Alexei Rojas – Scout Report + SWOT Analysis: Is He the Next David Raya?

Player Profile

Category Details Full Name Alexéi Rojas Fedorushchenko Age 20 years old (Born: 28 September 2005) Position Goalkeeper Current Club Arsenal U21 Height 187cm (6’2″) Preferred Foot Right Contract Expires 30 June 2026 Market Value €250,000 International Colombia U20 Eligibility England, Colombia, Russia

Scout Report

Overview

Alexei Rojas represents Arsenal‘s long-term goalkeeping investment, a vocal shot-stopper with significant potential who’s been training with the first team daily since pre-season 2025. Born in Basildon, England, to a Colombian father and Russian mother, Rojas joined Arsenal’s academy in 2019 from Chelsea and has progressed through the youth ranks while representing Colombia at U20 level.

Career Path

Rojas’ journey began at Sunday League level with Boreham Wood FC at age five, followed by stints at St Albans City and London Colney Colts before joining Arsenal’s academy at 14. He was part of Arsenal’s U18 squad that finished as FA Youth Cup runners-up in 2022/23, making 13 appearances last season including all six UEFA Youth League group stage matches and his U21 debut.

Most recently, Rojas was part of Colombia’s U20 World Cup squad that finished third in October 2025, winning bronze after defeating France in the third-place playoff. Though he remained on the bench throughout the tournament, the experience of competing at that level proved invaluable for his development.

Playing Style

Rojas is described by Arsenal as “a vocal goalkeeper with bags of potential,” suggesting strong communication skills that organize defensive structures. His 187cm frame provides adequate height for a modern goalkeeper, though not exceptional by elite standards. Training daily alongside David Raya and Neto since pre-season has accelerated his development, exposing him to world-class habits and technical excellence.

His vocal nature suggests leadership qualities rare for his age, essential for commanding penalty areas and organizing defenses. Rojas has publicly stated his admiration for Raya, calling him “one of the best keepers in the world” and highlighting his work ethic, intelligence, and consistency as learning points.

International Experience

Rojas has represented Colombia, Russia, and England at youth level before committing exclusively to Colombia. His standout moment came in the 2025 South American U-20 Championship, playing in Colombia’s 1-0 victory over Brazil—a performance that left him in tears of joy due to the preparation he’d invested.

Colombia finished third in that tournament, qualifying for the U20 World Cup where Rojas served as backup goalkeeper. While he didn’t feature in matches, the tournament experience and squad environment contributed to his maturation as a professional.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Training Environment: Daily first-team training since pre-season 2025 with David Raya and Neto provides world-class education. Exposure to Premier League and Champions League preparation standards accelerates development beyond typical academy pathways.

Vocal Leadership: Arsenal specifically highlights his vocal qualities, crucial for organizing defenses and commanding penalty areas. Strong communication separates good goalkeepers from elite ones, particularly in high-pressure situations.

International Experience: Competing at U20 World Cup level and South American U-20 Championship against Brazil, Argentina, and European opposition provides competitive experience beyond English youth football.

Physical Attributes: At 187cm, he possesses adequate height for a modern goalkeeper, with room to add muscle mass as he matures into his twenties.

Environmental Advocacy: His passion for sustainability and speaking engagements demonstrate maturity, intelligence, and values alignment with Arsenal’s institutional culture. These qualities suggest professional approach to career management.

Academy Pedigree: Six years in Arsenal’s academy system since 2019 means complete tactical and cultural integration. He understands Arsenal’s playing philosophy and positional requirements intimately.

Weaknesses

Zero First-Team Appearances: At 20 years old with contract expiring June 2026, Rojas hasn’t made a single senior appearance for Arsenal despite being in and around the first-team squad. This raises questions about his readiness for elite football.

Colombia U20 Manager’s Criticism: César Torres publicly questioned Rojas’ development, stating “He’s never played for his club, and if you look at the professional team photo, he’s not there.” This suggests external doubts about his pathway to first-team football.

Congested Competition: Arsenal’s goalkeeper department includes David Raya (established first-choice), Kepa Arrizabalaga (experienced backup), Tommy Setford (highly-rated prospect), Jack Porter (Carabao Cup experience), Khari Ranson, and Lucas Nygaard. Breaking into this hierarchy appears nearly impossible.

