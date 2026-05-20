Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown Named in England Squad After Historic Manchester City WSL Title Win

Manchester City’s title winning season has earned three of their players immediate international recognition, with Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown all named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Laura Blindkilde Brown have been called up to the latest @Lionesses squad! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🩵 pic.twitter.com/g3EeXFTjKb — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 19, 2026

The timing could not be better.

City concluded their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign with 55 points, equalling their highest ever top-flight total, and lifted the title for the first time since 2016. Three members of that championship squad now head straight into international duty with England needing to finish the job on automatic World Cup qualification.

Lifting the WSL trophy with you, our amazing fans! 🩵🙌 pic.twitter.com/JZHynQdypv — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 17, 2026

What the June Qualifiers Mean for England

Wiegman’s side sit top of their qualifying group having won all four games played so far. Two more victories would confirm their place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil without any need for a play-off route.

City's captain fantastic ©️



Alex Greenwood becomes the first @ManCityWomen's captain to lift the #BarclaysWSL trophy in a decade 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UWQp5774HG — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 16, 2026

England face Spain on June 5 at Estadi Municipal de Son Moix before hosting Ukraine on June 9 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. Both are winnable fixtures for a squad in this kind of form, and the pressure is entirely self-imposed at this point.

City’s Trio and What They Bring

Greenwood captained City through their title-winning campaign and remains one of the most complete defenders in the WSL. Hemp was a consistent attacking threat all season and brings the kind of unpredictability England need in wide areas against organised defences. Blindkilde Brown has developed into a genuine midfield presence and her inclusion reflects how far she has come since arriving in England.

When Alex Greenwood signed her Manchester City extension in 2025, she spoke about having “unfinished business” at the club.



Six months later, she lifted the Women’s Super League trophy for the first time in her career.



From criticism after leaving Manchester United, to injury… pic.twitter.com/lI66fljV0e — Beyond The Pitch (@beyond_pitch) May 19, 2026

FA Cup Final First

Before any of that, City have unfinished domestic business. They face Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup final on May 31, a chance to complete a domestic double that would put their 2025/26 season firmly among the greatest in the club’s women’s football history.

Also read: Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild