Alisha Lehmann Names Chelsea’s Record-Breaking Star as Toughest Opponent She’s Ever Faced

Alisha Lehmann has revealed that Chelsea captain Millie Bright is the toughest opponent she’s faced in her career, while naming former Aston Villa teammate Rachel Daly as the best player she’s played alongside.

The 26-year-old Switzerland international, who moved from Juventus to Como over the summer, didn’t hesitate when asked about her most difficult adversary. “I think Millie Bright,” Lehmann said ahead of the final international break of 2025.

The praise comes just weeks after Bright made history by breaking the WSL appearance record, surpassing Jordan Nobbs with her 211th league cap for Chelsea. The England defender’s consistency and defensive dominance have clearly left a lasting impression on Lehmann from their WSL encounters when the Swiss star played for Aston Villa.

Rachel Daly Gets the Nod

When discussing the best teammate from her career, Lehmann selected Daly, who remains Villa captain after Lehmann’s departure. The pair played together at Villa Park, where Daly’s leadership and quality clearly resonated with the Swiss forward.

Lehmann also revealed her personal ambitions extend beyond individual accolades, stating she would prefer winning the World Cup over claiming the Ballon d’Or, a refreshing perspective in an era dominated by individual honours.

Tough Season at Como

Life at Como hasn’t been straightforward for Lehmann. She’s yet to score a league goal for her new Serie A club and has endured mixed form since the summer switch from Juventus. Off-field drama hasn’t helped either, Her house near Lake Como was burgled recently, prompting Lehmann to release a statement with characteristic humour: “Next time people rob my house, can you please clean up after, cause I’ve got OCD. As someone that likes organisation and cleanliness, the Swiss now faces confusion and mess.”

Switzerland face Belgium and Wales in their final international fixtures of the year, with Lehmann hoping to break into the starting lineup.