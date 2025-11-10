Google News
Aleksander Ceferin – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Job, Charities, and more
Aleksander Ceferin currently serves as the President of the Union of European Football Associations(UEFA) and in this article we will see about Ceferin’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Job, Charities, and more.
Aleksander Ceferin is a Slovenian football administrator and a lawyer. He served as the President of the Slovenian Football Association from 2011 to 2016. He is currently serving his second spell as the President of UEFA. Let us get to know about the President’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.
Aleksander Ceferin Net Worth and Salary
Caferin has most of his earnings by serving as the President of UEFA. The estimated net worth of Caferin is $1.7 million as of 2026 as per reports.
He earns a whopping salary of 1.5 million dollars from UEFA. He is one of the highest-earning and most influential people in football. Ceferin may have his own business ventures and this will add to his overall net worth.
Aleksander Ceferin Current Job
Aleksander currently is the President of UEFA since 19 September 2016. He was elected the seventh President of UEFA by beating the opposition Michael van Praag by 29 votes difference and eventually became the Vice-president of FIFA. Ceferin strengthened the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations and supervised the new cycle of 2018-21.
With the help of FFPR, the European clubs made 600 million euros in profit in 2017. In February 2019, he was re-elected as the President at the 43rd UEFA Ceremony in Rome. With the help of other officials, UEFA successfully conducted the major tournaments despite the football season being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He stood against the Independent Super League which even led to an issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. His speech against the starting of the Super League led to many fans protesting against clubs and forced many clubs to withdraw from the Super League and the League collapsed in eventually 3 days. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, UEFA banned Russia from the UEFA Tournaments and also from its Organization.
Aleksander Ceferin Family and Early Life
Ceferin was born in Ljubljana, SR Slovenia, SFR Yugoslavia on 13 October 1967 to the couple Peter Ceferin and Ana Ceferin. He is a huge fan of Hajduk Split from a young age. He has not revealed any information about his family yet.
He is a black belt holder in Shotokan Karate. He is a fan of adventure and has crossed the Sahara Desert 5 times – 4 times by car and 1 time by bike. He served for the Yugoslav Army in 1986 and also served for Slovenian Territorial Defense as a soldier in the Slovenian War in 1991.
He took over his dad’s company and became the Company’s director. He has a brother named Rok who is currently the Vice President of the Court of the Republic of Slovenia. He also has a sister named Petra who is an architect and also a professor at the University of Ljubljana.
Aleksander Ceferin Wife – Barbara
Ceferin married Barbara Ceferin and both have been leading a joyful life till now. The couple is blessed with 3 daughters named Nina, Neza, and Anait. Barbara is a former Basketball player and currently serves as a photographer. She is the Ambassador of Women’s EHF Euro 2022. She has previously worked as a freelance photojournalist.
Aleksander Ceferin Charity Works
The UEFA foundation helps Children and Ceferin was elected as the chairman of the UEFA Foundation for Children in 2017. He joined the football-led charity movement and also promised to give 1% of his salary to the organisation’s policies and projects.
Ceferin and the other members of the board of the UEFA Foundation for Children allocated 1 million euros to help children in the neighbouring countries due to the war that exploded in the European countries.
Aleksander Ceferin Honours
He was included in the list of most influential people in the sports industry by SportsPro Media in 2019. He was named the “2021 Best Executive” by World Football Summit. He was added to Politico’s annual list of the most influential people in November 2021 for his role in defeating the Super League. Čeferin was named the Person of the Year for 2021 by the newspaper Delo in January 2022.
Aston Villa
Leon Bailey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Leon Bailey is a Jamaican professional football player who plays as a right winger for Serie A club Roma, on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa, and for the Jamaican national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Leon Patrick Bailey famously called Leon Bailey joined Aston Villa from the German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He is one of the top talents in Jamaica and has been playing at a top level in recent times. He works hard on the pitch and has high dreams of achieving a lot in the footballing world.
He has won the Belgian Young Footballer of the year in 2015 back in his times at Genk and later he moved to Leverkusen. He represents the Jamaican national football team since 2019 and has been playing regularly for the team. Let us get to know more about the winger’s profile in this article.
Leon Bailey’s Net Worth and Salary
Leon Bailey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €15 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €25.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a whopping salary of 5 Million Euros per year playing for the English club Aston Villa.
Leon Bailey Club Career
Leon began his youth career with Phoenix All-Stars. In 2015, Bailey joined the Belgian club Genk and quickly established himself as one of the top young talents in the league. He helped Genk win the Belgian Cup in 2016 and was named the league’s best young player in the same year.
Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in January 2017, Bailey has continued to impress with his performances on the field. In his first full season with the club, he scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions. He also helped Leverkusen reach the final of the DFB-Pokal.
In the 2018-2019 season, Bailey was the club’s top scorer with 12 goals and 8 assists. He was also named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. He continued his impressive form in the 2019-2020 season with 8 goals and 8 assists.
Bailey signed for Premier League club Aston Villa. He made his debut as a substitute on 14 August 2021 and scored his first goal for Villa on 18 September 2021 in a 3–0 home victory over Everton. His first season with Aston Villa was marked by several injuries which limited him to only 7 starts.
