Alexander Sørloth – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian professional footballer known for his prowess as a striker for the La Liga club Atlético Madrid in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian striker who plays for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. He represents the Norway national football team. He began his career at Rosenborg before moving to clubs like FC Groningen, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, and Real Sociedad on loan. He was also a part of the Villarreal team.

Known for his goal-scoring ability, Sorloth made a name for himself at Trabzonspor before securing a move to Villarreal in 2023. He is the son of former footballer Goran Sorloth and gained social media fame for an Instagram post with over 1 million followers.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – MAY 13: Alexander Sorloth of Real Sociedad reacts after a missed chance during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Sociedad and Girona FC at Reale Arena on May 13, 2023 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Alexander Sorloth Net Worth and Salary

Alexander Sorloth, the young Norwegian striker who plays for Atletico Madrid. He is receiving per £69,000 every week. His yearly salary at Atletico Madrid is valued at £3,588,000. As of 2026, Alexander Sorloth has an estimated net worth of £23 million. His deal with the Atletico Madrid ends in 2028 and his net worth will eventually increase.

Alexander Sorloth Career

Sorloth’s football career began in Rosenborg’s development programme, and in July 2013, the club offered him his first professional contract. On July 20, 2014, he made his Tippeligaen debut while playing for Rosenborg against Sogndal. Before the 2015 Tippeligaen season, Srloth moved to Bod/Glimt on loan in search of more game time and experience. He performed admirably throughout his loan period, scoring 13 goals and dishing out five assists in 26 outings, including a stunning six-goal outburst against Sarpsborg 08.

FC Groningen was impressed by his efforts, and on November 6, 2015, it was announced that Sorloth would sign a 4.5-year contract to play for the Dutch club at the conclusion of the current campaign. Around €750,000 was paid by Groningen as a transfer fee. Sorloth joined FC Midtjylland in June 2017 after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Danish team.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1683919695387430912?s=20

He made his subsequent move to the English Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2018 as a result of his potential continuing to shine. According to reports, the transfer cost was £9 million. Despite his promise, Srloth struggled to maintain his form at Crystal Palace, which led to loan stints with Trabzonspor in Turkey and K.A.A. Gent in Belgium. He had a fruitful time at Trabzonspor, as he ended up being their top foreign scorer in a single season. Sorloth was signed by RB Leipzig in September 2020 for an initial sum of €20 million plus possible add-ons as a result of his performances in Turkey.

In August 2021, Sorloth moved to La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal, and he returned to the club on loan for another year in August 2022. Finally, on July 25, 2023, Sørloth made another move, this time to La Liga club Villarreal, where he signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of €10 million. He signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2024 and it was valued at €32 million. He made his debut for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal and scored a goal in his first match. In May 2025, he scored a hatrick against Real Sociedad.

Alexander Sorloth Family

Alexander comes from a family of football players. Goran Sorloth, his father, was a former professional football player who also represented Rosenborg and Norway at the international level. As Sorloth tries to keep his personal life secret, there isn’t much information known about the rest of his family.

Alexander Sorloth Girlfriend – Lena Selnes

Sorloth is reportedly dating Lena Selnes. Lena Selnes is a Norwegian model and social media influencer. They have been seen together at various events and have shared pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Alexander Sorloth with his Girlfriend Lena Selnes. (Credits: @asorloth Instagram)

Alexander Sorloth Sponsors and Endorsements

Sponsorship details specific to Alexander Sorloth were not made public. He has also kept a low profile online by not disclosing information about his endorsements or sponsorship arrangements on his social media accounts.

Alexander Sorloth Cars and Tattoos

Alexander Sorloth is known for his clean, tattoo-free appearance. He reportedly has a large automobile collection, although there isn’t much information available about it. Although one of his cars was seen, the precise model was kept a secret. Sorloth prefers to keep certain facets of his private life private, like his car ownership.