Contract Situation: His deal expires in 18 months with no public indication of extension negotiations. At 20, this critical juncture determines whether Arsenal view him as future first-team material or sellable academy asset.

Limited Match Action: Despite 13 appearances last season, his match minutes remain minimal compared to peers at other clubs who’ve already accumulated significant professional experience. Development requires competitive football, not just training.

Height Limitations: While 187cm isn’t short, elite modern goalkeepers increasingly measure 190cm+. Raya himself is 183cm, but exceptional technical quality compensates. Rojas must prove similar technical excellence to overcome marginal height disadvantage.

Opportunities

Raya Comparison Path: Raya’s journey from Blackburn loanee to Premier League starter demonstrates that patient development works. If Rojas follows similar pathway—loans to Championship clubs, proving himself, returning stronger—he could replicate Raya’s success.

Cup Competition Chances: Arsenal’s quadruple chase in 2025/26 creates fixture congestion. FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches might provide debut opportunities if Arteta rotates Raya and Kepa, particularly in early rounds.

Loan Development: Championship or League One loans could accelerate his development through competitive match action. Regular first-team football at 20-21 years old would clarify whether he possesses Premier League quality.

International Showcase: If Colombia progresses through U20 ranks toward senior team, regular minutes representing his nation raises his profile and market value, attracting interest from clubs offering clearer pathways.

Contract Extension Leverage: With 18 months remaining, Arsenal must decide soon whether to extend or sell. If extension discussions begin, it signals genuine belief in his potential. If not, a move becomes inevitable.

Market Value Growth: Academy goalkeepers with international experience hold transfer value. Even if Arsenal doesn’t see first-team future, selling him for £2-3 million represents profit on academy investment while including sell-on clauses protects against future regret.

Threats

Development Stagnation: Another season without competitive matches could permanently damage his progression. Goalkeepers particularly require match sharpness—training alone doesn’t replicate game situations’ pressure and unpredictability.

Contract Expiry Pressure: If no extension materializes by January 2026, he enters final six months where clubs can negotiate pre-contracts. Arsenal loses leverage, and Rojas might leave for free or minimal compensation.

Peer Advancement: Tommy Setford, Jack Porter, and other Arsenal academy goalkeepers competing for limited opportunities. If peers secure first-team minutes before him, it validates Arsenal’s preference and diminishes his prospects.

Opportunity Cost: Remaining at Arsenal without clear pathway might mean missing chances at clubs where he’d play regularly. Development years between 20-23 are crucial—wasting them on benches permanently impacts ceiling.

Public Criticism Impact: His Colombia U20 manager’s comments becoming public knowledge creates narrative that he’s “not playing anywhere.” This perception, fair or not, affects how clubs and agents view his readiness.

Raya’s Longevity: David Raya is just 29 years old and signed until 2029. Arsenal’s number one position is secured for the next four years minimum, making Rojas’ pathway essentially blocked unless Raya moves or suffers long-term injury.

Is He the Next David Raya?

The comparison to David Raya is both flattering and revealing. Raya’s pathway to Premier League stardom involved patient development—loans to Southport and Blackburn, establishing himself at Brentford, then earning his Arsenal move at 27 after proving his quality consistently.

Rojas currently lacks the defining characteristic that made Raya special: match-winning performances at competitive levels. Raya dominated Championship football for Brentford, demonstrating technical excellence, distribution quality, and shot-stopping ability that justified Premier League opportunity.

For Rojas to become “the next Raya,” he requires immediate loan moves to clubs where he’ll play 40+ matches per season. Championship football would test whether his technical quality, decision-making, and composure translate from training sessions to competitive pressure.

The vocal leadership and training environment provide foundation, but goalkeepers develop through mistakes, saves, and match situations that training cannot replicate. At 20, Rojas needs 100+ professional appearances across the next two seasons to determine his ceiling.

Arsenal’s decision on his contract extension will reveal their true assessment. If they extend and loan him strategically, they believe in the Raya comparison. If they allow him to leave, it suggests they view him as talented but short of Arsenal’s required standard.

Verdict: Rojas possesses raw materials—height, vocal leadership, excellent training environment—but currently lacks the competitive proof that defined Raya’s journey. His next 18 months will determine whether he’s Arsenal’s future number one or a talented academy product who finds success elsewhere.