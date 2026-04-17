Alessia Russo Beats Fellow England and Arsenal Star to Women’s Super League Player of the Month Award as Lionesses Striker Named March Winner Alongside Boss Renee Slegers

Alessia Russo has been named the Women’s Super League Player of the Month for March after a rampant run that saw the striker bag four goals and one assist in just three outings for Arsenal.

Russo had plenty of competition for the award, including from England and Gunners teammate Lotte Wubben Moy as well as Golden Boot frontrunner Khadija Shaw.

[Image via Getty]

Arsenal scooped up two of the league’s three monthly accolades with Renee Slegers also winning Manager of the Month. March was an excellent month for Russo in several competitions with the striker on target for England and in the Champions League as the Gunners knocked out Chelsea.

Marching out front 🌟



Alessia Russo is named @Barclaysfooty Player of the Month for March after a run of striking performances with Arsenal 🏆#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/e1sQU5KdXa — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) April 16, 2026

Hat Trick in North London Derby

In the WSL Russo started March with an assist as Arsenal beat London City Lionesses 2-0. She followed it up with a strike in victory over West Ham before scoring a hat trick in the north London derby win over Tottenham which is absolutely brilliant.

A first hat-trick contributing to a four-goal haul sees Alessia Russo claim the Barclays WSL Player of the Month award for March! 👑 pic.twitter.com/QvZ0hezGOo — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) April 16, 2026

Shaw was nominated after also netting a hat trick against Spurs for table topping Manchester City. Aston Villa winger Kirsty Hanson scored three goals in her three games to put her hat in the ring alongside several other strong candidates.

First Time Slegers Won Prize

Slegers was given the Manager of the Month accolade for the first time this season after guiding Arsenal to three wins out of three in March. Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor, Manchester City’s Andree Jeglertz and Liverpool manager Gareth Taylor were also up for the award.

The wins have kept Arsenal in contention with them now 11 points off the pacesetters but with two games in hand. Finishing second would ensure automatic qualification for the Champions League league phase which is frankly the realistic target now given City’s dominance at the top of the table this campaign.

Your March Barclays Women’s Super League award winners ⬇️



⭐ Alessia Russo – Player of the Month

⭐ Oona Siren – Goal of the Month

⭐ Renée Slegers – Manager of the Month



Congratulations all! 👏🏻#WSL pic.twitter.com/UEElimYe4Z — Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) April 16, 2026

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