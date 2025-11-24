Chelsea
Alisha Lehmann Names Chelsea’s Record-Breaking Star as Toughest Opponent She’s Ever Faced
Alisha Lehmann has revealed that Chelsea captain Millie Bright is the toughest opponent she’s faced in her career, while naming former Aston Villa teammate Rachel Daly as the best player she’s played alongside.
The 26-year-old Switzerland international, who moved from Juventus to Como over the summer, didn’t hesitate when asked about her most difficult adversary. “I think Millie Bright,” Lehmann said ahead of the final international break of 2025.
The praise comes just weeks after Bright made history by breaking the WSL appearance record, surpassing Jordan Nobbs with her 211th league cap for Chelsea. The England defender’s consistency and defensive dominance have clearly left a lasting impression on Lehmann from their WSL encounters when the Swiss star played for Aston Villa.
Rachel Daly Gets the Nod
When discussing the best teammate from her career, Lehmann selected Daly, who remains Villa captain after Lehmann’s departure. The pair played together at Villa Park, where Daly’s leadership and quality clearly resonated with the Swiss forward.
Lehmann also revealed her personal ambitions extend beyond individual accolades, stating she would prefer winning the World Cup over claiming the Ballon d’Or, a refreshing perspective in an era dominated by individual honours.
Tough Season at Como
Life at Como hasn’t been straightforward for Lehmann. She’s yet to score a league goal for her new Serie A club and has endured mixed form since the summer switch from Juventus. Off-field drama hasn’t helped either, Her house near Lake Como was burgled recently, prompting Lehmann to release a statement with characteristic humour: “Next time people rob my house, can you please clean up after, cause I’ve got OCD. As someone that likes organisation and cleanliness, the Swiss now faces confusion and mess.”
Switzerland face Belgium and Wales in their final international fixtures of the year, with Lehmann hoping to break into the starting lineup.
Arsenal Dragon
Shocking Viewership Numbers for Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women Revealed, Leaves WSL Concerned
The Women’s Super League is facing a broadcasting crisis after only 71,000 people watched Sky Sports’ coverage of Arsenal versus Chelsea on November 8, fewer than the 57,000 who actually attended the Emirates Stadium.
Just 71,000 Viewers: Arsenal vs Chelsea TV Figures Expose WSL’s Saturday Noon Scheduling Disaster
The shocking figures represent a catastrophic drop from the 732,000 viewers who watched the same fixture last season when it aired free-to-air on BBC during the men’s international break. Sky Sports Main Event averaged just 55,900 viewers, with another 15,100 tuning in via Sky Sports Premier League.
Multiple WSL sources have identified the Saturday noon kick-off as the primary culprit behind the collapse. The timing is particularly concerning given that 49 of the season’s first 66 WSL matches have kicked off at noon or 11:55am, a dramatic shift from the traditional 2pm Sunday slot.
The £65m Sky Deal’s Unintended Consequences
Under Sky’s £65m five-year contract for 118 live matches per season, Sunday noon has been designated as the flagship slot. The broadcaster scrapped Sunday evening kick-offs because they were unpopular with match-going fans and families, despite attracting strong TV audiences that benefited from retaining Premier League viewers.
Saturday lunchtimes present an impossible challenge. Arsenal versus Chelsea competed directly with Tottenham versus Manchester United on TNT Sports (which kicked off 30 minutes earlier), seven EFL matches on Sky, and countless grassroots games nationwide. TNT’s early Saturday Premier League slot regularly attracts over a million viewers, while EFL coverage combines for around 500,000.
The noon slots also clash with junior and grassroots football, alienating a core demographic. Last season’s WSL average was 337,000 on Sky and 682,000 on BBC, achieved largely through later Sunday afternoon and evening kick-offs.
Broader Concerns Beyond Scheduling
The viewership collapse feeds into worries that the WSL hasn’t capitalised on England’s Euro 2025 triumph. Average attendance through six match rounds sits at just 6,500 , a 1% decline year-on-year according to the Women’s Sports Trust. Arsenal account for over one-third of the league’s total ticket sales, masking struggles elsewhere.
