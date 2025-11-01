Crystal Palace
Alexander Sørloth – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian professional footballer known for his prowess as a striker for the La Liga club Atlético Madrid in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian striker who plays for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. He represents the Norway national football team. He began his career at Rosenborg before moving to clubs like FC Groningen, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, and Real Sociedad on loan. He was also a part of the Villarreal team.
Known for his goal-scoring ability, Sorloth made a name for himself at Trabzonspor before securing a move to Villarreal in 2023. He is the son of former footballer Goran Sorloth and gained social media fame for an Instagram post with over 1 million followers.
Alexander Sorloth Net Worth and Salary
Alexander Sorloth, the young Norwegian striker who plays for Atletico Madrid. He is receiving per £69,000 every week. His yearly salary at Atletico Madrid is valued at £3,588,000. As of 2026, Alexander Sorloth has an estimated net worth of £23 million. His deal with the Atletico Madrid ends in 2028 and his net worth will eventually increase.
Alexander Sorloth Career
Sorloth’s football career began in Rosenborg’s development programme, and in July 2013, the club offered him his first professional contract. On July 20, 2014, he made his Tippeligaen debut while playing for Rosenborg against Sogndal. Before the 2015 Tippeligaen season, Srloth moved to Bod/Glimt on loan in search of more game time and experience. He performed admirably throughout his loan period, scoring 13 goals and dishing out five assists in 26 outings, including a stunning six-goal outburst against Sarpsborg 08.
FC Groningen was impressed by his efforts, and on November 6, 2015, it was announced that Sorloth would sign a 4.5-year contract to play for the Dutch club at the conclusion of the current campaign. Around €750,000 was paid by Groningen as a transfer fee. Sorloth joined FC Midtjylland in June 2017 after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Danish team.
He made his subsequent move to the English Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2018 as a result of his potential continuing to shine. According to reports, the transfer cost was £9 million. Despite his promise, Srloth struggled to maintain his form at Crystal Palace, which led to loan stints with Trabzonspor in Turkey and K.A.A. Gent in Belgium. He had a fruitful time at Trabzonspor, as he ended up being their top foreign scorer in a single season. Sorloth was signed by RB Leipzig in September 2020 for an initial sum of €20 million plus possible add-ons as a result of his performances in Turkey.
In August 2021, Sorloth moved to La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal, and he returned to the club on loan for another year in August 2022. Finally, on July 25, 2023, Sørloth made another move, this time to La Liga club Villarreal, where he signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of €10 million. He signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2024 and it was valued at €32 million. He made his debut for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal and scored a goal in his first match. In May 2025, he scored a hatrick against Real Sociedad.
Alexander Sorloth Family
Alexander comes from a family of football players. Goran Sorloth, his father, was a former professional football player who also represented Rosenborg and Norway at the international level. As Sorloth tries to keep his personal life secret, there isn’t much information known about the rest of his family.
Alexander Sorloth Girlfriend – Lena Selnes
Sorloth is reportedly dating Lena Selnes. Lena Selnes is a Norwegian model and social media influencer. They have been seen together at various events and have shared pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.
Alexander Sorloth Sponsors and Endorsements
Sponsorship details specific to Alexander Sorloth were not made public. He has also kept a low profile online by not disclosing information about his endorsements or sponsorship arrangements on his social media accounts.
Alexander Sorloth Cars and Tattoos
Alexander Sorloth is known for his clean, tattoo-free appearance. He reportedly has a large automobile collection, although there isn’t much information available about it. Although one of his cars was seen, the precise model was kept a secret. Sorloth prefers to keep certain facets of his private life private, like his car ownership.
Luke Plange – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Elliot Plange, born on November 4, 2002, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for the Swiss Super League side Grasshopper and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Plange’s career trajectory demonstrates his dedication to the sport and his ambition to progress to the highest level. As he continues to develop and gain more experience through loan spells, Plange will aim to make a lasting impact for both Crystal Palace and potentially the England national team in the future.
Plange began his footballing journey at a young age, joining the youth setup of Arsenal when he was just six years old. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Luke Plange’s Net Worth and Salary
Luke Plange, the talented English football player, commands a salary of £2,000 per week and an annual income of £104,000 while representing yhr Grasshopper club. With a net worth estimated at £900,000 Plange’s promising career trajectory indicates his potential for growth both on and off the field. His market value, currently valued at €1.00m, reflects the high regard he is held in within the football community.
Luke Plange’s Career
Plange moved to Derby County on March 21, 2021, after rising through the ranks at Arsenal. He had the chance to advance in his growth and receive significant first-team experience thanks to this transfer. On December 4, 2021, he made his professional debut for Derby County in a 1-0 EFL Championship loss to Bristol City. Plange entered the game as a substitute at halftime, displaying his talent and accruing significant playing time.
Plange joined Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2022 but was promptly loaned back to Derby County for the rest of the season. He was able to continue growing at a team he was previously familiar with thanks to this loan move. Plange and teammate Jake O’Brien were loaned to Belgian club RWD Molenbeek for the 2022–23 campaign, though, in August 2022. With this change, he had the chance to play football in a new setting and try his abilities in a different division.
Plange’s time with RWD Molenbeek was on loan, but in January 2023, Crystal Palace opted to summon him back. He was then loaned to Lincoln City for the rest of the season after being recalled. Plange made his debut for the England U20 team on March 25, 2022. Despite a 2-0 defeat to Poland in Bielsko-Biała, his selection for the national team represents recognition of his potential and talent.
