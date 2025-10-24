Google News
Camilla Bresciani – Alessandro Bastoni Girlfriend, her Family and more
Camilla Bresciani is famous for being the girlfriend of Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite many barriers in her life, Camilla has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She is very famous on social media and makes a lot of public appearances and enjoys attention and stardom. She married Bastoni in 2023 in Grumello del Monte.
One of the best young centre-backs in the league, Alessandro Bastoni excelled for Inter Milan when they captured the Serie A championship for the first time in ten years. Bastoni’s lovely girlfriend, Camilla Bresciani, supports him, which helps him perform well on the field. So, let’s find out more about the stunning Italian beauty.
Camilla Bresciani Childhood and Family
Camilla Bresciani was born on November 15, 1990, to an Italian family. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour.
She also has a younger sister, Isabella Bresciani. The family is very close and often goes to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning girlfriend of Alessandro Bastoni.
Camilla Bresciani Education
Camilla went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful Italian lady went to college is a complete mystery to us.
Camilla Bresciani Career
Camilla was passionate about building something on her own and she decided to give it a shot when he moved in with Alessandro Bastoni. The Italian beauty was determined to launch a product that would solve a crucial problem for her customers and would help make the world a better place. She became successful in her endeavour after launching her clothing line which caters to the need of a vibrant and diverse customer range.
No Pasa Nada is Camilla Bresciani’s own apparel line. Her lover appears to adore her clothing because he frequently wears t-shirts and sweatshirts bearing the brand’s emblem. Being a lover of fashion, Camilla Bresciani made the decision to make an impact on the apparel industry.
Camilla Bresciani Net Worth
Camilla has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from businesses. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She mainly invests her money into the business. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with Atletico Madrid. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.
Camilla Bresciani and Alessandro Bastoni relationship
Alessandro Bastoni met his girlfriend in May 2020. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years. Camilla followed her man to Milan. The couple tied the knot in March 2023.
The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple. The duo tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony where some of their close friends and family members were invited. That’s why we currently don’t know the date of their marriage.
Camilla Bresciani and Alessandro Bastoni Children
Camilla and Bastoni have welcomed an adorable kid recently. The Italian beauty gave birth to the couple’s first son in 2022. The duo now spends their quality time with the child and they are doing everything possible to ensure a comfortable upbringing for their newborn.
Camilla Bresciani Social media
Camilla is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her husband and children. Camilla Bresciani has 60k followers, but she doesn’t have a verified account. Her account has more than 300 posts and most of them are her photoshoots.
Kenan Yildiz – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kenan Yildiz is a German professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Italian club Juventus and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Kenan Yildiz joined the Italian side from Juventus academy in 2022 and currently plays for the the club. He was once in the reserves and has now joined the main team. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. The player has represented Turkey’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Kenan Yildiz’s Net Worth and Salary
Kenan Yildiz is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €3 million as of 2026.The market value of the player in 2026 is value is not available on the internet.
He currently earns a salary of 1.5 Million Pounds per year playing for Juventus. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He has a great track record and will be the next superstar of the team.
Kenan Yildiz Club Career
Kenan began footballing at Sallern Regensburg’s academy in 2010 and moved to the German club Jahn Regensburg in 2011. He stayed with the team for 2 years before joining Bayern Munich in 2012. He joined the club’s academy after successfully passing the trials.
He played as a captain for the U19 team of the club. He contributed 14 goals in his 20 matches for the side. Both Barcelona and Juventus were interested in signing him and later he joined Juventus in a free transfer in 2022.
He was promoted to the reserve team of the club on 16 December 2022. He made his debut for the team against Virtus Verona and the match ended in a 3-0 loss.
Kenan Yildiz International Career
Kenan represented Turkey’s U17 team before playing for the U21 team at the international level. He made 10 appearances for the U17 team scoring 3 goals. He made his U21 debut against Georgia’s U21 on 27 September 2022.
Kenan Yildiz Family
Kenan Yildiz was born on 4 May 2005 in Regensburg, Germany. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His mother is German and his father is Turkish. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Kenan Yildiz’s Girlfriend
The Attacking Midfielder refers to spending time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone. Kenan Yildiz has been focusing on the game and has not been dating anyone.
Kenan Yildiz Sponsors and Endorsements
Kenan Yildiz has been playing at the entry level and is currently being sponsored by Adidas. The player has been seen endorsing Adidas on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Kenan Yildiz Cars and Tattoos
Kenan Yildiz has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Regensburg. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Kenan Yildiz has not inked his skin yet.