Barcelona
Weird Reason Why Power Was Stopped During Chelsea Women’s Exciting Champions League Draw Against Barcelona Women Explained
Chelsea‘s Champions League draw with Barcelona was halted for nine minutes due to a generator failure that knocked out all communication systems at Stamford Bridge, leaving manager Sonia Bompastor questioning whether the decision to stop the match was appropriate.
Generator Failure Stops Play for Nine Minutes: The Bizarre Power Outage That Left Sonia Bompastor Fuming During Chelsea vs Barcelona
The incident occurred just before half-time with the score at 1-1. In near-freezing temperatures, every technical system inside the stadium suddenly went dark. BBC and Disney+ live streams cut out simultaneously, while the UEFA feed powering VAR also went down. ESPN reported that generators powering the stadium’s technology failed, causing the unprecedented stoppage.
Bompastor was visibly frustrated, particularly as Chelsea had been building momentum after Ellie Carpenter’s brilliant opener was cancelled out by Ewa Pajor’s equaliser eight minutes later.
Bompastor Questions Decision to Stop Play
“It was really frustrating, we were in a really good momentum. When this comes from something you can’t control, I think, at this level, it’s not good enough,” Bompastor told reporters. “I don’t know if this has happened in the men’s game but that’s the first time I’ve seen that.”
Former Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, working as a pundit for Radio 5 Live, echoed those concerns. “As a player, it is a bit strange to see a game stopped because the cameras are not working. The players won’t want to be standing around on a cold night like this.”
The chaos didn’t end at half-time. Bompastor admitted she wasn’t sure VAR was even operational during the second half, casting doubt over Catarina Macario’s disallowed goal for offside. “I’m not even sure if the VAR was on in the second half,” she said. “I think this was the reason why.”
BBC apologised to viewers who were shown a blank screen with the message: “We are sorry for the break in this programme.” The 1-1 draw leaves Barcelona top of the League Phase with 10 points, two clear of sixth-placed Chelsea.
Barcelona
Chelsea Women vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women welcome three-time European champions Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for Thursday’s Women’s Champions League clash. The Blaugrana sit top of the League Phase with maximum points from three games, while the Blues are two points adrift in fourth position looking to avenge last season’s semi-final heartbreak.
Chelsea Women vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups
Chelsea Women (3-4-3): Peng; Bronze, Bjorn, Girma; Thompson, Cuthbert, Walsh, Kaptein; Baltimore, Beever-Jones, Charles
Barcelona Women (4-3-3): Coll; Camara, Paredes, Leon, Batlle; Bonmati, Lopez, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor
Match Preview
Chelsea have taken seven points from their opening three League Phase matches, starting with a 1-1 draw against Twente before hammering Paris FC 4-0 and thrashing St. Polten 6-0.
However, frustration mounts after dropping points in consecutive WSL matches—a 1-1 draw against Arsenal before repeating that scoreline against bottom-placed Liverpool on Sunday. Alyssa Thompson’s goal was cancelled out by Beata Olsson’s equalizer, leaving Chelsea three points behind leaders Manchester City.
Sonia Bompastor’s side face their toughest test against Barcelona—a team that eliminated them in each of the last three Champions League semi-finals. The Blues will hope home advantage proves decisive, having won all five competitive matches at Stamford Bridge this season with clean sheets in their last four.
Barcelona have flown out of the blocks with commanding victories—7-1 against Bayern Munich, 4-0 over Roma, and 3-0 against OH Leuven. They followed their European exploits with Sunday’s 4-0 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid, with Ewa Pajor’s brace and stoppage-time goals from Sydney Schertenleib and Aitana Bonmati maintaining their perfect Liga F record and extending their lead to six points.
Team News
Chelsea remain without Hannah Hampton, Kadeisha Buchanan and Mayra Ramirez. Naomi Girma and Aggie Beever-Jones push for starting spots after half-time substitute appearances at Liverpool.
Barcelona cannot call upon Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo due to foot and knee injuries. Esmee Brugts is doubtful after being forced off against Real Madrid. Bonmati should start after featuring from the bench in El Clasico.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2025
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
TV: Disney+ (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
