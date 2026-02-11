Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati Collects Spain’s Top Sports Honor While Lamine Yamal Skips Ceremony
Barcelona’s golden generation struck again at the Palacio Real de El Pardo. Aitana Bonmatí walked away with Spain’s National Prize for Sports on February 11, 2026, adding yet another accolade to her already overflowing trophy cabinet. The three time Ballon d’Or winner is collecting awards faster than most players collect caps.
Royal Treatment for Football Royalty
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia personally handed Bonmatí the Queen Letizia Award for Best Female Athlete of 2023. This wasn’t some corporate sponsorship gig or influencer photo op. The National Prize for Sports represents genuine athletic excellence, and having Spanish royalty present it makes the statement even louder. The Barça midfielder shared the stage with José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes and Minister Milagros Tolón, proving her impact extends beyond the pitch.
Yamal Gets His Trophy Without Showing Up
Lamine Yamal bagged the King Juan Carlos Prize for 2024 but couldn’t bother making the trip to Madrid. The teenage sensation had other priorities, so Bojan Krkić grabbed it for him. Vice president Josep Cubells also represented the club, ensuring Barcelona’s presence remained strong even with their star forward absent.
Dominance During Chaos
These honors arrive while Barcelona navigates presidential elections set for March 15, 2026. Joan Laporta and his board resigned to seek reelection, throwing the club into political uncertainty. Yet here are Bonmatí and Yamal, reminding everyone what actually matters: winning. The off field drama means nothing when your players keep stacking silverware and national recognition. Barcelona’s talent machine keeps churning out legends regardless of boardroom theatrics.
Also read: Lip Reader Sheds Light on What Simon Jordan Told Eni Aluko During Furious Ad Break Exchange on TalkSport
Barcelona
Barcelona Recall Young Polish Defender From Liverpool on Loan
Barcelona have recalled 19 year old Polish international Emilia Szymczak from her loan spell at Liverpool.
The defender was originally set to spend the entire season at Anfield but will now return to Spain early due to an injury sustained during international duty over the winter break.
Liverpool confirmed the news through an official announcement on their club website. Szymczak will continue her rehabilitation at Barcelona rather than complete her temporary stint on Merseyside.
The young defender made limited impact during her time at the club, appearing just once as a substitute against Sheffield United in the Subway Women’s League Cup group stage.
Journey to the Reds
Szymczak began her career with Polish club Górnik Łęczna before Barcelona signed her in 2023. She progressed through their B team ranks and was part of the squad that won the Spanish Primera Federación in 2023/2024.
Despite her development in the Barcelona academy system, the forward-thinking club sent her to Liverpool to gain top level experience in the Barclays Women’s Super League. The loan was designed to accelerate her progression before potentially breaking into Barcelona’s first team.
Impact on Liverpool’s Season
Liverpool will continue their campaign without Szymczak as they travel to The Hive to face London Bees in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Reds are considered heavy favourites against their lower ranked opponents and will be looking to progress further in the competition. Her departure leaves Liverpool to focus on their remaining squad members for the second half of the season.
The recall demonstrates Barcelona’s commitment to monitoring their young talent and prioritising their rehabilitation when injuries occur during loan spells.
Also read: Liverpool Women Sign Swedish International Alice Bergstrom From BK Häcken as First January Addition to Aid Relegation Battle
Barcelona
Sjoeke Nüsken Open to Chelsea Exit as Bayern Munich Circle, Expresses Her Preference
Sjoeke Nüsken is open to leaving Chelsea amid interest from Bayern Munich, though the German midfielder would prefer a move to Champions League favorites Barcelona or Lyon according to BILD.
The 24 year old has made just one WSL start from four league appearances this season despite signing a contract extension until 2027 in October.
Bayern are thin in midfield following long-term injuries to Lena Oberdorf and Sarah Zadrazil. Oberdorf suffered a cruciate ligament tear in October, just one month after returning from an ACL injury, prompting the German giants to target reinforcements.
Dramatic Fall From Regular Starter
Nüsken has been an unused substitute in six of the 10 games she’s been available for selection this season under Sonia Bompastor. This marks a dramatic fall for a player who missed just one of 22 games in each of Chelsea’s last two campaigns as a regular starter.
The midfielder hinted at a potential exit before the season started. When asked if she would move on from Chelsea, she said: “I’ve already asked myself that question. At the moment, I am currently at a good place at Chelsea to win titles. They also want me to extend.”
She added: “Last year, things didn’t go quite as well as I had hoped. Let’s see how it goes this year. After that, we’ll see. There are a few doors open where I can go.”
Prefers Champions League Contenders
BILD reports Nüsken wants to move to a club that is favorite to win the Champions League, opening up potential moves to Barcelona and Lyon rather than Bayern. The German side did qualify for the quarter finals by finishing fourth in the league phase and will face either Manchester United or Atletico Madrid.
Chelsea sit second in the WSL at the halfway stage, six points behind leaders Manchester City. Nüsken will hope for more minutes in 2026 if she remains at Stamford Bridge beyond January.
Also read: Arsenal Captain Leah Williamson Awarded CBE in New Year Honours List After Historic Double Triumph in 2025
Barcelona
Aitana Bonmatí’s Possible Return Timeline Revealed As Broken Fibula Sidelines World’s Best Player
Aitana Bonmatí is targeting an April return to training after breaking her left fibula in Spain training on November 23. The three time Ballon d’Or winner underwent surgery performed by Dr. Antoni Dalmau at Barcelona Hospital and faces an expected five month recovery period.
If recovery progresses as planned, she could feature in Barcelona’s Champions League final scheduled for May 31. The injury came just days before Spain’s Nations League final against Germany, ruling her out of that fixture.
Bonmatí described her injury as giving her rare opportunity to relax after five unrelenting years at elite level. She told ESPN the first tough injury of her career forced reflection on physical and mental fatigue. Elite football takes you to the limit in all aspects, she explained, with factors preventing her from enjoying the profession daily. The break now allows recovery and regeneration both physically and mentally.
Five Years Without Rest
Barcelona and Spain have dominated women’s football during Bonmatí’s peak. The Catalan club reached the last five Champions League finals. Spain won the World Cup in 2023, claimed the Nations League titles in 2024 and 2025, and reached Euro 2025 runners up status.
Bonmatí played nearly every match across all competitions without significant rest. This constant intensity created wear and tear across body and mind. The fibula fracture paradoxically presents opportunity for restoration.
Champions League Redemption Awaits
Barcelona lost last season’s Champions League final to Arsenal in heartbreak. A May return would position Bonmatí for potential revenge against the Gunners in this season’s final. The midfielder commands Barcelona’s midfield with unmatched creativity, vision and leadership. Her absence significantly weakens their prospects, but her April timeline suggests participation in knockout stages remains possible.
Bonmatí topped ESPN FC Women’s Ranking for the third consecutive year and won FIFA The Best for the third straight time. These accolades reflect her dominance. Recovery becomes her new challenge.
Also read: Aitana Bonmati Blasts Liga F as “Left in God’s Hands” While Praising WSL’s Example
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”