Alisha Lehmann Suffers Injury Blow as Leicester Star Forced to Withdraw From Switzerland Squad for Crucial Turkey World Cup Qualifiers

Leicester City attacker Alisha Lehmann has been forced to withdraw from the Switzerland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Turkey due to a muscle injury.

The 27-year-old will remain with her club to begin rehabilitation, leaving a significant void in the Swiss attack ahead of two crucial fixtures.

Switzerland national team coach Rafel Navarro has been forced to shuffle his pack following the news that Lehmann will be unavailable for selection. The Swiss Football Association confirmed the withdrawal on Saturday, with Lehmann missing the vital double header as she undergoes treatment for the fitness issue.

Double Blow for Navarro Selection Plans

Lehmann is not the only absentee for the Swiss side, as Irina Fuchs has also been ruled out. The FC Koln goalkeeper is suffering from similar fitness issues that have forced her to remain with her club for treatment. The loss of these two experienced players presents a challenge for Navarro, who must now navigate a vital period without some of his regular squad members.

Alisha Lehmann (via Yahoo News Singapore)

In response to the injury news, the Swiss coaching staff moved quickly to fill the vacancies. Leela Egli of Freiburg has been drafted in to replace Lehmann in the attacking department, while Nadine Bohi of Union Berlin joins the goalkeeping unit.

Stürmerin Alisha Lehmann und Torhüterin Irina Fuchs verpassen verletzungsbedingt die WM-Qualifikationsspiele gegen die Türkei in Zürich und Istanbul. https://t.co/SPCUDszXrG pic.twitter.com/OFpprbHJ3t — Tages-Anzeiger (@tagesanzeiger) April 4, 2026

Crucial Qualifiers Against Turkey

Switzerland currently find themselves in a strong position after starting their qualifying campaign with maximum points. The first encounter with Turkey takes place in Zurich on April 14, followed by a trip to Sinop four days later. These matches carry significant weight for the team’s standing in both World Cup qualification and the Nations League.

Both Switzerland and Turkey are aiming to secure the top spot in their group in League B, which would guarantee promotion to League A.

Also read: 26-Year-Old Star Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat