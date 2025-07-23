Ex-Tottenham Star Wishes He Should Have Signed for Arsenal

Sometimes the biggest regrets in football aren’t about the goals you didn’t score or the trophies you didn’t win – they’re about the doors you didn’t walk through. For Adel Taarabt, that door was painted red and led to the Emirates Stadium, not the white corridors of White Hart Lane.

Adel Taarabt’s Choice That Changed Everything

Back in 2007, when Taarabt was French football’s hottest young talent (at Lens), he faced a North London dilemma that would haunt him for the next 18 years. Arsenal wanted him. Tottenham wanted him. The difference? One club had Arsene Wenger, and the other had a revolving door of managers who never quite knew what to do with mercurial talent.

Speaking candidly on talkSPORT, the now 36-year-old Moroccan international dropped a bombshell that will sting Spurs fans: “At that time I had offers to go to Arsenal and it was a more French club with Arsene Wenger and a lot of French players. I should’ve gone to Arsenal.”

The brutal honesty cuts deep because Taarabt isn’t wrong. While Tottenham were cycling through Martin Jol, Juande Ramos, and Harry Redknapp, Arsenal had the consistency of Wenger’s vision – a manager who turned raw French talent into superstars with frightening regularity.

Adel Taarabt – A What Could Have Been at Arsenal

Imagine Taarabt in those classic Wenger sides, surrounded by the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, and Abou Diaby. Players who understood the intricate passing game, who appreciated the kind of technical brilliance that made Taarabt unplayable on his day. Instead, he found himself competing with established stars like Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov – “big characters” who made it “difficult to get a chance.”

The numbers tell a devastating story. Taarabt managed just 21 appearances across three seasons at Spurs before being sold to QPR for a measly £1 million. At Arsenal, under Wenger’s patient guidance, that raw talent might have flourished into something truly special.

The Damien Comoli Connection

The most painful part of Taarabt’s revelation? He admits following Damien Comoli from Arsenal to Tottenham was the wrong move. “He was at Arsenal, I should’ve gone to Arsenal, but suddenly he was at Tottenham and he brought me there.” Sometimes loyalty to individuals costs you everything.

A Career of What-Ifs

Now 36 and playing out his twilight years at Sharjah in the UAE Pro League, Taarabt’s regret feels particularly poignant in July 2025. Arsenal are preparing for another title challenge with new striker Viktor Gyokeres, while Tottenham continue their perpetual rebuilding process.

Former teammates like Pascal Chimbonda claim Taarabt was better in training than Berbatov and Modric. Nedum Onuoha compared his talent to David Silva and Yaya Toure. Yet here we are, discussing what might have been rather than celebrating what was.

Perhaps that’s the cruelest truth about football – sometimes the most talented players make the worst decisions.

