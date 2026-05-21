Aitana Bonmati Says Losing 2025 Women’s Champions League Final to Arsenal Was the Making of This Barcelona Side

Aitana Bonmati has offered a fascinating insight into how Barcelona have processed their defeat to Arsenal in last season’s Women’s Champions League final, arguing that losing the title to the Gunners was exactly what the team needed to avoid complacency and rediscover their hunger.

The Catalan side lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the 2025 final, ending their run of back-to-back UWCL titles. They have responded in emphatic fashion this season, winning eight and drawing two across the competition, scoring 37 goals and conceding just eight. That is the form of a team that took defeat personally and used it as fuel.

Bonmati’s Perspective on Defeat and Growth

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner was speaking ahead of Saturday’s final against OL Lyonnes in Oslo and was thoughtful and measured in how she framed the Arsenal loss.

https://www.facebook.com/61559237888943/posts/uwcl-final-loss-to-arsenal-got-barcelona-out-of-winning-rut-aitana-bonmatibarcel/122223129530307929

She made the point that teams which win consistently risk getting stuck in patterns and losing their edge, and that a defeat forces a rebuild of energy and purpose that sustained success alone cannot provide. For a player of her intelligence, it is a genuinely compelling way to look at it.

🗣️ Aitana sobre el Lyon:



"Cuando nosotras no ganábamos ni en los entrenamientos, ellas eran el equipo en el que nos mirábamos. Nos hicieron grandes a nosotras porque fueron pioneras. Solo les hemos ganado un partido. Es una final al 50-50."



– @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/j9V6R4kuBy — Barça Fem (@futfembarca) May 19, 2026

A Different Final for Bonmati Personally

This one carries extra significance for Bonmati because she has spent the last five months recovering from a fibula fracture suffered on international duty with Spain in December.

She has not had the rhythm of minutes she would have wanted heading into a final of this magnitude, but she was clear that contributing however she can matters more than personal preparation.

El compte enrere ha començat. pic.twitter.com/oEnzl6y9YT — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 18, 2026

Putellas Also Motivated by Oslo

Captain Alexia Putellas has had one of her finest seasons, racking up 26 goals and 13 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. She pointed out that reaching six consecutive Women’s Champions League finals is historically unprecedented, and that Barcelona’s ambition goes beyond simply being there. They want to win it, and they go into Oslo as favourites.

Barca’s quadruple…🔜🔥



Barcelona are just 1 game away from completing yet another quadruple with just the UWCL title left to lift 👀



Can Alexia Putellas lead her side to a second quadruple? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/0yhSXj49sv — girlactico (@girlactico) May 20, 2026

Also read: Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea