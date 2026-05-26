Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With ‘This’ Club Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History
Barcelona confirmed on May 26 that Alexia Putellas is leaving the club after 14 years. The 32-year-old captain posted on Instagram saying she wanted her final moment to arrive when she was at her best and giving everything with 100 per cent energy.
That moment came Saturday in Oslo, winning a fourth Champions League title against Lyon before being crowned Player of the Season. London City Lionesses have held positive talks with Putellas for months and offered a contract significantly exceeding Barcelona’s terms.
London City’s Boldest Statement Yet
Michele Kang’s project at London City is audacious. Sixth place in their debut WSL season, no European football next term and still pursuing the two-time Ballon d’Or winner who just captained Barcelona to a continental quadruple.
The three-year deal on the table reportedly reflects Putellas’ status as one of the greatest players alive. London City have already approached Mapi Leon and Mary Earps while retaining Kosovare Asllani and Grace Geyoro.
Signing Putellas would represent the biggest transfer in WSL history without question. The question is whether she accepts the absence of Champions League football as an acceptable trade-off.
NWSL Competition Changes Everything
The NWSL’s new High Impact Player rule allows clubs to exceed the salary cap by up to $1 million, meaning Putellas could earn approximately $1 million per season in the United States. That creates genuine competition for London City. NWSL clubs are monitoring her situation closely. Putellas wants the World Cup in 2027 and maximum visibility matters enormously for a player tipped to win a third Ballon d’Or later this year.
The Barcelona Legacy She Leaves Behind
424 appearances. 189 goals. 10 Liga F titles. 4 Champions Leagues. 2 Ballon d’Or awards. Putellas is irreplaceable at Barcelona. She knows it. They know it. This farewell was inevitable but no less remarkable for the manner of her exit at the very top of her game.
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Wins Women’s Champions League Player of the Season After Ending Bonmati’s Three Year Reign
UEFA confirmed Alexia Putellas as the 2025-26 Women’s Champions League Player of the Season on May 25, following Barcelona’s commanding 4-0 final victory over OL Lyonnes in Oslo.
The Spanish captain dominated the competition with 14 direct goal contributions across 11 appearances, recording seven goals and seven assists while maintaining 86.73 per cent passing accuracy. This ends Aitana Bonmati’s three consecutive Player of the Season awards from 2023 through 2025. Nobody deserves this more.
The Numbers Demand Recognition
Fourteen goal contributions in 11 Champions League appearances is an extraordinary output for a central midfielder. Putellas clocked a top speed of 25.77 kilometres per hour while maintaining elite technical precision throughout.
She was the competition’s most productive player by direct contribution and the driving force behind every significant Barcelona performance. She returned from an ACL injury in 2022 that many feared might end her dominance entirely. Four years later she has won her second Women’s Champions League Player of the Season award and her third Ballon d’Or.
The comeback narrative remains one of women’s football’s most compelling stories.
Bonmati Ended Barcelona’s Internal Rivalry
Bonmati suffered a broken fibula during Spain’s training camp in November 2025 and missed the entire knockout phase. Her absence created space for Putellas to reassert individual dominance within a squad already stacked with world-class talent.
Both players coexisting at Barcelona creates an extraordinary internal standard that elevates the entire squad collectively.
The Team of the Season and Yohannes Recognition
Barcelona dominated the Team of the Season with Cata Coll, Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor and Putellas all selected. Lyon’s American teenager Lily Yohannes claimed the Revelation of the Season award after three goal involvements in ten appearances during her debut season following her arrival from Ajax last summer. Julia Bartel’s stunning volley for Atletico Madrid against Twente won Goal of the Season.
Also read: 18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence
Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati Says Losing 2025 Women’s Champions League Final to Arsenal Was the Making of This Barcelona Side
Aitana Bonmati has offered a fascinating insight into how Barcelona have processed their defeat to Arsenal in last season’s Women’s Champions League final, arguing that losing the title to the Gunners was exactly what the team needed to avoid complacency and rediscover their hunger.
The Catalan side lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the 2025 final, ending their run of back-to-back UWCL titles. They have responded in emphatic fashion this season, winning eight and drawing two across the competition, scoring 37 goals and conceding just eight. That is the form of a team that took defeat personally and used it as fuel.
Bonmati’s Perspective on Defeat and Growth
The three-time Ballon d’Or winner was speaking ahead of Saturday’s final against OL Lyonnes in Oslo and was thoughtful and measured in how she framed the Arsenal loss.
She made the point that teams which win consistently risk getting stuck in patterns and losing their edge, and that a defeat forces a rebuild of energy and purpose that sustained success alone cannot provide. For a player of her intelligence, it is a genuinely compelling way to look at it.
A Different Final for Bonmati Personally
This one carries extra significance for Bonmati because she has spent the last five months recovering from a fibula fracture suffered on international duty with Spain in December.
She has not had the rhythm of minutes she would have wanted heading into a final of this magnitude, but she was clear that contributing however she can matters more than personal preparation.
Putellas Also Motivated by Oslo
Captain Alexia Putellas has had one of her finest seasons, racking up 26 goals and 13 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. She pointed out that reaching six consecutive Women’s Champions League finals is historically unprecedented, and that Barcelona’s ambition goes beyond simply being there. They want to win it, and they go into Oslo as favourites.
Also read: Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea
Barcelona
Barcelona Midfielder Patri Guijarro Suffers Sprained Right Ankle as Spain International Ruled Out of Next Match After Picking Up Injury Against England at Wembley
Patri Guijarro has a sprained right ankle which will rule the Barcelona midfielder out of the next match.
Tests carried out at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday confirmed the injury which is a blow for the Catalan club heading into a crucial period of the season.
Guijarro picked up the injury in the 81st minute while playing for Spain in the World Cup 2027 qualifying match against England at Wembley. The midfielder started the game and was replaced by another Barcelona player in Clara Serrajordi which demonstrates the depth Spain have in that position.
Tests Carried Out on Thursday
Barcelona medical staff conducted thorough tests to assess the extent of the injury on Thursday morning. The results confirmed a sprained right ankle which will sideline Patri Guijarro for the immediate future as she begins her recovery programme under the guidance of the club’s medical team.
The 27 year old has been an important part of Barcelona’s midfield this season. Her absence will be felt particularly in the upcoming fixtures where her experience and quality would have been valuable which is frankly concerning for manager Pere Romeu.
Patri Guijarro Will Miss Next Barcelona Match
Guijarro will definitely miss Barcelona’s next match as she recovers from the ankle sprain. The club have not put a specific timeframe on her return which suggests they will monitor her progress carefully before making any decisions about when she can resume training.
Barcelona are competing on multiple fronts this season including the Champions League and Liga F title race. Losing a player of Guijarro’s calibre even temporarily weakens their options in midfield which could prove crucial in tight matches.
The injury adds to Barcelona’s concerns after several key players have dealt with fitness issues throughout the campaign including Aitana Bonmati who has been sidelined for an extended period.
Also read: Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
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