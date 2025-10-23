Arsenal
Alexei Rojas – Scout Report + SWOT Analysis: Is He the Next David Raya?
Player Profile
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Alexéi Rojas Fedorushchenko
|Age
|20 years old (Born: 28 September 2005)
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Current Club
|Arsenal U21
|Height
|187cm (6’2″)
|Preferred Foot
|Right
|Contract
|Expires 30 June 2026
|Market Value
|€250,000
|International
|Colombia U20
|Eligibility
|England, Colombia, Russia
Scout Report
Overview
Alexei Rojas represents Arsenal‘s long-term goalkeeping investment, a vocal shot-stopper with significant potential who’s been training with the first team daily since pre-season 2025. Born in Basildon, England, to a Colombian father and Russian mother, Rojas joined Arsenal’s academy in 2019 from Chelsea and has progressed through the youth ranks while representing Colombia at U20 level.
Career Path
Rojas’ journey began at Sunday League level with Boreham Wood FC at age five, followed by stints at St Albans City and London Colney Colts before joining Arsenal’s academy at 14. He was part of Arsenal’s U18 squad that finished as FA Youth Cup runners-up in 2022/23, making 13 appearances last season including all six UEFA Youth League group stage matches and his U21 debut.
Most recently, Rojas was part of Colombia’s U20 World Cup squad that finished third in October 2025, winning bronze after defeating France in the third-place playoff. Though he remained on the bench throughout the tournament, the experience of competing at that level proved invaluable for his development.
Playing Style
Rojas is described by Arsenal as “a vocal goalkeeper with bags of potential,” suggesting strong communication skills that organize defensive structures. His 187cm frame provides adequate height for a modern goalkeeper, though not exceptional by elite standards. Training daily alongside David Raya and Neto since pre-season has accelerated his development, exposing him to world-class habits and technical excellence.
His vocal nature suggests leadership qualities rare for his age, essential for commanding penalty areas and organizing defenses. Rojas has publicly stated his admiration for Raya, calling him “one of the best keepers in the world” and highlighting his work ethic, intelligence, and consistency as learning points.
International Experience
Rojas has represented Colombia, Russia, and England at youth level before committing exclusively to Colombia. His standout moment came in the 2025 South American U-20 Championship, playing in Colombia’s 1-0 victory over Brazil—a performance that left him in tears of joy due to the preparation he’d invested.
Colombia finished third in that tournament, qualifying for the U20 World Cup where Rojas served as backup goalkeeper. While he didn’t feature in matches, the tournament experience and squad environment contributed to his maturation as a professional.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Training Environment: Daily first-team training since pre-season 2025 with David Raya and Neto provides world-class education. Exposure to Premier League and Champions League preparation standards accelerates development beyond typical academy pathways.
Vocal Leadership: Arsenal specifically highlights his vocal qualities, crucial for organizing defenses and commanding penalty areas. Strong communication separates good goalkeepers from elite ones, particularly in high-pressure situations.
International Experience: Competing at U20 World Cup level and South American U-20 Championship against Brazil, Argentina, and European opposition provides competitive experience beyond English youth football.
Physical Attributes: At 187cm, he possesses adequate height for a modern goalkeeper, with room to add muscle mass as he matures into his twenties.
Environmental Advocacy: His passion for sustainability and speaking engagements demonstrate maturity, intelligence, and values alignment with Arsenal’s institutional culture. These qualities suggest professional approach to career management.
Academy Pedigree: Six years in Arsenal’s academy system since 2019 means complete tactical and cultural integration. He understands Arsenal’s playing philosophy and positional requirements intimately.
Weaknesses
Zero First-Team Appearances: At 20 years old with contract expiring June 2026, Rojas hasn’t made a single senior appearance for Arsenal despite being in and around the first-team squad. This raises questions about his readiness for elite football.
Colombia U20 Manager’s Criticism: César Torres publicly questioned Rojas’ development, stating “He’s never played for his club, and if you look at the professional team photo, he’s not there.” This suggests external doubts about his pathway to first-team football.
