Alexia Putellas Agrees Personal Terms with London City Lionesses After Leaving Barcelona Following 14 Years

Alexia Putellas has agreed personal terms with London City Lionesses, marking a seismic shift in her career and a stunning coup for the newly promoted Women’s Super League side.

🚨 JUST IN | Alexia Putellas has agreed personal terms with London City Lionesses.



— @TomJGarry pic.twitter.com/pdKom6i05e — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) June 8, 2026

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona at the end of the season after 14 years with her childhood club, rejecting lucrative offers from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United to pursue a fresh challenge in England.

Putellas rejected advances from Central America and Saudi Arabia, instead choosing a club competing in their debut WSL season. London City finished sixth last year under the ownership of billionaire Michele Kang, who also owns Washington Spirit and the Lyon side that Barcelona defeated in the Champions League final.

London City Lionesses are advancing in talks with Alexia Putellas and hoping to formalise a deal soon. Terms have never been an issue.



However, Putellas has two other offers she is also evaluating.



Putellas doesn’t want to rush the process.🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/b50nrF1bPd — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 8, 2026

It is an unconventional choice for a player of Putellas’ stature, but it makes strategic sense. She avoids becoming a rival to Barcelona while joining an ambitious project with genuine resources.

The timing is interesting. Reports suggest a final decision has not been definitively made, yet multiple sources confirm she has agreed personal terms. Putellas could win a third Ballon d’Or later this year. She is still operating at an elite level, having scored twice in Spain’s devastating 4-0 victory over England on Friday. That performance effectively secured Spain’s automatic passage to Brazil 2027.

⭐️ Barcelona’dan ayrılan Alexia Putellas, London City Lionesses ile kişisel şartlarda anlaşma sağladı!



🔗 Guardian pic.twitter.com/VzSRaUXW5z — 343 (@343_digital) June 8, 2026

The London City Project

Mapi Leon is also moving to London City from Barcelona. Mary Earps joins from Paris Saint-Germain. Michele Kang is building something genuinely ambitious with world-class talent.

Huge boost for WSL as Alexia Putellas agrees personal terms with London City: *



Spanish great moving to England after 14 years at Barça

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She has been impressed by vision of Michele Kang’s club



Alexia Putellas has agreed personal terms with London City Lionesses.… pic.twitter.com/40Uyju35x1 — GoalPoles (@GoalPoles) June 8, 2026

The World Cup Factor

Playing in the WSL without European football distraction could be ideal preparation for next summer’s tournament. Putellas struggled for minutes at the 2023 World Cup due to injury recovery. That should not happen again.

“It all starts with the movement of Putellas” 👀



The Spain midfielder, who has been linked with a move to London City Lionesses, was unstoppable against England last night 🇪🇸⚽️#lionesses #wsl pic.twitter.com/OiWAzLNjgg — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 6, 2026

This move transforms London City from curiosity to genuine contender.

Also read: Melvine Malard Steals Show for France as Manchester United Women Stars Feature Across World Cup Qualifying Fixtures