Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Joins London City Lionesses as Women’s Super League Attracts Elite Global Talent
Alexia Putellas has completed her move to London City Lionesses following her departure from Barcelona after 14 years at the Spanish club.
The two-time Ballon d’Or winner arrives as a free agent, representing another marquee signing for Michele Kang’s ambitious project, transforming English women’s football through significant investment and strategic recruitment.
Putellas departs Barcelona having won four Champions League titles alongside multiple domestic trophies during her trophy-laden tenure. The 32 year old was crowned world’s best female player in both 2021 and 2022 while representing Spain’s 2023 World Cup winning squad, establishing genuine credentials as one of women’s football’s elite performers across multiple generations.
London City Transform WSL Profile Through Elite Recruitment
London City’s acquisition represents transformative statement regarding their competitive ambitions despite finishing sixth in their debut Women’s Super League campaign following promotion in 2024-25. The club’s recruitment trajectory demonstrates genuine commitment toward challenging Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City for domestic dominance rather than simply establishing themselves as competitive mid-table presence.
Putellas specifically highlighted London City’s women-first philosophy and independent club status as decisive factors influencing her decision. Her willingness to join a newly promoted club rather than established powerhouses suggests genuine belief in Kang’s vision and strategic direction.
Spanish Superstar Elevates Global Perception
Putellas will link up with former England goalkeeper Mary Earps alongside French stars Delphine Cascarino and Grace Geyoro, plus Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani. That elite international assembly suggests London City’s recruitment targets world-class performers across multiple nations rather than concentrating resources domestically.
This signing feels genuinely transformative for English women’s football’s global standing. Putellas joining a newly promoted club signals genuine competitive shift toward Women’s Super League establishing itself as genuine destination for world-class talent comparable to elite men’s leagues globally.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Completes Lyon Transfer After Four Years at Chelsea Women
Barcelona
Barcelona Push Record Transfer For Manchester City Striker Kerolin As European Champions Reshape Attack
Barcelona are intensifying efforts to complete a club-record transfer for Brazil international forward Kerolin from Manchester City, with the reigning European champions working to finalise terms after two rejected bids.
The 26-year-old has expressed openness to the move while City demonstrate willingness to negotiate, creating genuine path toward agreement between both parties.
Barcelona’s second proposal would have surpassed their previous club record of £400,000 paid for Keira Walsh in 2022. That figure now ranks outside women’s football’s top 25 most expensive transfers, demonstrating how dramatically transfer finances have evolved. Walsh herself subsequently joined Chelsea for significantly higher fees, illustrating the dramatic inflation in player valuations.
Kerolin’s Explosive WSL Season Justifies Premium Valuation
The 26 year old delivered exceptional 2025-26 campaign despite starting only nine league matches. Kerolin scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Women’s Super League as Manchester City claimed their first title in 10 years. Her nine goals in nine starts demonstrates genuine clinical finishing and efficiency, including a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 demolition of defending champions Chelsea in February.
Her 14 direct goal contributions ranked fourth in the division behind Shaw, Miedema and Russo, showcasing her elite impact despite limited appearances due to early season injury.
Barcelona Address Attacking Void Following Elite Departures
Barcelona desperately require attacking reinforcement following Alexia Putellas’ departure and Salma Paralluelo’s exit. The reigning Champions League winners need genuine game-changers to replace two world-class performers. Kerolin’s dynamic, exciting profile provides exactly that X-factor quality missing from their current options.
This transfer feels genuinely transformative for Barcelona’s competitive trajectory. Rather than settling for incremental replacements, they pursue genuine world-class talent capable of immediate European impact. That ambition signals serious commitment to defending continental supremacy.
Also read: Arsenal Women Close In on Double Bundesliga Raid as Slegers Targets Selina Cerci and Lisa Baum
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Set to Decide Next Club This Week as NWSL Sides Push London City Lionesses for Barcelona Legend
Alexia Putellas is expected to announce her next club within days after departing Barcelona following 14 years at the Catalan giants. The two time Ballon d’Or winner must resolve her situation this week with multiple suitors pushing for a final decision as the NWSL prepares to resume play on 16 July.
London City Lionesses remain the frontrunners to secure the 32 year old midfielder’s signature after months of reported interest. Michele Kang’s ambitious project has long pursued Putellas, with some reports suggesting terms have already been agreed. However, Boston Legacy and Gotham FC are ramping up their efforts to lure the Spain international to the United States.
NWSL Clubs Race Against Time
Boston and Gotham are pushing hard for a swift resolution given their pre-season schedules beginning in early July. Both clubs need clarity on their squad before those preparations commence, creating urgency in the transfer process.
Gotham, the reigning NWSL champions currently sitting fifth in the standings, represent the stronger pull compared to struggling Boston who sit third from bottom in their inaugural season.
Putellas departing Barcelona leaves her free to join any club, having won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League this season while scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists.
European Move More Likely
Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed interest with lucrative offers, though Putellas has reportedly stated a preference against joining direct Barcelona rivals who compete in European competitions. London City avoids this issue given their recent promotion to the WSL and inability to compete in the Champions League alongside Lyon.
Moving to America would also distance Putellas further from family, another factor that could sway her towards remaining in Europe with London City.
Also read: West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal
Barcelona
Barcelona Hold Talks With German Wonderkid Lotta Wrede as Catalan Giants Eye Young Talent Ahead of Rebuild
FC Barcelona Femení have made a significant move in their pursuit of German prospect Lotta Wrede after the 18-year-old visited the club’s facilities for talks with officials including women’s sporting director Marc Vivés.
The Hamburg forward toured both the Estadi Johan Cruyff and Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday as part of serious discussions about a potential move to Catalonia.
While no formal agreement has been announced, Wrede’s presence in Barcelona represents a clear indication that the club are actively exploring a transfer for one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents. The teenager has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Frauen-Bundesliga following her breakthrough with Hamburg.
Wrede Impresses With Elite Dribbling Statistics
The German winger operates primarily from the left flank and combines explosive dribbling prowess with creative attacking intent that has caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. Earlier this year, Wrede recorded the highest number of successful dribbles across Europe’s top five women’s leagues and the Champions League, completing 67 successful take-ons ahead of several established stars.
Her performances proved instrumental in Hamburg’s promotion campaign, earning her Player of the Season recognition from the club while establishing herself among Germany’s elite attacking prospects. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also monitored her progress closely, underlining the fierce competition Barcelona face to secure her signature.
Strategic Signing as Barcelona Navigate Transition
Barcelona’s interest in Wrede arrives during a significant transition period at the club following Alexia Putellas’ departure after 14 years. The signing would represent a long term investment in youth development rather than an immediate replacement for any single departing player.
Wrede’s technical quality and ability to beat defenders align perfectly with Barcelona’s possession based philosophy while offering a different attacking dimension to their traditional approach.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge
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