Congested Competition: Arsenal’s goalkeeper department includes David Raya (established first-choice), Kepa Arrizabalaga (experienced backup), Tommy Setford (highly-rated prospect), Jack Porter (Carabao Cup experience), Khari Ranson, and Lucas Nygaard. Breaking into this hierarchy appears nearly impossible.
Contract Situation: His deal expires in 18 months with no public indication of extension negotiations. At 20, this critical juncture determines whether Arsenal view him as future first-team material or sellable academy asset.
Limited Match Action: Despite 13 appearances last season, his match minutes remain minimal compared to peers at other clubs who’ve already accumulated significant professional experience. Development requires competitive football, not just training.
Height Limitations: While 187cm isn’t short, elite modern goalkeepers increasingly measure 190cm+. Raya himself is 183cm, but exceptional technical quality compensates. Rojas must prove similar technical excellence to overcome marginal height disadvantage.
Opportunities
Raya Comparison Path: Raya’s journey from Blackburn loanee to Premier League starter demonstrates that patient development works. If Rojas follows similar pathway—loans to Championship clubs, proving himself, returning stronger—he could replicate Raya’s success.
Cup Competition Chances: Arsenal’s quadruple chase in 2025/26 creates fixture congestion. FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches might provide debut opportunities if Arteta rotates Raya and Kepa, particularly in early rounds.
Loan Development: Championship or League One loans could accelerate his development through competitive match action. Regular first-team football at 20-21 years old would clarify whether he possesses Premier League quality.
International Showcase: If Colombia progresses through U20 ranks toward senior team, regular minutes representing his nation raises his profile and market value, attracting interest from clubs offering clearer pathways.
Contract Extension Leverage: With 18 months remaining, Arsenal must decide soon whether to extend or sell. If extension discussions begin, it signals genuine belief in his potential. If not, a move becomes inevitable.
Market Value Growth: Academy goalkeepers with international experience hold transfer value. Even if Arsenal doesn’t see first-team future, selling him for £2-3 million represents profit on academy investment while including sell-on clauses protects against future regret.
Threats
Development Stagnation: Another season without competitive matches could permanently damage his progression. Goalkeepers particularly require match sharpness—training alone doesn’t replicate game situations’ pressure and unpredictability.
Contract Expiry Pressure: If no extension materializes by January 2026, he enters final six months where clubs can negotiate pre-contracts. Arsenal loses leverage, and Rojas might leave for free or minimal compensation.
Peer Advancement: Tommy Setford, Jack Porter, and other Arsenal academy goalkeepers competing for limited opportunities. If peers secure first-team minutes before him, it validates Arsenal’s preference and diminishes his prospects.
Opportunity Cost: Remaining at Arsenal without clear pathway might mean missing chances at clubs where he’d play regularly. Development years between 20-23 are crucial—wasting them on benches permanently impacts ceiling.
Public Criticism Impact: His Colombia U20 manager’s comments becoming public knowledge creates narrative that he’s “not playing anywhere.” This perception, fair or not, affects how clubs and agents view his readiness.
Raya’s Longevity: David Raya is just 29 years old and signed until 2029. Arsenal’s number one position is secured for the next four years minimum, making Rojas’ pathway essentially blocked unless Raya moves or suffers long-term injury.
Is He the Next David Raya?
The comparison to David Raya is both flattering and revealing. Raya’s pathway to Premier League stardom involved patient development—loans to Southport and Blackburn, establishing himself at Brentford, then earning his Arsenal move at 27 after proving his quality consistently.
Rojas currently lacks the defining characteristic that made Raya special: match-winning performances at competitive levels. Raya dominated Championship football for Brentford, demonstrating technical excellence, distribution quality, and shot-stopping ability that justified Premier League opportunity.
For Rojas to become “the next Raya,” he requires immediate loan moves to clubs where he’ll play 40+ matches per season. Championship football would test whether his technical quality, decision-making, and composure translate from training sessions to competitive pressure.
The vocal leadership and training environment provide foundation, but goalkeepers develop through mistakes, saves, and match situations that training cannot replicate. At 20, Rojas needs 100+ professional appearances across the next two seasons to determine his ceiling.
