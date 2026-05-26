Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With ‘This’ Club Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History

Barcelona confirmed on May 26 that Alexia Putellas is leaving the club after 14 years. The 32-year-old captain posted on Instagram saying she wanted her final moment to arrive when she was at her best and giving everything with 100 per cent energy.

Un llegat. Una icona. Una capitana.

Eterna Alexia. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/h2335k2gns — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 26, 2026

That moment came Saturday in Oslo, winning a fourth Champions League title against Lyon before being crowned Player of the Season. London City Lionesses have held positive talks with Putellas for months and offered a contract significantly exceeding Barcelona’s terms.

Llegenda del Barça ✨

Gràcies, Alexia 🥹 pic.twitter.com/kdvZoDWuUV — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 26, 2026

London City’s Boldest Statement Yet

Michele Kang’s project at London City is audacious. Sixth place in their debut WSL season, no European football next term and still pursuing the two-time Ballon d’Or winner who just captained Barcelona to a continental quadruple.

Take a bow Alexia Putellas 🙇‍♀️🐐



4 x UWCL

10 x Liga F

10 x Copa de la Reina

4 x Supercopa de España

8 x Copa Catalunya

2 x Ballon d'Or

14 seasons

507 games

232 goals



After 14 years at Barcelona, where will she go to next? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XqiPImGwSH — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 26, 2026

The three-year deal on the table reportedly reflects Putellas’ status as one of the greatest players alive. London City have already approached Mapi Leon and Mary Earps while retaining Kosovare Asllani and Grace Geyoro.

🚨🚨| Alexia Putellas looks set to LEAVE Barcelona this summer!



According to @Alfremartinezz, she could join London City Lionesses in the WSL 👀



[Via @AllAboutBarcaa] pic.twitter.com/NqQAiUIVDM — Attacking Football (@AttackingFooty) May 26, 2026

Signing Putellas would represent the biggest transfer in WSL history without question. The question is whether she accepts the absence of Champions League football as an acceptable trade-off.

🚨 Alexia Putellas has not agreed a deal with any club yet. London City Lionesses have been in ongoing talks for several weeks, but she will now also speak with NWSL clubs before making her final decision.



— @JacobsBen pic.twitter.com/aRaCMcWZSb — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) May 26, 2026

NWSL Competition Changes Everything

The NWSL’s new High Impact Player rule allows clubs to exceed the salary cap by up to $1 million, meaning Putellas could earn approximately $1 million per season in the United States. That creates genuine competition for London City. NWSL clubs are monitoring her situation closely. Putellas wants the World Cup in 2027 and maximum visibility matters enormously for a player tipped to win a third Ballon d’Or later this year.

Alexia Putellas Segura 📝 pic.twitter.com/8pII399QuM — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 26, 2026

The Barcelona Legacy She Leaves Behind

424 appearances. 189 goals. 10 Liga F titles. 4 Champions Leagues. 2 Ballon d’Or awards. Putellas is irreplaceable at Barcelona. She knows it. They know it. This farewell was inevitable but no less remarkable for the manner of her exit at the very top of her game.