Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals
Arsenal forward Alessia Russo is eyeing a historic European showdown after the Gunners secured their spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter finals. Following a dominant aggregate victory over OH Leuven, the England star expressed her excitement for an all London affair against domestic rivals Chelsea.
Arsenal secured their progression with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side on Wednesday evening. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the night, netting twice to book the Gunners’ place in the next round.
Two Top Teams Coming Up Against Each Other
“So exciting and a team we are so familiar with. When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final, you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter finals, will be amazing,” Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw.
The quarter final draw has produced a mouth watering tie as Arsenal prepare to face Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea. While European competition usually offers a break from domestic familiarity, this draw ensures a high stakes London derby on the continental stage. Russo added, “Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semi final. It’s unreal.”
Playing Well and Breeding Confidence
Russo reflected on Arsenal’s current form heading into the Chelsea tie. “We are playing well, we are playing good football, and that breeds confidence in everyone. We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways, and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive.”
The first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter final against Chelsea is scheduled for late March, with the second leg the following week. Arsenal face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attention to the Chelsea showdown.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff
Arsenal Dragon
Renee Slegers Responds to Arsenal Women’s Growing Fixture Backlog
Renee Slegers has insisted Arsenal Women will not allow a growing fixture backlog to distract from their objectives. The Gunners boss made clear her side must stay focused on maintaining their excellent form and winning the games directly in front of them rather than worrying about postponed matches.
Arsenal take a commanding 4-0 advantage into Wednesday’s second leg against OH Leuven at Meadow Park, with Chelsea awaiting the winners in the Champions League quarter finals. However, attention has also turned to the mounting fixture pile up following two WSL postponements against Brighton and Leicester.
Unfortunate for Supporters Who Had Travelled
Arsenal’s scheduled fixture against Brighton this weekend was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. Combined with the earlier Leicester postponement because of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, the Gunners now have two league matches to catch up on during an already packed calendar.
“For me, that was out of our hands. Unfortunately, that game was postponed. When I say unfortunately, I think about the supporters as well who had already travelled over there,” Slegers explained. “It is one of these scenarios in the season. All we know is that we need to stay in form and keep on winning games whenever those games come.”
Focus Remains on Eight Games Left
Slegers was keen to emphasize that Arsenal cannot control external factors like weather or scheduling. “Two games in hand, but for me it’s really clear we have eight games left to play, and we know what we have to do and want to do in those games,” the Dutch manager stated.
The enforced break does offer a small silver lining. Beth Mead is out with a hairline shin fracture, while Stina Blackstenius, Taylor Hinds, and Anneke Borbe could potentially return when the postponed fixtures are eventually replayed. Arsenal host OH Leuven on Wednesday evening before facing Bristol City in the FA Cup at the weekend.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Star Set for Spell Out With Hairline Fracture in Shin as Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Confirms Potential Return Timeline
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff
Arsenal defender Emily Fox has earned a spot in Emma Hayes’ 26 player United States squad for March’s SheBelieves Cup tournament. The selection comes as welcome news for the Gunners’ full back, who has endured frustrating injury problems during the crucial WSL title race run in.
Fox will compete against Argentina, Canada, and Colombia when the tournament kicks off in early March. Hayes has picked nine defenders in total, with Fox expected to challenge for the starting right back position despite her recent absence from Arsenal’s matchday squads through injury concerns.
Hayes Takes Hardline Stance on Availability
The United States boss made it clear that she will only select players who are actively featuring for their clubs, which explains why Chelsea‘s Catarina Macario misses out entirely. Macario has not appeared for the Blues recently, and Hayes openly admitted she has no idea when the forward will actually be available again.
Sophia Smith also failed to make the cut after conversations between player and manager confirmed the forward needs more recovery time. This is sensible squad management from Hayes rather than rushing players back for a preparatory tournament.
World Cup Qualifying Focus Intensifies
Hayes is using the SheBelieves Cup as vital preparation ahead of the autumn World Cup qualifying campaign that will determine whether the United States reaches the next tournament. Big names like Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle, and Trinity Rodman headline the squad as Hayes begins finalizing her best starting eleven.
Fox faces a race against time to prove her fitness both for this tournament and for Arsenal’s remaining WSL fixtures. The defender has been crucial when available this season, but needs consistent game time to rediscover her best form ahead of the grueling qualifying schedule.
Also read: Arsenal Star Named WSL Player of the Month for January as Midfielder Continues Outstanding Form Following 400th Appearance Milestone
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs OH Leuven: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host OH Leuven at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg. The Gunners are cruising towards the quarter finals after a commanding 4-0 victory in Belgium last week, with a London derby against Chelsea awaiting the winners.
Renee Slegers’ side were absolutely ruthless in the first leg, with goals from Frida Maanum twice, Mariona Caldentey, and Caitlin Foord putting the tie beyond doubt. OH Leuven needs to overturn a four goal deficit, which looks frankly impossible given Arsenal’s current form. The defending champions have been exceptional recently and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Kick-off: 8:00 GMT, Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Disney+
Mead Still Out With Shin Fracture
Beth Mead remains unavailable after suffering a hairline fracture to her shin in the Manchester City victory. The England forward will be a significant miss, but Arsenal have coped brilliantly without her in recent matches. Goalkeeper Anneke Borbe returns to the squad after recovering from a head injury sustained in the Champions Cup final.
Olivia Smith will not feature after picking up a suspension following her yellow card in the first leg. Kyra Cooney-Cross is a doubt due to illness, while Taylor Hinds is back in contention after recovering from a foot problem.
Leuven Face Mission Impossible
Arno van den Abbeel’s side needs to produce the performance of a lifetime to have any chance of progressing. They were completely overwhelmed in the first leg and struggled to create any meaningful opportunities against Arsenal’s organized defence. Linde Veefkind returns from suspension, but it will take far more than one player to turn this tie around.
The Belgian outfit will at least want to restore some pride and avoid further embarrassment at Meadow Park.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo
OH Leuven (4-2-3-1): Seynhaeve; Everaerts, Biesmans, Mertens, Janssen; Hermans, Pusztai; Bosteels, Kuijpers, Reynders; Conijnenberg
Also read: Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”