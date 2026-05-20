Manchester City Women (WFC)
Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown Named in England Squad After Historic Manchester City WSL Title Win
Manchester City’s title winning season has earned three of their players immediate international recognition, with Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown all named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.
The timing could not be better.
City concluded their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign with 55 points, equalling their highest ever top-flight total, and lifted the title for the first time since 2016. Three members of that championship squad now head straight into international duty with England needing to finish the job on automatic World Cup qualification.
What the June Qualifiers Mean for England
Wiegman’s side sit top of their qualifying group having won all four games played so far. Two more victories would confirm their place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil without any need for a play-off route.
England face Spain on June 5 at Estadi Municipal de Son Moix before hosting Ukraine on June 9 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. Both are winnable fixtures for a squad in this kind of form, and the pressure is entirely self-imposed at this point.
City’s Trio and What They Bring
Greenwood captained City through their title-winning campaign and remains one of the most complete defenders in the WSL. Hemp was a consistent attacking threat all season and brings the kind of unpredictability England need in wide areas against organised defences. Blindkilde Brown has developed into a genuine midfield presence and her inclusion reflects how far she has come since arriving in England.
FA Cup Final First
Before any of that, City have unfinished domestic business. They face Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup final on May 31, a chance to complete a domestic double that would put their 2025/26 season firmly among the greatest in the club’s women’s football history.
Also read: Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
Manchester City Women have confirmed that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week, bringing a premature end to her debut season at the club on the same day the WSL champions are preparing to face West Ham in their final league fixture of the campaign.
The club did not go into detail about the specific nature of the injury or the procedure, but made clear that Coffey will spend the summer in rehabilitation with City’s medical team ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 season.
Coffey’s Impact Since Joining City in January
The American midfielder joined Manchester City in the January transfer window and wasted little time making herself a regular starter in the heart of midfield. Her contribution was a meaningful part of the run that saw City clinch their first WSL title since 2016, ending Chelsea’s six-year stranglehold on the division.
To pick up an injury at the end of a title-winning season is a frustrating way to close out what has otherwise been a hugely positive first few months at the club.
What the Recovery Timeline Looks Like
City framed the rehabilitation as summer-focused, with the expectation that Coffey will be ready for the new season. The club specifically referenced the return of European football next term as the context for her recovery target, with Champions League football back on the agenda following this season’s WSL triumph.
USWNT Availability Remains Uncertain
The more immediate concern is whether Coffey will be available for the United States Women’s National Team’s upcoming matches against Brazil in June, which are part of the 2027 World Cup qualifying cycle. Given the summer rehabilitation window City outlined, her involvement in those fixtures is looking unlikely at this stage, though no official decision has been confirmed.
Also read: Manchester City Women Unveil New £10m State of the Art Facility as Alex Greenwood Says It Takes WSL Champions to a Whole Different Level
Manchester City
Manchester City Women Unveil New £10m State of the Art Facility as Alex Greenwood Says It Takes WSL Champions to a Whole Different Level
Manchester City Women have officially opened a brand new £10 million headquarters, completing a project that has been almost four years in the making and arriving at the perfect moment, just days after the club claimed their first WSL title in a decade.
The facility sits on the same campus as the men’s team and academy but gives the women’s side its own dedicated space for the first time, covering medical, rehab, physio, hydrotherapy, and recovery, with chefs and nutritionists working exclusively for the squad.
Players and staff contributed to the design throughout the process, with midfielder Laura Coombs playing a hands-on role in the interior. The circular dressing room is modelled on the layout of the Etihad Stadium, designed with team connection in mind.
Greenwood Cannot Hide Her Pride
Club captain Alex Greenwood described it as the finest facility she has ever worked in specifically built for a women’s team, placing it above her experiences at Lyon and with England at St George’s Park. She pointed to the nutrition setup as the standout improvement, with the squad now able to cater fully for the different dietary needs and cultural tastes of players from across the world.
Jeglertz Loves What the Space Does for the Group
Head coach Andree Jeglertz highlighted the informal lounge area as the heart of the building, a space where the squad watched Arsenal draw with Brighton last Wednesday to confirm City as champions, and where tactical analysis sessions can shift seamlessly into relaxed downtime for the players.
Shaw Uncertainty Clouds the Celebrations
The new facility arrives with one significant question still unresolved. Khadija Shaw, who finished the WSL season as the division’s top scorer with 19 goals, remains heavily linked with a free transfer exit to Chelsea this summer. Greenwood made clear she hopes Shaw stays, while Jeglertz insists City will be ready to compete for the title regardless of what happens.
Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea hosts Manchester City as Stamford Bridge prepares for historic FA Cup semi-final showdown following Spurs victory
The Lilywhites saw their FA Cup dreams extinguished at Kingsmeadow as Chelsea secured a narrow 2-1 win to set up a monumental semi-final clash against Manchester City.
Historic Venue Confirmed
The Football Association has finalized the details for the upcoming semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City. In a landmark move for the women’s game, the fixture will take place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 10.
This marks the first time a Women’s FA Cup tie will be hosted at the iconic stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30 pm with TNT Sports providing live coverage for the N17 faithful watching from home.
Recent Triple Threat
Manchester City remains a familiar foe for the Blues this term. These heavyweights met in the Women’s League Cup semi-final back in January, where a solitary goal from Wieke Kaptein proved the difference.
The North Londoners will remember the quarter-final exit painfully, as goals from Sam Kerr and Veerle Buurman canceled out Tottenham’s spirited efforts on Easter Monday.
Ticket Access Details for Chelsea W vs Manchester City W
The winner of this high-stakes encounter secures a prestigious spot in the final at Wembley. Early-bird ticket pricing is currently active for supporters looking to attend the historic Bridge event. Prices for adults start at £15 during this limited 48-hour window, which closes on Wednesday evening.
Following the heartbreak at Kingsmeadow, the focus for the broader football community shifts to whether City can avenge their January defeat or if the home side will march toward another domestic trophy.
Also read: Chelsea Announce Biggest Pre-Tax Loss in Premier League History as Blues Post £262.4 Million Deficit Despite Second-Highest Ever Revenue
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”