On 1 February 2025, Plange joined the Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on loan till the end of the season. The youngster signed a three-year deal with Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich in July 2025. Luke Plange made his debut in the first game of the season. He immediately made an impact by scoring the team’s Grasshoppers’ second goal after 31 minutes.
Luke Plange Family
The gifted player Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, who was born on November 4, 2002, in Kingston upon Thames, England, is the result of a devoted upbringing from a young age. Although particular details regarding his parents and siblings are not known, his journey began when he joined Arsenal at the age of six. The club gave him the chance to acquire the abilities, qualities, and winning mindset necessary to clear the way for a prosperous football career.
Luke Plange’s Girlfriend
Luke Plange’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.
Luke Plange Sponsors and Endorsements
Not much information is available about the sponsorship and endorsement details of Luke Plange. The player is in the growing phase but seeing the rise in the career of Luke Plange we might soon see new sponsors for him.
Luke Plange Cars and Tattoos
Luke Plange, shows off his own style with tattoos on his left hand. Plange’s attention is on his performance on the pitch rather than the specifics of his car, which are kept a secret. He makes a lasting impression in the world of football while representing his nation by enthralling spectators with his abilities and zeal.
Cecilie Porsdal – Joachim Andersen Girlfriend, her Family and more
Cecilie Porsdal is a famous social media star and the girlfriend of Danish forward Joachim Andersen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Cecilie gained huge popularity on social media in a very short span. Cecilie Porsdal is a nutritionist by profession and has 7k followers on Instagram. She is a complete extrovert and likes to hang out with friends. She also likes stardom and media attention and lives her life as that of a star. At the same time, she is one of the biggest supporters of her boyfriend.
Joachim Andersen is a centre-back who plays for both the Danish national team and Premier League side Crystal Palace. In 2021, the Eagles and the Danish international inked a five-year contract. He moved to Fulham in 2024. Thus, he and his girlfriend will have to shift their residence.
Cecilie Porsdal Childhood and Family
Cecilie was born on November 12, 1996. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Danish lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to learn about the beautiful girlfriend of Joachim Andersen.
Cecilie Porsdal Education
Cecilie spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Denmark. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled in a university programme after that.
Cecilie Porsdal Career
Cecilie is a Social media star. Cecilie has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She collaborates with different brands and promotes their product through her social media reach. She often posts alluring pictures of herself. She also posts a lot of exciting content. She maintains a positive influence on her audience.
Cecilie Porsdal Net Worth
The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last couple of years, especially during the lockdown. Well, Cecilie has understood how to use her fanbase to earn a handsome amount of money. She collaborates with big brands and promotes a specific product through channels that bring significant revenue. Her current net worth is pretty significant and very substantial compared to other WAGs’ earnings.
Cecilie Porsdal and Joachim Andersen Relationship
Joachim Andersen has been dating the attractive Danish influencer Cecilie Porsdal for a very long time. They have been together since they were teenagers in 2015. The duo maintained secrecy in the initial months of their relationship.
They privately started dating. However, the Danish media got a sense of the event and started putting out a lot of gossip. Soon after that, they publicly announced their relationship and surprised many fans. Their love story has gained popularity on social media. They maintain healthy communication and enjoy the company of each other.
Cecilie Porsdal and Joachim Andersen Children
Leon Andersen and Cecilie Porsdal don’t have any kids. They have been living together for a long time. However, they feel they are still ready for such a big responsibility and want some time before such a big turn.
Cecilie Porsdal Social Media
Cecilie earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Joachim Andersen became public. On her Instagram page, she mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child. She also likes travelling and posts snaps. Cecilie Porsdal has 7k followers and she also manages her art page. Her account has pictures of herself , her boyfriend, new locations, babies, and restaurants.
FAQs about Cecilie Porsdal
Paige Bannister – Wilfried Zaha Girlfriend, her Family and more
Paige Bannister is famous for being the girlfriend of Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Paige has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Paige and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The model married the love of her life in the year 2023.
Wilfried is a professional football player. In the previous few seasons, Wilfried Zaha has been among the Premier League’s top attacking players. For many years, he has been the top player for Crystal Palace, and large teams like Arsenal were interested in signing him. However, you might not be very familiar with his personal life. Let’s get straight to it since that is what you are about to learn.
Paige Bannister Childhood and Family
Paige was born on September 1, 1995, in Westminster, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Wilfried Zaha.
Paige Bannister Education
Paige went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more.
Paige Bannister career
Paige is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.
Paige’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Paige Bannister Net Worth
Paige hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Paige’s husband, Wilfried Zaha, earns a significant income from his Palace contract.
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha relationship
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha have been together for a while. When everything started as an affair in 2016, they started dating. At that point, Zaha was seeing a different female. Additionally, Paige was dating current Aston Villa player Kortney Hause, a footballer.
We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha Children
Wilfried Zaha and Paige Bannister are parents to 3 kids, Saint Laurence Zaha, who was born in November 2020. Although Zaha also has a son from a prior relationship named Leo Zaha from his prior relationship. He also has another son named Saint.
Paige Bannister Social media
Paige has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and her partner. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her bikini attires. Paige has 100k followers and her timeline includes pictures of her partner. She also manages her husband’s ventures including his football academy .
