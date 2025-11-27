Aitana Bonmati Blasts Liga F as “Left in God’s Hands” While Praising WSL’s Example

Raquel Mauri is famous for being the wife of Croatian star Ivan Rakitic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Raquel has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Ivan Rakitic for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Spanish beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple have been married for more than 12 years.

Many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. Ivan Rakitic joined Sevilla from FC Schalke in 2011 and it completely changed his personal and professional life.

In 2014, he got a big offer from FC Barcelona and it was a joyous moment for him and his family. The Croatian served the Catalan club for 6 years and left in 2020 carving his name in the history books of the club. Now, let’s find out more about his love life.

Raquel Mauri Childhood and Family

Raquel was born on December 15, 1989, in Spain, making her of Spanish nationality. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Rakitic and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.

That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Raquel’s characteristics.

Raquel was born in Spain. (Credit: Profimedia)

We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Rakitic.

Raquel Mauri Education

Raquel went to a local high school in Seville, Spain. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Raquel Mauri career

Raquel used to work in a coffee shop when she met with Rakitic. The Spaniard was a charming personality and used to light up the room with her presence. She was a hard-working individual as well.

She is a full-time housewife. She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging out with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife.

Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old.

Raquel is also an excellent wife. She has supported Rakitic in every move. The Croatian footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Raquel ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.

Raquel was a coffee shop worker before meeting with Rakitic. (Credit: Twitter)

Raquel Mauri Net Worth

Raquel’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth.

But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Raquel’s husband, Ivan Rakitic, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Raquel Mauri and Ivan Rakitic relationship

Ivan Rakitic met with Raquel in the initial days of his Sevilla career. It was a new city for him when he made the switch from Germany and he used to visit a coffee shop regularly, that’s where he found his wife.

Ivan Rakitic with his wife at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Imago Images)

Even though he was impressed only after laying his eye one time on Raquel, it took him several months to ask her out for a date. The Spanish beauty eventually got around after Rakitic asked her 20/30 times. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.

As they started meeting more and more, they realised that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2013 at a grand wedding ceremony.

Raquel Mauri and Ivan Rakitic Children

The couple has two beautiful daughters, Althea and Adara. They felt blessed when they welcomed their daughters who became the most important part of the duo’s lives.

Ivan Rakitic with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Raquel Mauri Social media

Raquel has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares alluring images of herself, and also snaps with her daughters and husband. The Spanish beauty loves travelling and whenever she visits exotic places, she shares it with her audience through Instagram. Having an absolutely amazing figure and a beautiful face, she has kept her followers charmed.

FAQs about Raquel Mauri

Read More: