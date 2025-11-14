AI Predicts Upcoming Heated North London Derby Between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women

The Opta supercomputer has delivered its verdict on Sunday’s north London derby at Brisbane Road, giving Arsenal Women a commanding 62.9% chance of victory compared to Tottenham’s 17.4% probability. A draw sits at 19.7%, reflecting Arsenal’s overwhelming dominance in this fixture despite their recent injury crisis.

Arsenal’s Historical Dominance Backs Prediction

Arsenal have lost just once to Tottenham in WSL history, winning nine of 11 meetings while drawing once as well. Their most recent WSL encounter earlier this year, ended 5-0 in favor of Arsenal, a proper one-sided hammering. This statistical superiority underpins the AI’s confidence in Arsenal maintaining their impressive derby record.

Tottenham have hardly kept a clean sheet against Arsenal in their WSL h2h history. This defensive vulnerability against Arsenal specifically suggests the Gunners’ attacking quality consistently overwhelms Spurs’ backline regardless of form or circumstances.

Their potency remains intact despite missing three players to season-ending ACL injuries—Katie Reid, Manuela Zinsberger, and Michelle Agyemang.

Over 3.5 Goals Market Offers Value

Betting markets highlight over 3.5 goals at 2.60 odds as the primary value play. Both sides have demonstrated scoring potential recently, with Tottenham involved in a 4-2 contest at London City Lionesses and Arsenal producing a 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture.

The combination of Tottenham’s unpredictable defensive moments and Arsenal’s confident forward play supports a high-scoring encounter. Arsenal’s 4-1 victory at Leicester Women demonstrated their ability to control matches while creating sustained pressure, suggesting they’ll dominate possession and generate numerous chances.

Correct Score Prediction: Arsenal 3-0

The AI predicts a 3-0 Arsenal victory based on historical patterns and current form trajectories.

Arsenal’s defensive record of just eight goals conceded in league play provides confidence they’ll shut out Tottenham while their attacking firepower, led by Alessia Russo and Beth Mead, should overwhelm Spurs’ fragile backline at Brisbane Road.