Arsenal’s decision on his contract extension will reveal their true assessment. If they extend and loan him strategically, they believe in the Raya comparison. If they allow him to leave, it suggests they view him as talented but short of Arsenal’s required standard.
Verdict: Rojas possesses raw materials—height, vocal leadership, excellent training environment—but currently lacks the competitive proof that defined Raya’s journey. His next 18 months will determine whether he’s Arsenal’s future number one or a talented academy product who finds success elsewhere.
Arsenal
Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Myles Lewis-Skelly is emerging as Arsenal’s most reliable big-game performer despite being just 19 years old. The Hale End graduate’s ability to deliver match-winning moments in crucial fixtures has made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s title challenge, overshadowing more established names like Gabriel Martinelli when games are on the line.
The Historic England Debut
Lewis-Skelly’s clutch credentials were established long before this season. On 21 March 2025, he became England’s youngest-ever debutant goalscorer at 18 years and 176 days, breaking Marcus Rashford’s record by scoring against Albania in World Cup qualifying.
Thomas Tuchel awarded him man of the match, recognizing quality that transcends age. That goal came just 20 minutes into his senior debut at Wembley Stadium, opening Thomas Tuchel’s reign as England manager with composure few teenagers possess.
Atletico Madrid Masterclass
Against Atletico Madrid in Arsenal’s 4-0 Champions League demolition, Lewis-Skelly produced the performance that cemented his reputation. His mazy run through three Atletico midfielders created Gabriel Martinelli’s goal—individual brilliance that unlocked Diego Simeone’s notoriously organized defensive structure. That assist came in Arsenal’s biggest European test of the season, justifying Arteta’s decision to start him over Riccardo Calafiori.
Lewis-Skelly has made 39 first-team appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, starting 26 matches. He became the youngest player to start a Champions League fixture for Arsenal since 2011 with his performance in the 3-0 victory over Monaco in December 2024. His breakthrough season saw him feature in 19 of Arsenal’s final 21 Premier League fixtures after making his first league start against Everton.
Technical Security Under Pressure
Amazingly, despite being new to the Premier League and playing at left-back rather than his natural midfield position, Lewis-Skelly hasn’t been dribbled past in 14 Premier League appearances this season. His midfield background shows in how he handles central zones, tucking inside where opposition players snap at heels while maintaining possession under pressure.
He scored his first Arsenal goal in the famous 5-1 home victory against Manchester City in February 2025, celebrating by mimicking Erling Haaland after the Norwegian had questioned who he was during their first meeting at the Etihad. That moment captured his fearlessness—mocking one of world football’s best strikers after scoring against the defending champions demonstrates mentality beyond his years.
His Champions League impact extended beyond assists. Lewis-Skelly contributed two assists in the knockout rounds—one in Arsenal’s 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven, and another setting up Mikel Merino for the third goal in Arsenal’s memorable 3-0 home victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg.
Arsenal
Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Two teenagers are capturing imaginations across England’s top flight. Chelsea’s Estevao Willian and Arsenal‘s Max Dowman represent the next generation of Premier League brilliance, but their paths to dominance couldn’t be more different.
One is already starring for Brazil’s senior team at 18, while the other is still 15 but breaking records that suggest something extraordinary is coming.
Estevao’s Head Start
Estevao joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million in July 2025 and has hit the ground running. He’s made seven Premier League appearances with one goal and one assist, while his Champions League record is even more impressive—scoring from a penalty against Ajax in a 5-1 victory where he set a competition record with 63 final third touches.
His international credentials are already established. Estevao scored twice for Brazil in their 5-0 demolition of South Korea during October’s World Cup qualifiers, taking his tally to three goals in eight senior caps. At 18, he’s competing with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo for starting positions in one of world football’s most talented attacking lineups.
Enzo Maresca compared Estevao to Cole Palmer, suggesting the Brazilian could eventually operate as an inside forward rather than staying wide. His technical security, dribbling ability, and composure in front of goal have drawn inevitable comparisons to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea debut season.
Dowman’s Unprecedented Trajectory
Max Dowman is doing things no 15-year-old has any right to be doing. He became England U19s’ youngest-ever goalscorer in September 2025, breaking Ryan Sessegnon’s record from 2016. That came after he’d already set the UEFA Youth League record as youngest scorer at 14 years and 263 days.
