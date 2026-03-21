Alessia Russo Dedicates Goal to Young Gunner Cara Jo as Arsenal Striker Forms C With Hands During Celebration in 5-0 West Ham Thrashing

Alessia Russo dedicated her goal to a young Arsenal supporter who sadly passed away on Thursday. The England striker scored Arsenal’s second in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United at Emirates Stadium, forming a C with her hands during the celebration.

💬 “A really good performance and really nice to be back at the Emirates.”



Alessia on today’s victory and the meaning behind her goal celebration ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 21, 2026

Russo explained the deeper meaning behind the hand gesture after the match. The forward had visited the young fan a couple of weeks ago before her passing, which demonstrates the close bond between players and supporters at the club.

Was for Cara Jo and Her Family

Russo spoke about the dedication in her post match interview. “It was nice to get on the scoresheet. The C was for a young girl called Cara Jo. She sadly passed away on Thursday, but I went to see her a couple of weeks ago,” the striker said.

Alessia Russo

Arsenal v West Ham United

MARCH 21, 2026 pic.twitter.com/HY9ks168H4 — HQ pics (@WomensSportsPic) March 21, 2026

She continued, “She unfortunately had cancer, but she was a proper fighter and a proper gooner. So yes, that was for her and her family,” which is absolutely heartbreaking but shows the incredible spirit of young supporters battling illness.

Really Professional Performance

Russo was pleased with Arsenal’s composed display against the Hammers. “Really professional. Scoring early as well was great. And then we were very clinical in and around the box. Probably could have been a little bit more ruthless as well if we’d been tough on ourselves,” she explained.

Alessia Russo 🐐👑 Vs West ham



⏱️63 played

👌35 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🎯 4 shots/2 on target

👟20/24 accurate passes (83%)

🔑 2 key passes

🔭 3/3 acc. long balls

💨 1/1 succ.dribbles

🤺 3/4 ground duels won

📈 (7.8) Sofascore Rating#ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/LSs46rmZS8 — Omar🇦🇷 (@10Mess_ii) March 21, 2026

The 27 year old is looking forward to playing at Emirates Stadium again this week. “We’re really excited today to be back at the Emirates and then knowing that we’re here Tuesday and then Saturday as well. This is our home. We love playing here,” Russo said.

Marking her landmark appearance…



This afternoon’s @BarclaysWSL Player of the Match Alessia Russo! 🏆



Shot on Google Pixel 🤳 pic.twitter.com/2QeSZU9LOH — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 15, 2026

Arsenal hosts Chelsea in the Champions League quarter final first leg on Tuesday before welcoming Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday, which promises to be a massive week.

Also read: Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’



