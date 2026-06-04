Airbnb and WSL Football Launch £1 Million Player Accommodation Fund to Support Transfers Across League

Airbnb and WSL Football have announced a three-year partnership that will provide £1 million in support for players relocating during transfer windows.

Supporting players during key moments like transfers.🏡



Bringing fans closer to the game. ⚽️



Introducing our new Official Accommodation and Unique Experiences Partner, @Airbnb 🤝 pic.twitter.com/keij5F5Bkf — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) June 4, 2026

The Player Accommodation Fund addresses a genuine problem that has long been overlooked in women’s football. Players have historically spent up to £1,000 covering their own accommodation costs when moving between clubs, money many simply did not have early in their careers.

The WSL and Airbnb announce £1m accommodation fund for players.



The fund will provide access to short-term accommodation to take some pressure off transferred players when they move.



MORE: https://t.co/Y7TdBDTTsp pic.twitter.com/ZRxVgjVR4P — VERSUS (@vsrsus) June 4, 2026

The fund allows eligible players to access short-term accommodation directly through WSL Football whenever they transfer. It is a simple solution to a compound problem. Relocation is stressful enough without the added financial burden and logistical nightmare of finding suitable housing in a new city.

🏨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 La gerencia de la WSL llegó a un ACUERDO COMERCIAL con Airbnb por un fondo de 1 MILLÓN DE LIBRAS, para residencias de jugadoras.



Las futbolistas podrán pedir ayuda económica para alojamiento a corto plazo cuando lleguen a un club de la WSL o de la WSL 2. #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/5j6muzLnpc — Mundo Pelota (@mundopelotanet) June 4, 2026

Former England international Fara Williams spoke candidly about her experiences, describing periods where she had to stay with her manager or live out of a suitcase because she could not afford proper accommodation. She had to pay for storage for her belongings. That is the reality women’s footballers have endured.

The expansion to 14 WSL clubs next season means more player movement is coming. This fund ensures that transfer disruption is managed more professionally across the board, regardless of which club a player joins or how well resourced that club is.

Levelling the Playing Field

Support for relocating players has been inconsistent across clubs. This partnership creates a baseline that all players can access, which matters genuinely. It removes friction from the transfer process.

Fan Culture and Community

Airbnb also wants to support away fans travelling to fixtures, recognising that fan culture growth is integral to the league’s expansion. This is thinking beyond the immediate transaction.

WSL Football has signed a three-year deal with Airbnb, the global travel platform.



The deal sees the launch of a new £1m accommodation fund for players, and plans to support the growing away-day culture across WSL and WSL2. https://t.co/jiEXlKQLx5 pic.twitter.com/dzFTgMXtES — The Cutback (@The_Cutback) June 4, 2026

Overdue Recognition

This initiative acknowledges something that should have been addressed years ago. Women’s players deserve the same professional treatment as their male counterparts when relocating.

Also read: Charlton Athletic Board Hails Women’s Promotion to WSL as Club Reaches New Heights Across All Levels