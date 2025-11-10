Aleksander Ceferin – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Job, Charities, and more

Aleksander Ceferin currently serves as the President of the Union of European Football Associations(UEFA) and in this article we will see about Ceferin’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Job, Charities, and more.

Aleksander Ceferin is a Slovenian football administrator and a lawyer. He served as the President of the Slovenian Football Association from 2011 to 2016. He is currently serving his second spell as the President of UEFA. Let us get to know about the President’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Aleksander Ceferin is the current UEFA President. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aleksander Ceferin Net Worth and Salary

Caferin has most of his earnings by serving as the President of UEFA. The estimated net worth of Caferin is $1.7 million as of 2026 as per reports.

He earns a whopping salary of 1.5 million dollars from UEFA. He is one of the highest-earning and most influential people in football. Ceferin may have his own business ventures and this will add to his overall net worth.

Aleksander Ceferin Current Job

Aleksander currently is the President of UEFA since 19 September 2016. He was elected the seventh President of UEFA by beating the opposition Michael van Praag by 29 votes difference and eventually became the Vice-president of FIFA. Ceferin strengthened the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations and supervised the new cycle of 2018-21.

With the help of FFPR, the European clubs made 600 million euros in profit in 2017. In February 2019, he was re-elected as the President at the 43rd UEFA Ceremony in Rome. With the help of other officials, UEFA successfully conducted the major tournaments despite the football season being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stood against the Independent Super League which even led to an issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. His speech against the starting of the Super League led to many fans protesting against clubs and forced many clubs to withdraw from the Super League and the League collapsed in eventually 3 days. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, UEFA banned Russia from the UEFA Tournaments and also from its Organization.

Aleksander Ceferin Family and Early Life

Ceferin was born in Ljubljana, SR Slovenia, SFR Yugoslavia on 13 October 1967 to the couple Peter Ceferin and Ana Ceferin. He is a huge fan of Hajduk Split from a young age. He has not revealed any information about his family yet.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin attends the draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

He is a black belt holder in Shotokan Karate. He is a fan of adventure and has crossed the Sahara Desert 5 times – 4 times by car and 1 time by bike. He served for the Yugoslav Army in 1986 and also served for Slovenian Territorial Defense as a soldier in the Slovenian War in 1991.

He took over his dad’s company and became the Company’s director. He has a brother named Rok who is currently the Vice President of the Court of the Republic of Slovenia. He also has a sister named Petra who is an architect and also a professor at the University of Ljubljana.

Aleksander Ceferin Wife – Barbara

Ceferin married Barbara Ceferin and both have been leading a joyful life till now. The couple is blessed with 3 daughters named Nina, Neza, and Anait. Barbara is a former Basketball player and currently serves as a photographer. She is the Ambassador of Women’s EHF Euro 2022. She has previously worked as a freelance photojournalist.

Aleksander Ceferin Charity Works

The UEFA foundation helps Children and Ceferin was elected as the chairman of the UEFA Foundation for Children in 2017. He joined the football-led charity movement and also promised to give 1% of his salary to the organisation’s policies and projects.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin awarded the Liverpool forward Mo Salah the runners up medal. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ceferin and the other members of the board of the UEFA Foundation for Children allocated 1 million euros to help children in the neighbouring countries due to the war that exploded in the European countries.

Aleksander Ceferin Honours

He was included in the list of most influential people in the sports industry by SportsPro Media in 2019. He was named the “2021 Best Executive” by World Football Summit. He was added to Politico’s annual list of the most influential people in November 2021 for his role in defeating the Super League. Čeferin was named the Person of the Year for 2021 by the newspaper Delo in January 2022.

