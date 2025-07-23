AI Predicts How Many Goals Viktor Gyokeres Will Score in His First Premier League Season for Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres officially completed his £54.5million move to Arsenal after Fabrizio Romano’s “Here We Go” confirmation, with the Swedish striker penning a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium. The 27-year-old arrives with an exceptional record at Sporting CP, having netted 66 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions.

Viktor Gyokeres (via TransferMarkt)

Taking the No. 9 shirt vacated by Eddie Nketiah’s departure, Gyokeres will be expected to lead Arsenal’s title charge after the Gunners finished second to Manchester City last season.

AI Predicts Viktor Gyokeres’ Premier League Goal Tally for 2025/26

In his final season at Sporting, Gyokeres scored an remarkable 43 goals in 50 games across all competitions, including 29 goals in 33 Primeira Liga appearances while adding 15 assists. AI has predicted Gyokeres to score 23 Premier League goals in his debut season, stating.

That figure could rise to 28 goals across all competitions, assuming regular involvement in the Champions League, EFL Cup, and FA Cup under Mikel Arteta’s system.

Regarding assists, Gyokeres is predicted to register 8 assists in the Premier League and 11 in all competitions, as he “possesses excellent hold-up play and link-up abilities that will create chances for teammates like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.”

AI Predicts Viktor Gyokeres’ 25/26 Arsenal Stats

Competition Goals Assists Premier League 23 8 All competitions 28 11

Why These Viktor Gyokeres Numbers Make Sense

The AI’s prediction seems realistic considering Gyokeres’ proven track record and Arsenal’s creative midfield. With Martin Ødegaard pulling the strings and Declan Rice providing the platform, the Swedish striker should receive quality service throughout the campaign.

His physical attributes – standing 6’2″ with excellent aerial ability – make him perfectly suited to the Premier League’s demands. The prediction of 23 league goals would place him among the division’s top scorers, potentially challenging Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah’s dominance.

However, the AI acknowledges adaptation challenges, noting that “Premier League defenders are more physical and tactically astute than Portuguese opposition.” This suggests Gyokeres might start slowly before finding his rhythm.

The Title Impact

If Gyokeres can deliver 28 goals across all competitions in his maiden Arsenal campaign, it could be the missing piece in their title puzzle. Arsenal have consistently created chances but lacked a clinical finisher – something the Swedish international has proven himself to be throughout his career.

These AI predictions suggest Arsenal fans have every reason to be optimistic about their new striker’s potential impact.