Who is Corinne Puel? Meet the wife of Claude Puel
Corinne Puel is a homemaker, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best tactically driven managers in the world Claude Puel. Here is everything about the couple.
Puel comes from France, and she is known for being the partner of one of the former Leicester City managers, Claude Puel. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Corinne and Claude Puel Families
There is absolutely no disclosure of Corinne’s birthdate. But she was born in France, there is no information regarding her family member disclosed. There is not even a single information about Corinne’s family. She has not given any interviews and it is hard to find the details. Her background and history remain a mystery to everyone.
On September 2, 1961, Claude Paul was born in Castres, France. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private. Just like his partner, the footballer has also kept it private.
Corinne Puel husband, Claude Puel
Claude is a former player and currently the French Club Saint Etienne manager. As a youth, he started his football career, spotted by AS Monaco. He played his first professional game in the 1979-80 season. Claude spent his entire career at Monaco, winning two championships and three French Cups.
He then became the physical trainer of Monaco before being appointed as the manager of Monaco in January 1999, where he won the French Championships in 2000.
Claude then became the manager of Lille, Lyon, Nice. After spending time in France, he shifted to English Premier League as he was appointed as the manager of Southampton on a three-year deal. But within one year, his contract was terminated.
On October 25 2017, Claude was appointed as the new manager of the struggling Leicester City side. He joined the side in 13th place and helped them climb up to the table to finish ninth. However, Puel was sacked by Leicester after 2 years of service.
Puel returned to Ligue 1 as the new manager for AS Saint Etienne. Although he started off pretty well beating the reigning champions Rennes in the semi-final of Coupe de France on March 5, 2020, they lost the final to Paris Saint Germain. On December 5, he was sacked after the team finished in last place.
Corinne and Claude Puel Kids
Corinne and Claude have been married for a long time. However, there is no exact date for meeting or getting married as they have kept their relationship very private.
The couple has been spotted in games together, and they are a fan of tennis and got captured in the match between Rafael Nadal and Robin Soderling at Roland Garros French Open.
Corinne and Claude have been blessed with two sons and a daughter. Both of their sons, Gregoire Puela and Paulin Puel, are professional footballers, and the name of their daughter is Charlene Puel, who serves as a Senior Financial Analyst.
Corinne Puel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Corinne is a homemaker and leads a private life as there is no information regarding her career.
She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no information regarding her net worth. However, Claude has a net worth of around $11 million. He worked as the manager and head coach of top football clubs like Leicester City, Monaco, and Southampton.
Tom Bischof – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Tom Bischof is a German professional football player who plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Tom Bischof is a product of 1899 Hoffenheim’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the squad in 2022. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. Many top European clubs are following his progress and will make a move to sign him in the near future.
The player has represented Germany’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Tom Bischof’s Net Worth and Salary
Tom is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $2 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €2.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £3,000,000 per year playing for the club Bayern Munich.
Tom Bischof Club Career
Tom began footballing at TSV Amorbach’s academy at a young age. He left the club in 2015 and joined Hoffenheim’s academy after successfully passing the club’s trials. He was ranked high in all levels of the youth system. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022 which competes in the German league Bundesliga.
He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2022 and he made his debut for the club in the Bundesliga match against Hertha BSC on 19 March 2022. He was substituted in replacing the striker Georginio Rutter in the 77th minute of the game and the game ended in a 3-0 away defeat. He is now a part of Bayern Munich and plays in the Bundesliga.
Tom Bischof International Career
Luka has represented Germany’s youth team at the international level. He appeared for the U16 team Germany in 2 matches in 2020 and managed to score a goal. He was promoted to the U17 team of the nation in 2021 and has appeared in 10 matches of the team scoring 3 goals. He is young and has a long way to go in his career and is sure that he will make his senior debut in the future.
Tom Bischof Family
Tom was born on 28 June 2005 in Aschaffenburg, Germany. His parents struggled a lot to get him into professional football. It was as if they were his backbone and provided him with endless support. The name of the family and other details about them have not yet been disclosed.
Tom Bischof Girlfriend
Tom Bischof is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Tom Bischof Sponsors and Endorsements
The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Tom Bischof Cars and Tattoos
Tom Bischof has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Aschaffenburg. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
