Alessia Russo Scores Brace as England Thrash Ukraine 6-1 in World Cup Qualifier While Katie McCabe Nets for Republic of Ireland Despite Defeat to France
Alessia Russo scored twice as England demolished Ukraine 6-1 in their FIFA 2027 World Cup European Qualifier on Tuesday evening in Turkey. The Arsenal striker netted both goals in the opening six minutes of the second half, with Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Taylor Hinds all starting for the Lionesses alongside Russo in the comfortable victory.
Georgia Stanway grabbed a brace of her own, with Wubben-Moy providing the assist for the Manchester City midfielder’s second goal. Jess Park also got on the scoresheet as Sarina Wiegman’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign after a goalless first half.
Russo Credits Clinical Finishing After Break
The Arsenal forward explained how England waited patiently for spaces to open up before capitalizing ruthlessly after the interval. “We had to wait for the spaces to open up, and when they did, we were really clinical,” Russo stated. “It’s always nice to score quickly after half-time, it sets the tone.”
Chloe Kelly was named in the matchday squad but remained an unused substitute throughout the match as England cruised to three points without needing additional attacking reinforcements.
McCabe Scores in Republic of Ireland Defeat
Katie McCabe opened the scoring for Republic of Ireland despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to France in their World Cup qualifier. The Arsenal captain expressed her frustration after the match, believing her side deserved more from their performance against one of Europe’s elite nations.
“It stings because we put in such a shift tonight from start to finish,” McCabe admitted. “We pushed one of the best teams right up until the end of the game. We have to pick ourselves up, look where we can improve and go again on Saturday.”
Mariona Caldentey celebrated her 100th Spain appearance with an assist in their 3-0 victory over Iceland, while Laia Codina kept a clean sheet. Frida Maanum helped Norway beat Austria 1-0, and Smilla Holmberg starred in Sweden’s 1-0 win away to Italy.
Arsenal Legend Confirmed for Soccer Aid Debut as Scotland Icon Joins World XI Alongside USWNT Star Ali Krieger in May Charity Match
Jen Beattie will make her Soccer Aid debut on May 31 at the London Stadium after being confirmed for the World XI squad. The former Arsenal and Scotland defender retired in January 2025 following a decorated career that included five Women’s Super League titles with the Gunners and now gets the opportunity to represent UNICEF in the charity match’s 20th anniversary edition.
Beattie joins retired USWNT defender Ali Krieger in the World XI lineup, with both making their first appearances in the annual fundraiser. Krieger walked away from professional football after lifting the 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham FC, ending an international career that saw her win two World Cups and earn more than 100 caps for the United States.
Beattie Won Everything at Arsenal Before Retirement
The Scottish centre back spent multiple spells at Arsenal throughout her career, establishing herself as one of the most successful players in WSL history. Beattie’s trophy cabinet includes five league titles, multiple FA Cups, and countless other honours accumulated during her time in North London.
Her inclusion in Soccer Aid represents a fitting tribute to a player who gave everything to women’s football throughout her playing days. Beattie will now channel that same competitive spirit towards raising vital funds for UNICEF alongside other football legends and celebrity teammates.
England Squad Features Three Lionesses Legends
England will counter with their own trio of women’s football royalty as Steph Houghton, Toni Duggan, and Jill Scott all return after featuring in last year’s match at Old Trafford. Duggan found the net in that contest, becoming only the second female player to score in Soccer Aid history.
Robbie Williams returns as England manager while Usain Bolt oversees the World XI from the dugout. The match takes place at the London Stadium with tickets available now through the official Soccer Aid website.
Arsenal WFC Teenager Smilla Holmberg Reveals ‘This’ Star Has Been Amazing Since January Move as Swedish Full Back Settles Into Life in England
Smilla Holmberg has revealed how Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius has helped her settle into life in England following her January transfer from Sweden. The 19 year old fullback made her debut for the Gunners shortly after arriving at the club and credits her Swedish compatriots Blackstenius and Frida Maanum for making the transition smooth during what is her first experience living abroad.
Holmberg admitted she was extremely nervous about moving to a different country with a different culture and language. However, having teammates who speak Swedish has made the adjustment far easier than expected, with Blackstenius going above and beyond to make the teenager feel welcome at Arsenal.
Blackstenius Drives Holmberg to Training Every Day
The Arsenal striker has taken Holmberg under her wing since her arrival, providing practical support alongside emotional encouragement. “Stina, especially, has been great with everything. We knew each other a little bit before, but we get on so well now,” Holmberg explained. “She picks me up and drives me home every day and helps me with the big and small things. Stina’s amazing.”
This level of care from Blackstenius highlights the strong culture within the Arsenal women’s squad under Renee Slegers. The Swedish forward has become far more than just a teammate, acting as a mentor and friend during what could have been an isolating period for Holmberg.
Blackstenius Always Been Role Model for Young Defender
Holmberg confessed that Blackstenius has long been an inspiration for her, particularly highlighting the striker’s winning goal in last year’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona. “I’ve always supported Arsenal. I was so impressed by how they played,” the teenager admitted. “It was very cool that Stina scored the winner, and her development here at Arsenal has honestly inspired me. She’s always been a role model for me.”
Holmberg expressed gratitude at now being part of the same squad as her role model, calling the Champions League victory a special moment that showed the quality within the Arsenal group.
New Date for Arsenal Women Away at Brighton as WSL Game Rearranged to ‘This’ Date
Arsenal Women’s WSL game away at Brighton has been rearranged for Wednesday, May 6, at 19:45 GMT at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley. This follows the original game, falling victim to torrential rain last month, which left the pitch waterlogged and unplayable.
The fixture rearrangement gives Arsenal some breathing room in their packed schedule, but could present further complications depending on their Champions League progress. If the Gunners progress past Chelsea in the quarter finals, they will face a scheduling headache as Champions League semi finals are still played at weekends.
Potential Scheduling Problem Ahead
This would require WSL games away at Aston Villa and at home to Everton to be rearranged as well. However, Arsenal will cross that bridge if and when they come to it, as they first need to overcome Chelsea in what promises to be a massive European tie.
The May 6 date gives Arsenal a clear opportunity to fulfill the fixture without any immediate clashes. Renee Slegers will be hoping her side can maintain their push for Champions League qualification through the league, as they currently sit fourth in the table.
Blackstenius Pulls Out of Sweden Squad
Meanwhile, Stina Blackstenius has pulled out of the Sweden squad and returned home for family reasons, according to the Swedish FA. The Arsenal striker will now remain in London during the international break rather than representing her country.
Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord played for Australia in their Asian Cup opener against Philippines, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Sam Kerr goal. Kyra Cooney-Cross was not involved as she continues to build fitness after her recent injury problems.
The Matildas’ next group game is against Iran at 09:00 UK time on Thursday. All Asian Cup games are free to view on YouTube in the UK, which is brilliant news for supporters wanting to watch their Arsenal stars in action.
