Alexia Putellas Wins Women’s Champions League Player of the Season After Ending Bonmati’s Three Year Reign

UEFA confirmed Alexia Putellas as the 2025-26 Women’s Champions League Player of the Season on May 25, following Barcelona’s commanding 4-0 final victory over OL Lyonnes in Oslo.

Alexia Putellas will leave a legacy in women’s football forever.



🏆 4x UWCL

🏆 10x Liga F

🏆 10x Copa de la Reina

🏆 4x Supercopa de España

🏆 2x Ballon d’Or



• 14 seasons

• 507 games

• 232 goals



One of the greatest footballers of all time. 👸 https://t.co/AM7uqoX6a3 pic.twitter.com/VI4uDTAHFZ — Pro_Football News (@Profootball_st) May 26, 2026

The Spanish captain dominated the competition with 14 direct goal contributions across 11 appearances, recording seven goals and seven assists while maintaining 86.73 per cent passing accuracy. This ends Aitana Bonmati’s three consecutive Player of the Season awards from 2023 through 2025. Nobody deserves this more.

📌 Alexia Putellas won it all with Barcelona Femení! 👑



🏆 4x UWCL

🏆 10x Liga F

🏆 10x Copa de la Reina

🏆 4x Supercopa de España

🏆 8x Copa Catalunya

🏆 2x Ballon d'Or

🗓 14 seasons

🏟 507 games

🎯 232 goals pic.twitter.com/EeRORXCPmk — Barça Notes 🗒 𝕏 (@BarcaNotes) May 26, 2026

The Numbers Demand Recognition

Fourteen goal contributions in 11 Champions League appearances is an extraordinary output for a central midfielder. Putellas clocked a top speed of 25.77 kilometres per hour while maintaining elite technical precision throughout.

❗️ Official: Alexia Putellas is the Women Champions League Player of the Season. pic.twitter.com/0xou52vgQU — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 24, 2026

She was the competition’s most productive player by direct contribution and the driving force behind every significant Barcelona performance. She returned from an ACL injury in 2022 that many feared might end her dominance entirely. Four years later she has won her second Women’s Champions League Player of the Season award and her third Ballon d’Or.

The comeback narrative remains one of women’s football’s most compelling stories.

Bonmati Ended Barcelona’s Internal Rivalry

Bonmati suffered a broken fibula during Spain’s training camp in November 2025 and missed the entire knockout phase. Her absence created space for Putellas to reassert individual dominance within a squad already stacked with world-class talent.

🚨 Barcelona board and fans are divided on opinions about who should win the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or 🏆 between these three players 👇



1️⃣ Ewa Pajor

2️⃣ Alexia Putellas

3️⃣ Aitana Bonmati pic.twitter.com/UlcPhvq68M — D'Or Insider (@DorInsider) May 24, 2026

Both players coexisting at Barcelona creates an extraordinary internal standard that elevates the entire squad collectively.

The Team of the Season and Yohannes Recognition

Barcelona dominated the Team of the Season with Cata Coll, Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor and Putellas all selected. Lyon’s American teenager Lily Yohannes claimed the Revelation of the Season award after three goal involvements in ten appearances during her debut season following her arrival from Ajax last summer. Julia Bartel’s stunning volley for Atletico Madrid against Twente won Goal of the Season.

🇪🇸 Alexia Putellas: "I got emotional because, in the end, everything turned out perfectly, just as we hoped. It was the game plan; we knew that in the second half they were going to leave spaces, and what we had allowed in the first half couldn't happen again, and that's how it… pic.twitter.com/7H3VoPxPLx — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 23, 2026

Also read: 18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence