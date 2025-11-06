Alessia Russo and Ella Toone Relationship Explained

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone represent one of women’s football’s strongest friendships, spanning over a decade since they first met at England youth camps aged 12. Their bond has survived club transfers, geographical separation, and intense competition.

How Their Friendship Began

The Arsenal striker and Manchester United midfielder noticed they wore identical football boots at an England junior camp. That shared detail sparked conversation between the Kent-raised Russo and Manchester-born Toone, creating a friendship that would define both careers.

They spent three seasons as Manchester United teammates from 2020 to 2023, developing telepathic on-pitch chemistry while becoming inseparable off it. Both featured prominently in England’s Euro 2022 triumph, with their connection evident throughout the tournament.

The Arsenal Transfer

Russo’s free transfer to Arsenal in July 2023 marked their first separation at club level. Toone posted an emotional TikTok farewell: “Away from football, I just wanted to say best of luck to my best friend Alessia. I’m really proud of you and hope you smash it. I’m definitely going to miss you and spending time with you every single day.”

She added: “Going to miss having you by my side everyday sis. Shared some special moments on the pitch together. I’ll be forever proud. Go shine in your next chapter. You’re stuck with me for life…my forever friend.”

Maintaining the Bond

Despite playing for rival clubs, they maintain daily contact. When United hosted Arsenal in October 2023, Toone joked to PA: “We speak every day but we’ve not spoken about the game. I’m sure we won’t be best friends for those 90 minutes, but I’m sure as soon as the game’s done we’ll be back to normal.”

Their friendship remains purely platonic despite fan speculation on social media. Both have described themselves as “joined at the hip” and “best mates,” emphasizing their sisterly connection rather than anything romantic.

England duty keeps them together regularly, where cameras frequently catch their playful dynamic, including Russo mischievously putting her finger in Toone’s ear during the Number 10 Downing Street photoshoot following England’s Euro 2025 victory.

