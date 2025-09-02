(Video) Not Max Dowman, Arsenal Produce Another Academy Talent and His Goal Is Going Viral

Move over Max Dowman – Arsenal‘s academy production line has delivered another gem, and Alex Marciniak’s latest strike is doing serious numbers across social media.

https://twitter.com/AzengaMoses/status/1962571745304379610

The 17-year-old Welsh international just reminded everyone why Hale End remains football’s most exciting talent factory. While everyone’s been obsessing over Dowman’s meteoric rise, Marciniak has quietly been cooking up magic of his own for Arsenal’s U18s.

The Alex Marciniak Goal That’s Breaking the Internet

Here’s what makes this strike absolutely beautiful. Marciniak picks up possession around the opponent’s halfway line, nothing fancy yet. But watch what happens next – the Cardiff-born midfielder suddenly switches gears, driving forward with the kind of purposeful run that gets coaches excited.

Dowman also assisted Alex Marciniak for the opening goal. Great finish by Marciniak. #AFC pic.twitter.com/Vee0tTJQaO — Hale End Watch (@HaleEndYouth) April 6, 2025

Rather than forcing the issue, he slides a perfectly weighted pass to the edge of the penalty box. Smart football, right? But the best part comes next.

The return ball finds Marciniak with space to work. Instead of rushing the finish, he takes a touch, executes a textbook stepover that completely sells the defender, cuts inside, and buries the ball into the bottom right corner with surgical precision.

Alex Marciniak – Hale End’s Next Breakout Star

Born in January 2008, Alex Marciniak joined Arsenal’s academy in May 2019 and has been steadily progressing through the ranks.

What makes this goal special isn’t just the technique – it’s the decision-making. The patience to pick the right pass, the composure to wait for the return, and the confidence to execute under pressure.

Arsenal’s academy keeps delivering. Marciniak might just be the next name everyone remembers.

