him just by his first name.
Depay famously dated model Lori Harvey, the daughter of American TV star Steve Harvey, and the couple were even engaged up until 2018, when they announced their break-up. He is believed to have also dated actress Karrueche Tran in 2015, and most recently dated American singer Chloe Bailey (2020-21).
Memphis Depay Tattoos and Cars
The star forward has numerous tattoos on his body. One of them is a tattoo on his left arm that is a tribute to his grandfather, who passed away just before Memphis’ 15th birthday. He has a tattoo that states ‘succesvol’ on the inside of his lips, which translates to ‘successful in English and a big lion inked on his back.
Memphis also has the words ‘Dream Chaser’ tattooed on his upper torso. The Dutch international also has a Christ the Redeemer tattoo on his left torso with the date ‘18.06.14’. That goal came against Australia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Depay has a large collection of cars. Some of his prized assets include a Mercedes Maybach S650 – $350,000, Rolls Royce Wraith – $600,000+, Mercedes AMG G63 – $150,000, and an Audi RS6 – $100,000. He also owned a Mercedes G-Wagon as of 2016 and is also believed to have owned a Ferrari.
Memphis Depay Sponsorships and Endorsements
Memphis Depay was sponsored by Under Armour for a while up until a supposed split in early 2021. He has sported Adidas boots heavily and even featured in a 2014 advertisement for them. Apart from them, Memphis Depay’s endorsements and sponsorships aren’t known.
Memphis Depay Social Media
