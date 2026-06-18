Aggie Beever-Jones Set to Commit Future to Chelsea After England Star Agrees New Contract Deal

Chelsea have secured England international Aggie Beever-Jones on a new contract after the 22 year old agreed to extend her stay at the club. The academy graduate’s deal was due to expire this summer, but she has activated an extension option and committed to fresh terms that will keep her at Stamford Bridge.

🚨 BREAKING: Aggie Beever-Jones is expected to stay at Chelsea this summer and has now committed her future to the club.



— @em_sandy pic.twitter.com/QkghCVwYc4 — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) June 18, 2026

Beever-Jones has established herself as a regular goalscorer in the Women’s Super League and a valued member of the England setup. After helping the Lionesses win Euro 2025, the striker endured a frustrating 2025-26 campaign plagued by injury problems that limited her to just 11 WSL starts and four goals.

According to @em_sandy , Aggie Beever-Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 will stay at Chelsea this summer. Although her contract is due to expire, she has a one-year option linked to it. pic.twitter.com/prUcGIK0YQ — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 18, 2026

Opportunity Awaits With Kerr Departure

The new contract comes at a significant moment for Chelsea’s attacking department. Sam Kerr’s departure from the club opens the door for Beever-Jones to play a more prominent role in the coming season. The Australian’s exit means the Blues will look to utilise their homegrown talent more regularly.

🚨Aggie Beever Jones is expected to stay at Chelsea. It is believed that she has committed her future to the club.

via Emma Sanders #CFCW pic.twitter.com/Ak0UaatVYS — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) June 18, 2026

Beever-Jones demonstrated her importance to Chelsea the previous season when she stepped in during Kerr’s injury absence, scoring nine goals across 22 appearances as the club claimed a domestic treble. That level of productivity suggests she has the quality required to be Chelsea’s primary striker option next season.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aggie Beever-Jones is expected to remain at Chelsea, with the forward believed to have committed her future to the club.



A major boost for the Blues ahead of the new season.✍️



Via:@em_sandy pic.twitter.com/xNC4hPZINW — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 18, 2026

Strong Finish Provides Confidence

The England international ended the 2025-26 campaign on a positive note, starring in the Women’s World Sevens London series where she netted the final goal as Chelsea defeated Manchester United. Her performance in that tournament will provide encouragement heading into pre-season preparations.

🚨 JUST IN: Aggie Beever-Jones is expected to stay at Chelsea this summer. It’s believed she has now committed her future to the club.



(@em_sandy) #CFCW pic.twitter.com/WPDHyaFkZK — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) June 18, 2026

With injuries behind her, Beever-Jones should be ready to make a more substantial contribution next term.

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