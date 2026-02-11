Aitana Bonmati Collects Spain’s Top Sports Honor While Lamine Yamal Skips Ceremony

Barcelona’s golden generation struck again at the Palacio Real de El Pardo. Aitana Bonmatí walked away with Spain’s National Prize for Sports on February 11, 2026, adding yet another accolade to her already overflowing trophy cabinet. The three time Ballon d’Or winner is collecting awards faster than most players collect caps.

https://twitter.com/DAZNWFootball/status/2021571355016057304

Royal Treatment for Football Royalty

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia personally handed Bonmatí the Queen Letizia Award for Best Female Athlete of 2023. This wasn’t some corporate sponsorship gig or influencer photo op. The National Prize for Sports represents genuine athletic excellence, and having Spanish royalty present it makes the statement even louder. The Barça midfielder shared the stage with José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes and Minister Milagros Tolón, proving her impact extends beyond the pitch.

https://twitter.com/OneFootball/status/2001023273643979006

Yamal Gets His Trophy Without Showing Up

Lamine Yamal bagged the King Juan Carlos Prize for 2024 but couldn’t bother making the trip to Madrid. The teenage sensation had other priorities, so Bojan Krkić grabbed it for him. Vice president Josep Cubells also represented the club, ensuring Barcelona’s presence remained strong even with their star forward absent.

https://twitter.com/Tocapilotes/status/2021594908318957912

Dominance During Chaos

These honors arrive while Barcelona navigates presidential elections set for March 15, 2026. Joan Laporta and his board resigned to seek reelection, throwing the club into political uncertainty. Yet here are Bonmatí and Yamal, reminding everyone what actually matters: winning. The off field drama means nothing when your players keep stacking silverware and national recognition. Barcelona’s talent machine keeps churning out legends regardless of boardroom theatrics.

https://twitter.com/OneFootball/status/2001023273643979006

Also read: Lip Reader Sheds Light on What Simon Jordan Told Eni Aluko During Furious Ad Break Exchange on TalkSport