Leicester
Alisha Lehmann Suffers Injury Blow as Leicester Star Forced to Withdraw From Switzerland Squad for Crucial Turkey World Cup Qualifiers
Leicester City attacker Alisha Lehmann has been forced to withdraw from the Switzerland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Turkey due to a muscle injury.
The 27-year-old will remain with her club to begin rehabilitation, leaving a significant void in the Swiss attack ahead of two crucial fixtures.
Switzerland national team coach Rafel Navarro has been forced to shuffle his pack following the news that Lehmann will be unavailable for selection. The Swiss Football Association confirmed the withdrawal on Saturday, with Lehmann missing the vital double header as she undergoes treatment for the fitness issue.
Double Blow for Navarro Selection Plans
Lehmann is not the only absentee for the Swiss side, as Irina Fuchs has also been ruled out. The FC Koln goalkeeper is suffering from similar fitness issues that have forced her to remain with her club for treatment. The loss of these two experienced players presents a challenge for Navarro, who must now navigate a vital period without some of his regular squad members.
In response to the injury news, the Swiss coaching staff moved quickly to fill the vacancies. Leela Egli of Freiburg has been drafted in to replace Lehmann in the attacking department, while Nadine Bohi of Union Berlin joins the goalkeeping unit.
Crucial Qualifiers Against Turkey
Switzerland currently find themselves in a strong position after starting their qualifying campaign with maximum points. The first encounter with Turkey takes place in Zurich on April 14, followed by a trip to Sinop four days later. These matches carry significant weight for the team’s standing in both World Cup qualification and the Nations League.
Both Switzerland and Turkey are aiming to secure the top spot in their group in League B, which would guarantee promotion to League A.
Also read: 26-Year-Old Star Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Leicester
Liverpool Women vs. Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Liverpool hosts Leicester City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday afternoon in what could prove to be a defining game in the relegation battle. The Reds have enjoyed a decent run of form recently and could open up some breathing space between themselves and bottom side Leicester with victory at Prenton Park.
Liverpool sit one point above the basement side heading into the weekend and absolutely cannot afford to drop points. Only the WSL’s big four sides have a better win rate in all competitions in 2026 than the Reds, with 57 percent from seven games, but they need three points to ease relegation fears.
Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Prenton Park, Birkenhead
TV: Sky Sports
Reds Finding Momentum at Perfect Time
Liverpool have won four of their last six matches across all competitions, as many as they managed across their 23 games prior. This represents a significant upturn in form for Matt Beard’s side, who were struggling badly earlier in the campaign.
The positive news is the Reds have found some momentum at the perfect time, with the relegation scrap intensifying. Their recent victories have given them confidence heading into this crucial basement battle, and another win would put serious daylight between themselves and the drop zone.
Leicester Facing Uphill Battle for Survival
Leicester are the only pointless team in the WSL this year, losing all four of their games in 2026. The Foxes last had a longer streak of consecutive defeats in the top flight between May and December 2022, when they lost 10 straight matches.
However, Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 at home on MD2 this season and could complete a league double over the Reds for the second time in the WSL. Willie Kirk will hope his side can repeat that performance and pick up three vital points in their survival fight.
Predicted Lineups
Liverpool (4-3-3): Laws; Koivisto, Fisk, Hinds, Holland; Nagano, Daniels, Lundgaard; Kearns, Enderby, Silcock
Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Purfield, Pacheco; Tierney, Goodwin; Tanou, Patten, Chan; Momiki
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Leicester
Manchester City Women Cruising to WSL Title After Demolishing Leicester 6-0 as Champions Elect Maintain Commanding Eight Point Lead at Top of Table
Manchester City Women are absolutely cruising towards another Women’s Super League title after demolishing Leicester City 6-0 at the Joie Stadium. The champions elect maintain a commanding eight point lead at the top of the table and look completely unstoppable at this stage of the campaign.
