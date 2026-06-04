Women's Football News
Airbnb and WSL Football Launch £1 Million Player Accommodation Fund to Support Transfers Across League
Airbnb and WSL Football have announced a three-year partnership that will provide £1 million in support for players relocating during transfer windows.
The Player Accommodation Fund addresses a genuine problem that has long been overlooked in women’s football. Players have historically spent up to £1,000 covering their own accommodation costs when moving between clubs, money many simply did not have early in their careers.
The fund allows eligible players to access short-term accommodation directly through WSL Football whenever they transfer. It is a simple solution to a compound problem. Relocation is stressful enough without the added financial burden and logistical nightmare of finding suitable housing in a new city.
Former England international Fara Williams spoke candidly about her experiences, describing periods where she had to stay with her manager or live out of a suitcase because she could not afford proper accommodation. She had to pay for storage for her belongings. That is the reality women’s footballers have endured.
The expansion to 14 WSL clubs next season means more player movement is coming. This fund ensures that transfer disruption is managed more professionally across the board, regardless of which club a player joins or how well resourced that club is.
Levelling the Playing Field
Support for relocating players has been inconsistent across clubs. This partnership creates a baseline that all players can access, which matters genuinely. It removes friction from the transfer process.
Fan Culture and Community
Airbnb also wants to support away fans travelling to fixtures, recognising that fan culture growth is integral to the league’s expansion. This is thinking beyond the immediate transaction.
Overdue Recognition
This initiative acknowledges something that should have been addressed years ago. Women’s players deserve the same professional treatment as their male counterparts when relocating.
Also read: Charlton Athletic Board Hails Women’s Promotion to WSL as Club Reaches New Heights Across All Levels
Women's Football News
Plymouth Argyle Women Release Squad After Best Season in Club History as Budget Cuts Force Mass Departures
Plymouth Argyle Women have dismantled their squad after their most successful season in history, cutting their budget significantly and informing nearly all players via email that they will not receive new contracts. It is a decision that has infuriated the players and raises serious questions about the club’s commitment to the women’s game.
The Pilgrims finished second in the third tier, reached a play-off final and made it to the FANWL Cup final. By any measure, it was a historic achievement. Yet the club responded by drastically reducing investment and communicating their decision through cold, impersonal emails with no room for dialogue. Manager Marie Hourihan resigned a week earlier, making the situation even more chaotic.
The players released a statement criticizing both the decision and the manner in which it was handled. They pointed out that they were repeatedly told the club had ambition and was building towards a professional outfit. That messaging now feels hollow.
The Financial Reality
Plymouth’s men’s team were relegated from the Championship in May 2025, losing between eight and nine million pounds in television revenue. Owner Simon Hallett lent the club nearly ten million pounds to cover losses. The women’s success came at higher financial cost than expected, and without promotion to Women’s Super League 2 with its central funding, the club decided it could not sustain the investment.
A Damaging Message
This is about more than just one club’s finances. Players correctly identified that Plymouth has sent a terrible signal to women and girls across the South West.
After years of being told women’s football was growing and valued, they are watching a team dismantle itself at the exact moment it achieved its best results. That is a betrayal of trust and a setback for women’s football in the region.
Also read: Lily Agg Appointed Athlone Town Women’s Head Coach on Two and a Half Year Deal After Injury Comeback
Women's Football News
Mary Earps and Mapi Leon Set to Join London City Lionesses as Michele Kang’s WSL Revolution Accelerates
London City Lionesses have agreed personal terms with Mary Earps and have a verbal agreement in place with Mapi Leon, BBC Sport confirmed on June 2.
Both players are expected to sign contracts this month. Earps arrives from PSG at the end of her two-year contract, while Leon left Barcelona last month after nine years. Combined with their continued pursuit of Alexia Putellas, London City are executing the most audacious summer recruitment in WSL history from sixth position.
The scale of ambition defies every conventional logic of squad building.
Mary Earps Returns Home
Earps spent two seasons at PSG after leaving Manchester United, keeping 12 clean sheets from 22 appearances as they finished third in the Premiere Ligue. The 33-year-old two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year returns to England carrying enormous experience.
She played a crucial role in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and their route to the 2023 World Cup final. Five years at Manchester United, over 100 appearances and the 2024 FA Cup title represent a serious domestic foundation that directly translates to WSL demands.
Mapi Leon Brings Barcelona Quality
Leon departed Barcelona having won 27 trophies including four Champions League titles and was fundamental in their recent 4-0 final victory over Lyon.
The 30-year-old started in Oslo and brings elite positional intelligence, technical quality and leadership. She boycotted the Spanish national team for almost three years before returning in October 2025 and immediately starting the Nations League final victory over Germany. That resilience and conviction defines her character entirely.
The Wider Summer Picture
Arsenal are pursuing Georgia Stanway from Bayern Munich and Ona Batlle from Barcelona. Manchester City lead the race for Beth Mead following her Arsenal departure. Chelsea signed Katie McCabe from Arsenal. Sam Kerr seeks a new club.
This summer transforms the WSL landscape completely before a ball is kicked in August.
Also read: Sara Agrez Set to Join Liverpool Women on Free Transfer From FC Köln This Summer as First New Signing
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women’s Training Ground Plans Hit New Roadblock as Dame Judi Dench and Enfield Council Leader Block Whitewebbs Park Development
Tottenham’s attempt to build a women’s academy training complex at Whitewebbs Park in Enfield has hit another significant obstacle. The newly elected leader of Enfield Council has signalled his intention to refuse to sign over the lease, effectively blocking a project that has been stalled in limbo for five years.
The plans, which were approved by the council in 2025, would see 11 football pitches and a training centre built on 16 hectares of the former golf course, with 23 hectares restored as public parkland and 12 hectares preserved as woodland. It sounds reasonable on paper. The reality has been far more complicated, with a high court judicial review granted and significant local opposition mounting.
The Opposition is Real and Influential
Dame Judi Dench, the 91-year-old Oscar-winning legend, has publicly opposed the plans through the Campaign to Protect Rural England. She highlighted that Tottenham would cut down 207 trees and effectively privatize most of the park for elite use. When someone of Dench’s stature and credibility speaks up about protecting green spaces, it carries genuine weight. She is not some local crank. She is an institution.
What Tottenham Offered
To be fair to the club, their proposals included community benefits. A Sports Turf Academy would provide employment and training opportunities in greenkeeping and horticulture. A new cafe and public facilities were promised. These are not nothing. But they do not change the fundamental issue that a chunk of public land would be taken for private use.
The Real Problem
This is ultimately about who gets to use public space. Tottenham wants to develop somewhere genuinely convenient for their women’s team. The locals and now their elected representatives want to keep it accessible to everyone. That is a legitimate tension that planning committees exist to resolve, and currently they are resolving it against the club.
Also read: Chelsea Keep Sandy Baltimore But Lose Sam Kerr as Blues Enter Biggest Summer Rebuild in Years
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”