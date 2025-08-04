AI Predicts How Many Goals and Assists Eberechi Eze Will Get for Arsenal If This Transfer Happens

Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze intensifies with Crystal Palace expecting a formal approach before the transfer window closes. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder remains a key target as Arsenal prepare a €60 million move to the Emirates Stadium.

Using advanced statistical modeling and performance data analysis, artificial intelligence systems predict Eze would achieve remarkable output levels in Mikel Arteta’s tactical framework. The algorithms factor in his current performance metrics, Arsenal’s attacking patterns, and historical data from similar player transitions.

AI Predicts Eberechi Eze’s Premier League Goal and Assist Tally for 2025/26

In his final season at Crystal Palace, Eze recorded 8 goals in 34 Premier League appearances during the 2024-25 season, despite missing significant periods through injury. His previous campaign yielded 11 goals and 6 assists in 31 matches across all competitions, establishing a baseline for predictive modeling.

AI has predicted Eze to score 12 Premier League goals in his debut Arsenal season, stating his conversion rate would improve due to enhanced service quality from players like Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka.

That figure could rise to 15 goals across all competitions, assuming regular involvement in the Champions League, EFL Cup, and FA Cup under Mikel Arteta’s system.

Regarding assists, Eze is predicted to register 10 assists in the Premier League and 13 in all competitions, as he “possesses excellent creative vision and set-piece delivery that will unlock defenses for teammates like Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.”

AI Predicts Eberechi Eze’s 25/26 Arsenal Stats

Competition Goals Assists Premier League 12 10 All competitions 15 13

Why These Eberechi Eze Numbers Make Sense

The AI’s prediction seems realistic considering Eze’s proven track record and Arsenal’s creative midfield. With Martin Ødegaard pulling the strings and Declan Rice providing the platform, the attacking midfielder should receive quality service throughout the campaign.

His technical attributes – excellent dribbling ability and precise passing range – make him perfectly suited to Arsenal’s possession-based approach. The prediction of 12 league goals would represent significant improvement from his Palace output, benefiting from Arsenal’s superior chance creation.

Eberechi Eze (via New York Times)

Statistical analysis projects Arsenal’s attacking midfielders receive 35% more high-quality scoring opportunities per match than their Palace counterparts. Eze’s penalty-taking ability adds further value, with Arsenal earning 8-10 penalties per season.

However, the AI acknowledges adaptation challenges, noting that “transitioning between clubs requires tactical adjustment periods.” This suggests Eze might start slowly before finding his rhythm in Arteta’s system.

The Title Impact

If Eze can deliver 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions in his maiden Arsenal campaign, it could provide the creative spark needed for their title challenge. Arsenal have consistently created chances but needed additional creativity from wide areas – something the Palace star has proven throughout his career.

These AI predictions suggest Arsenal fans have every reason to be optimistic about their potential new signing’s impact.

