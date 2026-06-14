Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang Awarded MBEs for Euro 2025 Success Following Arsenal's Champions League Triumph.

Arsenal have celebrated three of their players receiving MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours List. Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang were all recognized for services to association football following England’s second consecutive UEFA European Championship victory in July 2025.

🎖️ Alessia Russo MBE

🎖️ Chloe Kelly MBE

🎖️ Michelle Agyemang MBE



A massive congratulations to our trio of Gunners named in the King's Birthday Honours list for services to football! ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 13, 2026

The honours represent genuine achievement across different stages of elite career development. Alessia Russo joined Arsenal in 2023 and has already established herself as a clinical forward with 60 goals in 112 appearances. She won the League Cup, UEFA Women’s Champions League and FIFA Women’s Champions Cup at club level. Internationally, she holds 67 caps and 30 goals for England. That is sustained excellence across both environments.

🚨🚨 Congratulations to Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang on being awarded MBEs in the King's Birthday Honours List 2026.🏅



So happy for you all, Great achievement ❤️🤩 #Arsenalwomen #Englandwomen pic.twitter.com/aDwimQobCd — The Ball Vibes (Football Zone) (@bright_Ehi2) June 13, 2026

Kelly’s journey is distinctly different. She began her Arsenal career in the youth academy before departing and returning in January 2025, making the move permanent last summer. Since her second arrival, she has recorded 18 goal involvements in just 39 appearances. She scored the winning goal in England’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy, a moment that defined her tournament. She also holds 67 England caps with nine goals.

Six Lionesses, including Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo & Lauren James, awarded MBEs in King's Birthday Honours for Euro 2025 triumph! England U21 boss Lee Carsley also recognised. Honours celebrate back-to-back European success & inspire a generation. pic.twitter.com/x7u0WIsSuK — Gamemania sport (@GamemaniaSport) June 14, 2026

Agyemang represents the next generation. With Arsenal since age six, she signed her first professional contract in May 2024. She was named Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2025 and won BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year. That recognition at such an early stage signals genuine star potential being developed correctly.

🚨 BREAKING: England internationals Michelle Agyemang, Jess Carter, Hannah Hampton, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo have all been awarded MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours.



The Lionesses stars have been recognised for their services to football 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/L15EzGKhRt — Sam C (@SamC_reports) June 12, 2026

These honours reflect more than individual achievement. They validate Arsenal’s role in developing world-class talent across age groups. From academy through to experienced internationals, the club has produced players capable of winning major tournaments.

The Generational Spread

Three different career stages represented in one honours list speaks to sustained excellence across the club.

The International Validation

MBE recognition acknowledges that Arsenal’s players perform consistently on the biggest stages.

🚨Arsenal Women stars Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang have all been awarded MBEs in the King's Birthday Honours List 2026.



The trio were recognised for their pivotal roles in the Lionesses' second consecutive UEFA European Championship title last summer, with… pic.twitter.com/QFWQBMDVUd — Liquid Gooner (@LiquidAy) June 14, 2026

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