Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati Blasts Liga F as “Left in God’s Hands” While Praising WSL’s Example
Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, has launched a scathing attack on Spain’s Liga F, questioning who actually cares about the domestic league while urging authorities to follow the Women’s Super League’s blueprint for success.
The Barcelona midfielder’s comments came during an interview with Cadena SER ahead of Spain’s Nations League final first leg against Germany on Friday.
Bonmati pulled no punches when discussing the state of Spanish women’s football, stating the league has been abandoned without proper leadership or direction. She emphasized that many players have repeatedly called for changes to create a more competitive environment, pointing directly at England’s example as proof that improvements are achievable but deliberately ignored.
WSL Shows the Way Forward
The 27-year-old contrasted Spain’s domestic setup unfavorably with the WSL, describing England’s top flight as both competitive and attractive. She expressed frustration that despite having a successful model right next door, Spanish football refuses to examine or learn from it, ultimately harming the national team’s preparation for major tournaments.
Bonmati highlighted significant structural issues within Liga F, particularly the excessive workload placed on Spanish players compared to their English counterparts. The WSL features 12 teams playing 22 matches per season, expanding to 14 teams and 26 matches from next season. In contrast, Liga F contains 16 teams requiring 30 matches annually, creating a heavier burden on squad resources.
The midfielder argued this disparity puts Spanish clubs at a disadvantage in the Champions League, where they enter competitions carrying greater fatigue than rivals from other leagues. This knock-on effect extends to the national team, with Spanish players arriving at summer tournaments less rested than international competitors.
Bonmati’s criticism extends beyond match scheduling to fundamental questions about league management and ambition. She demanded a reduction in team numbers to increase competitiveness, improve quality and make the product more enjoyable for spectators.
Her comments represent the latest in a series of public interventions dating back to April 2024, when she first praised the WSL’s operations while identifying multiple problems within Liga F.
Despite her frustrations with domestic football, Bonmati acknowledged feeling valued by the Spanish Football Federation following the Luis Rubiales controversy. The former RFEF president was convicted of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent after the 2023 World Cup final, though he continues maintaining his innocence and recently had eggs thrown at him during a book launch by a family member.
Also read: Shocking Viewership Numbers for Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women Revealed, Leaves WSL Concerned
Barcelona
Who is Nuria Cunillera? Meet the wife of Xavi Hernandez
Nuria is a social media influencer, and She is mainly known for being the wife of one of the best players Spain has ever produced, Xavi Hernandez.
Cunillera comes from Sabadell, Spain, and she is known for being the partner of World Cup winner and current head coach of FC Barcelona Xavi Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nuria Cunillera and Xavi Hernandez Families
Nuria was born on November 9 1981, in Sabadell in Spain, but there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
Xavi Hernandez was born on January 25 1980, in Terrassa, Spain, to parents Joaquim Hernandez and mother Maria Merce Creus. However, there is not much about his family as they maintain a really private life.
Nuria Cunillera husband, Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez needs no introduction, probably one of the greatest midfielders of all time and now a football manager of FC Barcelona. He is mainly known for his precision passing, vision and positioning.
He joined La Masia, the Barcelona youth academy, at 11 and made his first debut against Mallorca in August 1998. Xavi is the first player in the club’s history to play 150 European and FIFA Club World Cup matches combined. With Barcelona, his records are impeccable, with eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.
Xavi is one of the few recorded players to have made over 1000 professional career appearances. With Spain, he won FIFA World Youth Championship in 1999. He won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain and UEFA Euro 2008 and UEFA Euro 2012. Player of the tournament at UEFA Euro 2008.
Hernandez was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award in2012, and he won 32 trophies in his career, making him the second most decorated Spanish player in history. After retirement, he started coaching and became the manager at Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd where he won seven titles in less than three years. IN November 2021, Xavi was appointed as the manager at his former club Barcelona.
Nuria Cunillera and Xavi Hernandez Kids
Nuria and Xavi met each other back in 2012, and only after a year did they decide to tie the knot. So on July 13 2013, the couple got married in Girona, Spain.
Since then, Nuria has been a strength and support for Xavin in every thick and thin of his life. She has travelled across continents and countries with him.
They have one beautiful daughter named Asia, born in January 2016 and Dan, born in November 2019. The couple enjoy their time with their kids.
Nuria Cunillera Profession, Career, Net Worth
Nuria’s professional background or education record has not been revealed. But she did a degree in Journalism and was interested in fashion Journalism. We don’t have information about her university. She has not shared it on social media.