Vivianne Miedema grabbed a first half brace while Bunny Shaw scored her 15th goal of the season as City completely dominated the newly promoted Foxes. Leicester came closest when Alisha Lehmann hit the post early on, but that was as good as it got for the visitors. This victory marked City’s 10th WSL win over Leicester and extended their incredible run to nine straight meetings without conceding a single goal against them.
Spurs Hit Seven Past Villa
Tottenham produced the performance of the weekend by thrashing Aston Villa 7-3 at Villa Park. Spurs absolutely battered Villa in the first half with Signe Gaupset, Bethany England, and Olivia Holdt all finding the net before halftime. Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to grab a brace in the second period as Tottenham ran riot.
Villa did grab three consolation goals through Kirsty Hanson twice and Oriane Jean-François, but were completely outclassed. This result keeps Tottenham firmly in the hunt for European qualification spots and shows they are hitting peak form at exactly the right time.
United Edge Past London City
Manchester United secured a hard fought 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses to maintain their grip on second place. The newly promoted visitors shocked Old Trafford by taking the lead through Nikita Parris after just five minutes. Jess Park dragged United level before Millie Turner headed home the winner in the 79th minute.
Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 at Kingsmeadow while Everton edged West Ham 1-0. Brighton versus Arsenal was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Also read: Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy
Leicester
Manchester United Women Player Ratings vs Leicester City: Elisabeth Terland’s a Super Sub
Marc Skinner’s side continued their unbeaten start to 2026 in the Women’s Super League with a deserved 2-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Swedish star Julia Zigiotti Olme was key to United’s win with a goal and an assist, while super sub Elisabeth Terland made the game safe late on.
United started brightly and were ahead after 13 minutes when Zigiotti Olme’s cross beat Olivia Clark and crept in at the far post. Melvine Malard was twice denied by Clark before halftime as United dominated but couldn’t extend their lead.
The pressure eventually told late on when Terland made the game safe. Zigiotti Olme won the ball back high up the pitch and fed Terland, who showed great footwork to fire a low shot across the goal to seal a deserved victory.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Phallon Tullis-Joyce (7/10): Called into action on several occasions but looked confident with no real scares.
Hanna Lundkvist (6/10): Did a good job filling in. Had a chance from a corner but couldn’t keep her header down.
Maya Le Tissier (7/10): Commanding performance from the captain who dealt comfortably with Leicester’s threat.
Dominique Janssen (7/10): Good shift alongside Le Tissier as Leicester struggled to cause problems.
Anna Sandberg (8/10): Strong showing from left back, always getting forward with good deliveries. Lucky to escape a penalty shout.
Midfield & Attack
Hinata Miyazawa (7/10): Great partnership with Zigiotti Olme on show again. Sent in an excellent ball for Schuller.
Julia Zigiotti Olme (8/10): United’s best player by a distance. Broke deadlock with cross that crept in before teeing up Terland. Absolutely outstanding.
Lisa Naalsund (6/10): Really quiet showing after starring against Liverpool. Hooked just after the hour.
Jess Park (6/10): Not at her best as Leicester kept her quiet. Engineered a chance, but the ball got stuck under her feet.
Lea Schuller (7/10): Her presence might have distracted the goalkeeper for the opener. Worked hard up front.
Melvine Malard (8/10): A real nuisance, making great runs. Had sights on the goal but couldn’t beat Clark.
Subs & Manager
Jayde Riviere (7/10): Solid showing off the bench. Good block on Alisha Lehmann late on.
Fridolina Rolfo (6/10): Had some good moments but couldn’t conjure up the second goal.
Elisabeth Terland (8/10): Loves scoring against Leicester. Five goals in five outings against the Foxes. Incredible record.
Simi Awujo (7/10): Forced Clark into a good save. Looked lively.
Marc Skinner (7/10): Happy with the win but disappointed by the margin. United dominated but needs more ruthlessness in front of the goal.
Also read: Manchester United WFC vs. Liverpool WFC : Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
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