Leon Bailey International Career
Bailey made his debut for the Jamaica national team in 2016 and has since represented his country at several tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Caribbean Cup. In May 2019, Bailey was named to the Jamaican provisional squad for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and officially announced that he would represent the Reggae Boyz.
He earned his first cap in June 2019 and scored his first goal for Jamaica in September 2019 in a CONCACAF Nations League match. It’s also noted that Bailey was eligible to represent England but he has no grandparents born in England.
Leon Bailey Family
Leon Bailey was born on 9 August 1997 in Kingston, Jamaica. His father’s name is Craig Butler, and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Leon Bailey’s Girlfriend
The Winger has been enjoying his relationship with Stephanie Hope. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is still unnamed and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Leon Bailey Sponsors and Endorsements
Leon Bailey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Leon Bailey Cars and Tattoos
Leon Bailey has been spotted driving a Brabus Mercedes Benz in the streets of Kingston in Jamaica. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Leon Bailey has inked his skin on both the left and right shoulders, hands, and on his chest.
Aston Villa
Top 10 Aston Villa Players of all time
Aston Villa has a rich history of achievements in English football and here we learn about the top 10 Aston Villa players of all time.
10. Gordon Cowans
Gordon Cowans is one of Villa’s most decorated players in recent history, renowned for his brilliant passing. Cowans have won the European Cup, the First Division title, the League Cup, and the European Super Cup. In three stays with Villa, he scored 59 goals and made 527 appearances after joining as a 12-year-old schoolboy.
9. Billy Walker
Billy Walker is still Aston Villa’s all-time leading goalscorer, despite retiring in 1934. While this may speak to the club’s strikers in the past (*cough* Darius Vassell *cough*), it also testifies to what a fantastic player Walker was.
Walker, who played at Villa Park for 20 years and scored 244 goals in 531 games, will go down as one of the club’s all-time greats.
8. Dennis Mortimer
Dennis Mortimer will be remembered as the captain of Aston Villa during their most successful period. Mortimer was the guy who raised the European Cup in Rotterdam on May 26, 1982, after a historic victory over Bayern Munich. After leading the claret and blues to the First Division title the year before, the Liverpudlian midfielder was instrumental in Villa’s continental triumph. For Villa, Mortimer appeared in almost 400 games.
7. James Milner
The former Aston Villa midfielder has made one of the most Premier League appearances, scoring 55 goals and assisting 83 others.
He made 129 games for Villa before moving on to become Liverpool’s vice-captain. James Milner had his greatest season between 2009 and 2010, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year title.
6. Peter Withe
The idyllic years of the early 1980s would not have been possible without Peter Withe‘s ambition.
Withe scored 92 goals in 233 appearances for Villa between arriving for a record £500,000 deal from Newcastle in 1980 and departing for Sheffield United in 1985.
Twenty of those goals helped Villa win the First Division in 1981, and he is still the last player to score so many league goals in a season three decades later. The next year, he scored Villa’s most famous goal, a shinned effort that won the European Cup in 1982.
5. Tony Morley
Tony Morley was not a great goalscorer, but he was a wonderful goalscorer who got famous for them when playing for Aston Villa in the early 1980s.
Under Ron Saunders’ guidance, the nimble winger assisted on Villa’s European Cup-winning goal in 1982 and helped them win the league title in 1981.
4. Peter McParland
Between 1952 and 1962, Peter McParland was the attacking midfielder for Aston Villa, making 293 games and scoring a total of 98 goals, more than any other side he played for throughout his career.
He is most remembered for scoring two goals in the 1957 FA Cup final against Aston Villa and Manchester United.
3. Dwight Yorke
Dwight Yorke is undoubtedly the best striker Aston Villa has had in the Premier League era, despite leaving in contentious circumstances for Manchester United.
Yorke was signed by Villa Park after being discovered by Graham Taylor on a pre-season tour of the West Indies in 1989. He began his career as a right winger, but it was in the 1995/96 season that he was shifted to centre forward, where he rapidly established himself as one of the greatest in England, if not the globe.
2. Allan Evans
During his career with Aston Villa, from 1977 and 1989, Allan Evans was one of their top defenders. When Aston Villa won the European Cup in 1982, he was a member of the winning squad and later became the club’s captain, guiding them back to the First Division. Evans scored 63 goals in 473 games for Aston Villa during his tenure there.
1. Paul McGrath
Only six defenders have ever won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award, and Paul McGrath is one of them. During his time, he was one of the best centre-backs in the game. McGrath represented Aston Villa in more than 250 games and scored 9 goals.
He was a member of Ron Atkinson’s Villa team that challenged Manchester United for the Premier League title in the early 1990s, and some Villa fans simply refer to him as ‘God.’
Ranking the 10 Best Inter Milan Players of all time
Inter Milan is one of the biggest clubs in Italy, and here we learn more about the 10 Best Inter Milan Players of all time.
Inter Milan have the highest home game attendance in Italian football and the sixth highest in Europe. They have been fortunate enough to see some of the greatest footballers perform their skills at the San Siro stadium.