However, she can be called a full-time social media influencer with more than 100k followers on Instagram. Other than that, there is not much information about her charity or foundations. She has an estimated net worth of $4 million approx. Whereas his husband has a net worth of around $40 million.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Barcelona
Raquel Mauri – Ivan Rakitic Wife, her Family and more
Raquel Mauri is famous for being the wife of Croatian star Ivan Rakitic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Raquel has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Ivan Rakitic for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Spanish beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple have been married for more than 12 years.
Many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. Ivan Rakitic joined Sevilla from FC Schalke in 2011 and it completely changed his personal and professional life.
In 2014, he got a big offer from FC Barcelona and it was a joyous moment for him and his family. The Croatian served the Catalan club for 6 years and left in 2020 carving his name in the history books of the club. Now, let’s find out more about his love life.
Raquel Mauri Childhood and Family
Raquel was born on December 15, 1989, in Spain, making her of Spanish nationality. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Rakitic and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Raquel’s characteristics.
We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Rakitic.
Raquel Mauri Education
Raquel went to a local high school in Seville, Spain. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Raquel Mauri career
Raquel used to work in a coffee shop when she met with Rakitic. The Spaniard was a charming personality and used to light up the room with her presence. She was a hard-working individual as well.
She is a full-time housewife. She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging out with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife.
Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old.
Raquel is also an excellent wife. She has supported Rakitic in every move. The Croatian footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Raquel ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.
Raquel Mauri Net Worth
Raquel’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth.
But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Raquel’s husband, Ivan Rakitic, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Raquel Mauri and Ivan Rakitic relationship
Ivan Rakitic met with Raquel in the initial days of his Sevilla career. It was a new city for him when he made the switch from Germany and he used to visit a coffee shop regularly, that’s where he found his wife.
Even though he was impressed only after laying his eye one time on Raquel, it took him several months to ask her out for a date. The Spanish beauty eventually got around after Rakitic asked her 20/30 times. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they started meeting more and more, they realised that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2013 at a grand wedding ceremony.
Raquel Mauri and Ivan Rakitic Children
The couple has two beautiful daughters, Althea and Adara. They felt blessed when they welcomed their daughters who became the most important part of the duo’s lives.
Raquel Mauri Social media
Raquel has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares alluring images of herself, and also snaps with her daughters and husband. The Spanish beauty loves travelling and whenever she visits exotic places, she shares it with her audience through Instagram. Having an absolutely amazing figure and a beautiful face, she has kept her followers charmed.
FAQs about Raquel Mauri
Read More:
Barcelona
Weird Reason Why Power Was Stopped During Chelsea Women’s Exciting Champions League Draw Against Barcelona Women Explained
Chelsea‘s Champions League draw with Barcelona was halted for nine minutes due to a generator failure that knocked out all communication systems at Stamford Bridge, leaving manager Sonia Bompastor questioning whether the decision to stop the match was appropriate.
Also read: Chelsea Women vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Generator Failure Stops Play for Nine Minutes: The Bizarre Power Outage That Left Sonia Bompastor Fuming During Chelsea vs Barcelona
The incident occurred just before half-time with the score at 1-1. In near-freezing temperatures, every technical system inside the stadium suddenly went dark. BBC and Disney+ live streams cut out simultaneously, while the UEFA feed powering VAR also went down. ESPN reported that generators powering the stadium’s technology failed, causing the unprecedented stoppage.
Bompastor was visibly frustrated, particularly as Chelsea had been building momentum after Ellie Carpenter’s brilliant opener was cancelled out by Ewa Pajor’s equaliser eight minutes later.
Bompastor Questions Decision to Stop Play
“It was really frustrating, we were in a really good momentum. When this comes from something you can’t control, I think, at this level, it’s not good enough,” Bompastor told reporters. “I don’t know if this has happened in the men’s game but that’s the first time I’ve seen that.”
Former Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, working as a pundit for Radio 5 Live, echoed those concerns. “As a player, it is a bit strange to see a game stopped because the cameras are not working. The players won’t want to be standing around on a cold night like this.”
The chaos didn’t end at half-time. Bompastor admitted she wasn’t sure VAR was even operational during the second half, casting doubt over Catarina Macario’s disallowed goal for offside. “I’m not even sure if the VAR was on in the second half,” she said. “I think this was the reason why.”
BBC apologised to viewers who were shown a blank screen with the message: “We are sorry for the break in this programme.” The 1-1 draw leaves Barcelona top of the League Phase with 10 points, two clear of sixth-placed Chelsea.
Also read: Chelsea Women’s Star Voices Out Against WSL in the Wake of ACL Crisis Following Katie Reid’s Injury
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”