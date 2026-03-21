Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Dedicates Goal to Young Gunner Cara Jo as Arsenal Striker Forms C With Hands During Celebration in 5-0 West Ham Thrashing
Alessia Russo dedicated her goal to a young Arsenal supporter who sadly passed away on Thursday. The England striker scored Arsenal’s second in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United at Emirates Stadium, forming a C with her hands during the celebration.
Russo explained the deeper meaning behind the hand gesture after the match. The forward had visited the young fan a couple of weeks ago before her passing, which demonstrates the close bond between players and supporters at the club.
Was for Cara Jo and Her Family
Russo spoke about the dedication in her post match interview. “It was nice to get on the scoresheet. The C was for a young girl called Cara Jo. She sadly passed away on Thursday, but I went to see her a couple of weeks ago,” the striker said.
She continued, “She unfortunately had cancer, but she was a proper fighter and a proper gooner. So yes, that was for her and her family,” which is absolutely heartbreaking but shows the incredible spirit of young supporters battling illness.
Really Professional Performance
Russo was pleased with Arsenal’s composed display against the Hammers. “Really professional. Scoring early as well was great. And then we were very clinical in and around the box. Probably could have been a little bit more ruthless as well if we’d been tough on ourselves,” she explained.
The 27 year old is looking forward to playing at Emirates Stadium again this week. “We’re really excited today to be back at the Emirates and then knowing that we’re here Tuesday and then Saturday as well. This is our home. We love playing here,” Russo said.
Arsenal hosts Chelsea in the Champions League quarter final first leg on Tuesday before welcoming Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday, which promises to be a massive week.
Also read: Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. West Ham Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime in the Women’s Super League as Renee Slegers’ side look to extend their winning streak, with plenty of fans also checking the latest odds on various betting sites ahead of kick-off. The Gunners are on a run of eight consecutive wins across three competitions and sit fourth in the table with two games in hand on second placed Manchester United.
West Ham earned a creditable 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United on Wednesday evening, which keeps them three points clear of basement club Leicester City. Rita Guarino’s side have improved since the Italian took over from Rehanne Skinner just before the winter break.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, March 21, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports
Maanum and Williamson Both Out
Frida Maanum is likely to miss the game with illness, which is a blow for Arsenal’s midfield options. Leah Williamson has been managing a small hamstring issue and is unlikely to be risked with the Champions League quarter final against Chelsea looming on Tuesday.
Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Kyra Cooney-Cross are all unavailable following Australia’s qualification for the Asian Cup final against Japan on Sunday morning. Katie Reid, Manu Zinsberger, and Michelle Agyemang remain out with ACL injuries, which continues to stretch the squad.
Hammers Missing Asian Cup Trio
West Ham will be shorn of Riko Ueki, Katrina Gorry, and Yu Endo due to the Asian Cup. This robs them of three important players, but that didn’t stop them from shutting out Manchester United in midweek, which was absolutely impressive.
Viviane Asseyi and Anouk Martinez are two of the best attackers in the bottom half of the WSL. They give West Ham a significant threat on the break. Arsenal last met the Hammers on matchweek two in Dagenham, running out 5-1 winners.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe; Little, Pelova; Mead, Mariona, Blackstenius; Russo
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Hollinrake; Brosnan, Leat, Smith, Shimizu; Rigoglioso, Cooke; Martinez, Payne, Asseyi; Snoeijs
Also read: Martin Ho Makes Man City Vow After Tottenham Loss as Spurs Boss Takes Blame
Arsenal Dragon
Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?
A former England international and Arsenal and Chelsea star has tragically died at the age of 35 after a battle with brain cancer. Amy Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015 and has sadly passed away after fighting the condition for 11 years.
In 2024, the inspirational Carr ran the Dublin Marathon to raise money for brain tumor research, raising £28,718 to help fund vital research into brain tumors. Her courage and determination throughout her battle with the illness has been an inspiration to many.
Showed Incredible Strength and Determination
Brain Tumor Research announced her passing on social media with a heartfelt statement. “We are deeply saddened to hear that Amy Carr has died following her battle with a brain tumor at age 35. A former England youth international who played for clubs including Chelsea FC Women, Arsenal WFC, and Reading FC Women, Amy showed incredible strength and determination after being diagnosed with a high grade brain tumor in 2015.”
tumorTributes have poured in for the former footballer, with one user writing, “Very sad to learn of this. May Amy’s holy soul rest in the sleep of peace.” The outpouring of support demonstrates the impact Carr had on the football community and beyond.
Condition Uncovered After Blacking Out
Carr’s condition was uncovered in 2015 after blacking out at the sight of a spider. She underwent an MRI and discovered the tumour was the size of a golf ball. Despite the devastating diagnosis, Carr showed remarkable resilience and continued to inspire others through her fundraising efforts.
Her legacy will live on through the vital research she helped fund and the countless lives she touched during her 11 year battle with brain cancer. The football world has lost a talented player and an incredibly brave individual.
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Arsenal Dragon
London City Lionesses vs Arsenal Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
London City Lionesses host Arsenal at the Copperjax Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League as the Gunners look to extend their winning streak. Arsenal have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions and are overwhelming favourites to make it eight against the promoted side.
The Lionesses are 12th in the table, having struggled since their promotion from the Championship. Arsenal, meanwhile, sit fourth with two games in hand and are pushing hard for a top three finish, which would guarantee Champions League football next season.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Copperjax Community Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports
Arsenal Unbeaten Against Promoted Sides
Arsenal have won all four previous meetings against London City Lionesses in all competitions by an aggregate score of 20-1. The Gunners lost their first WSL game against a promoted side in May 2014 but have since been unbeaten in all 28 of their such league games.
Alessia Russo is looking to become the third player to score against 100 percent of the teams they have played against in the WSL, alongside Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr. The England striker has been in sensational form and won February’s Player of the Month award.
Lionesses Struggling at Home
London City Lionesses have scored six goals in their last five matches, but have conceded the most penalties this season, with six. They have also been awarded the most penalties, with three, which suggests their matches are eventful encounters.
The Lionesses’ first WSL game was against Arsenal on MD1 this season, going 1-0 ahead before ultimately losing 4-1. Eder Maestre hopes his side can put up more resistance this time around.
Predicted Lineups
London City Lionesses (4-2-3-1): Startup; Pattinson, Flint, Bartle, Dotor; Bergsvand, Aleixandri; Godfrey, Fleming, Allen; Follis
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): van Domselaar; Fox, Catley, Williamson, McCabe; Little, Walti; Foord, Miedema, Russo; Blackstenius
Also read: Jess Park Opens Up: Lionesses Star on Joining Man Utd From Man City and Message of Freedom That Has Her Thriving Ahead of League Cup Final
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