His 2024-25 U18 season produced absurd numbers: 15 goals and 15 assists in 15 Premier League appearances, with 14 of those goals coming in his final seven matches. He captained sides two years older than him and scored four times in a single match against Reading in April 2025.
Dowman has made two Premier League substitute appearances this season totaling just 29 minutes, but his presence in Arsenal’s first-team squad at 15 speaks volumes. He won penalties in pre-season against Newcastle and Villarreal, showcasing maturity that belies his age. Arsenal named him in their Champions League squad, and Mikel Arteta clearly views him as part of the club’s immediate future rather than a long-term project.
The Verdict
Estevao holds every advantage right now—three years older, already performing in the Premier League and Champions League, and representing Brazil at senior level. His £29 million transfer fee and immediate impact suggest Chelsea have signed a future superstar who’s already arriving.
But Dowman’s ceiling might be higher. Breaking into Arsenal’s first-team picture at 15 while they’re competing for the treble demonstrates exceptional talent. If he continues his current trajectory, he could surpass every record Estevao sets simply by achieving them younger.
The Premier League will likely be ruled by both in five years’ time, but Dowman’s age advantage means he’ll have the longer reign.
Arsenal
Top 5 Mikel Arteta Signings So Far
Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal from Europa League hopefuls into genuine Premier League title contenders through shrewd recruitment. His ability to identify talent, develop players, and build a cohesive squad has been remarkable. Here are his five best signings during his tenure as Arsenal manager.
Read More: How Arsenal Can Fit Both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori in the Same Lineup
5. Thomas Partey
Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid £45 million to activate Partey’s release clause on deadline day in October 2020, securing the Ghanaian midfielder who brought elite European pedigree to the Emirates. While injuries have frustrated his Arsenal career, Partey’s technical quality and tactical intelligence remain undeniable.
His ability to shield the defence, progress the ball under pressure, and break up opposition attacks makes him crucial when fit. During Arsenal’s 2022-23 title push, Partey’s availability directly correlated with their best form.
4. David Raya
The Spanish goalkeeper arrived on loan from Brentford in summer 2023 before Arsenal made the move permanent for £27 million. Raya’s distribution from the back is exceptional, completing passes under pressure that Aaron Ramsdale couldn’t consistently execute.
His shot-stopping has been crucial this season, making saves against Liverpool and Manchester City that preserved Arsenal’s unbeaten start. Raya has kept eight clean sheets in his opening 11 matches across all competitions in 2025-26.
3. Martin Odegaard
Arsenal signed Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid for just £30 million in August 2021 after his successful loan spell. The Norwegian has become Arsenal’s captain and creative heartbeat, recording 29 goals and 27 assists in 146 appearances.
His ability to unlock defences with passes between lines is unmatched in Arsenal’s squad. Despite recurring injuries this season, Odegaard remains Arsenal’s most important attacking player.
2. Declan Rice
Arsenal’s record signing at £105 million from West Ham in July 2023 has justified every penny. Rice transformed Arsenal’s midfield, providing the defensive security and ball progression they desperately needed.
His partnership with Martin Zubimendi this season has been exceptional, allowing Arsenal to dominate possession while remaining defensively solid. Rice’s leadership, tactical intelligence, and ability to perform in the biggest matches make him indispensable.
1. Gabriel Magalhaes
Signed from Lille for just £27 million in September 2020, Gabriel represents Arteta’s greatest transfer coup. The Brazilian has scored 22 goals for Arsenal—absurd for a centre-back—making him as dangerous in opposition boxes as his own.
His partnership with William Saliba has become the Premier League’s most dominant defensive duo, helping Arsenal concede just four goals in eight matches this season. Gabriel’s aerial dominance from set pieces provides Arsenal with an unfair advantage, while his defensive leadership anchors their title challenge.
Honorable Mention: Leandro Trossard arrived from Brighton for £27 million in January 2023 and has become Arsenal’s ultimate super-sub.
His ability to deliver crucial goals in tight matches has been invaluable, even if his overall performances don’t always catch the eye.
