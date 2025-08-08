AI Predicts Best Formation Mikel Arteta Should Use to Get Maximum Out of Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has taken Arsenal’s number 14 shirt and impressed coaching staff during pre-season training in Singapore and Hong Kong.

After his rather disappointing and frustrating debut against Villarreal a static 4-3-3 formation, tactical analysis suggests Arteta needs a more direct approach to maximize Europe’s leading goalscorer from last season.

Modified 4-3-3 with Deeper Midfield Support

Against Villarreal, Gyokeres was isolated with Norgaard and Nwaneri playing too high up the pitch, leaving huge gaps between midfield and attack.

Kai Haverts on either side of new signings Martin Zubimendi (R) and Christian Norgaard (L) (via Football London)

The solution: drop one midfielder deeper to create a genuine pivot. Rice sitting deeper with Zubimendi allows Ødegaard to push higher and feed Gyokeres with through balls and quick combinations in the final third.

Inverted Wingers Create Central Space

Saka and Martinelli played too wide against Villarreal, stretching the pitch but leaving Gyokeres battling two center-backs alone. By instructing both wingers to drift inward more frequently, they create overloads in central areas while fullbacks provide width.

Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres (via YouTube/GoonerHQ)

This gives Gyokeres space to drop deep and link play or run beyond the defensive line when teammates occupy defenders.

Higher Tempo Direct Passing

The biggest tactical shift needed is abandoning the slow, methodical build-up that saw Arsenal complete 405 passes but create few clear chances. Gyokeres thrives on quick transitions and balls played behind defenses. Rice and Zubimendi should look for first-time passes into Gyokeres’ feet or over the top, similar to how Sporting maximized his 43-goal season.

The 4-3-3 formation with Rice, Ødegaard, and Zubimendi provides the perfect platform for these tactical adjustments, transforming the static setup that failed against Villarreal into a dynamic system suited to Gyokeres’ strengths.