One of the three most successful teams in Italy, Inter Milan has a rich history and tradition which have reached a global level due to some of the greatest players who featured for the club. So, let’s find out the top 10 of them.
10. Diego Milito (2009–2014)
Nicknamed ‘El Príncipe’ (“The Prince” in Spanish), Diego Milito was a sensational striker who dominated Italian football during his peak time. The Italian star was dynamic, fast, intelligent and had the perfect mixture of technical skills and shooting ability. In his five-year career with the Nerazzurri, Milito scored 75 goals and assisted 29 more, helping the team win 1 Champions League, 1 Italian championship, 2 Italian Cups, 1 Italian Super Cup and 1 Club World Cup.
9. Roberto Boninsegna (1969–1976)
After a few decent spells with Italian clubs, Boninsegna joined Inter in 1969. When he arrived, he wasn’t the fanciest striker, but he gave a spell worth remembering while at the club. He developed crucial skills like athleticism, agility, finishing acrobatics and great game awareness in the penalty box.
Even though he didn’t have much height, he was impressive in the air. Boninsegna bagged 173 goals and four assists in 283 matches, making him one of the finest goalscorers in the club’s history. He lifted 3 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup and 1 Uefa Cup.
8. Alessandro Altobelli (1977–1988)
Another prolific goalscorer who left a lasting legacy in Inter Milan’s history, Alessandro Altobelli, dominated Italian football during his time with Inter. His unique abilities were agility, finishing, power, athleticism and an eye for goal.
Apart from being a skilful player, he was one of the most hard-working players in his team. Scoring 209 goals and six assists in 465 matches, Alessandro Altobelli helped Inter secure 1 Italian Championship and 2 Italian cups.
7. Walter Zenga (1978–1994)
Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Inter Milan’s history, Walter Zenga featured 473 times for the club, making him one of the top appearance makers of the club. Nicknamed Deltaplano (“Hang glider”), Zenga was athletic, physically strong and a consistent performer. The Italian team won 1 Italian championship, 1 Italian Super Cup, and 2 Uefa Cups during his spell.
6. Ronaldo (1997–2002)
Considered one of the most fantastic no. 9 strikers, if not the greatest, Ronaldo‘s spell at Inter was full of sparkling performances. Nicknamed O Fenomeno (the phenomenon), Ronaldo’s technical skills, coupled with his extreme pace, power and accuracy, made him a lethal weapon. During his time at Inter, he scored 59 goals and gave 12 assists in 99 appearances, helping them win 1 uefa Cup.
5. Giuseppe Bergomi (1979–1999)
A one-club man, Giuseppe Bergomi, has been involved with the club since childhood. The fast, athletic and hard-working player mainly operated from the right-back but was capable of playing any position in the defence line. Playing 754 matches in the Nerazzurri jersey, he became the second-highest appearance maker for Inter Milan.
4. Sandro Mazzola (1963–1974)
Sandro Mazzola is considered one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time. During his time at Inter, he operated in several positions like attacking midfield, forward, winger etc. The Italian had the perfect mixture of defensive aggressiveness and attacking skill set. He is the son of Valentino Mazzola who played for the club.
He was hard-working, athletic, superior in the air and an excellent passer. Playing 565 matches, he scored 162 goals and gave 10 assists, helping the team win 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 Italian Championships, and 2 Intercontinental Cups.
3. Giacinto Facchetti (1960–1978)
Giacinto Facchetti was a part of the “Grande Inter” team under manager Helenio Herrera which brought significant success to the team during the 60s and 70s. For his stamina, pace, strength, and technical skills, Facchetti became one of the best left-back of his time. He inspired many players and was at his best during his peak days.
Despite operating from the defensive zone, he often used to make forward runs. He also had an eye for goal, making him a crucial asset for the team. By scoring 75 goals in 636 matches, he helped the team win 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 Italian championships, 1 Italian Cup and 2 Intercontinental Cups.
2. Giuseppe Meazza (1924–1927)
Giuseppe Meazza joined Inter Milan from Gloria in 1924 and quickly became one of the most exciting players to watch. Apart from lethal scoring techniques, the Italian was known for his elegance and acrobatic skills. Scoring 284 goals in 409 matches, Meazza became the club’s top scorer, and the record remains unbroken. He won 3 Italian championships as an Inter Milan star.
1. Javier Zanetti (1995–2014)
Considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, Javier Zanetti is the longest-serving player in Inter Milan’s history. Nicknamed El Tractor, the former Inter captain was known for his stamina and tireless running on the pitch. Zanetti was fast, physically strong, technically skilful and an intelligent defender.
Zanetti started his career as a right offensive winger but later adapted to the role of a midfielder. Even though he was proficient in the midfield, his physical abilities and stamina made him perfect for defence. He played as a full-back and central defender during his peak years.
Zanetti’s extended spell spanned over 858 matches, and he helped the team lift 5 Italian Championships, 1 Champions League, 4 Italian Cups, 4 Italian Super Cups and 1 UEFA Cup. He represented the Argentina national football team for more than 15 years.
