Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses as Women’s Super League Attracts Elite Global Talent

Alexia Putellas has completed her move to London City Lionesses following her departure from Barcelona after 14 years at the Spanish club.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner arrives as a free agent, representing another marquee signing for Michele Kang’s ambitious project, transforming English women’s football through significant investment and strategic recruitment.

"I promise them I will always leave my best."



Alexia Putellas on her move to London City Lionesses 🦁 pic.twitter.com/GEDc362Ggw — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 8, 2026

Putellas departs Barcelona having won four Champions League titles alongside multiple domestic trophies during her trophy-laden tenure. The 32 year old was crowned world’s best female player in both 2021 and 2022 while representing Spain’s 2023 World Cup winning squad, establishing genuine credentials as one of women’s football’s elite performers across multiple generations.

You've been patiently waiting for our new No.11…

Grab your kit now 👉 https://t.co/0ApsxDZvJV pic.twitter.com/lEvldv4cMI — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) July 8, 2026

London City Transform WSL Profile Through Elite Recruitment

London City’s acquisition represents transformative statement regarding their competitive ambitions despite finishing sixth in their debut Women’s Super League campaign following promotion in 2024-25. The club’s recruitment trajectory demonstrates genuine commitment toward challenging Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City for domestic dominance rather than simply establishing themselves as competitive mid-table presence.

London City are happy to announce the signing of two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, Alexia Putellas 🩵



🔗 https://t.co/TZiAWAO01b pic.twitter.com/VJoh2s6uSA — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) July 8, 2026

Putellas specifically highlighted London City’s women-first philosophy and independent club status as decisive factors influencing her decision. Her willingness to join a newly promoted club rather than established powerhouses suggests genuine belief in Kang’s vision and strategic direction.

Spanish Superstar Elevates Global Perception

Putellas will link up with former England goalkeeper Mary Earps alongside French stars Delphine Cascarino and Grace Geyoro, plus Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani. That elite international assembly suggests London City’s recruitment targets world-class performers across multiple nations rather than concentrating resources domestically.

All eyes on Alexia 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rg5957ikHH — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) July 8, 2026

This signing feels genuinely transformative for English women’s football’s global standing. Putellas joining a newly promoted club signals genuine competitive shift toward Women’s Super League establishing itself as genuine destination for world-class talent comparable to elite men’s leagues globally.

'She's regarded as one of the greatest players in women's football history.' ✨@em_sandy explains why two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has moved from Barcelona to London City Lionesses 👑➡️🦁#BBCFootball #WSL #LondonCityLionesses #Putellas pic.twitter.com/bKGRLbdxwF — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 8, 2026

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