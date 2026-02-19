Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo is eyeing a historic European showdown after the Gunners secured their spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter finals. Following a dominant aggregate victory over OH Leuven, the England star expressed her excitement for an all London affair against domestic rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal's Alessia Russo Anticipates Epic Showdown with Chelsea in UWCL Quarter-finals#Arsenal #Chelseahttps://t.co/1NwegKmOYE — VIPROW Network (@IsrarAli546657) February 19, 2026

Arsenal secured their progression with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side on Wednesday evening. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the night, netting twice to book the Gunners’ place in the next round.

https://twitter.com/ArsenalWFC/status/2024239667806425439

Two Top Teams Coming Up Against Each Other

“So exciting and a team we are so familiar with. When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final, you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter finals, will be amazing,” Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw.

https://twitter.com/WGolazo/status/2024267354838818968

The quarter final draw has produced a mouth watering tie as Arsenal prepare to face Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea. While European competition usually offers a break from domestic familiarity, this draw ensures a high stakes London derby on the continental stage. Russo added, “Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semi final. It’s unreal.”

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2024419241387020655

Playing Well and Breeding Confidence

Russo reflected on Arsenal’s current form heading into the Chelsea tie. “We are playing well, we are playing good football, and that breeds confidence in everyone. We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways, and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive.”

Arsenal star Alessia Russo relishing ‘Unreal’ prospect of facing Chelsea in UWCL quarter finals pic.twitter.com/mfGNTkgoTb — uglyboy (@Uglyboy110) February 19, 2026

The first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter final against Chelsea is scheduled for late March, with the second leg the following week. Arsenal face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attention to the Chelsea showdown.

Also read: Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff