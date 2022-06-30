Anissa – Allan Saint-Maximin Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Anissa is famous for being the girlfriend of French footballer Allan Saint-Maximin. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Anissa is the stunning French woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Allan Saint-Maximin. The beautiful French lady loves making public appearances with her partner. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood.

But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Anissa and have given it here in this article. So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous girlfriend of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The well-known football player Allan Saint-Maximin is presently a member of Newcastle United of the Premier League. Saint-Maximin is regarded among the best young players in the world. The Frenchman has a reputation for being swift and skilful in eluding defenders. Saint-Maximin is a father to three kids, although not many people are aware of this.

Anissa Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1997 Place of Birth Nice, France Nationality French Residency England Partner Allan Saint-Maximin Job N.A Instagram @anissa.rjb Height 5 ft 3 in (160 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Anissa Childhood and Family

Anissa’s date of birth is currently unknown. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Anissa the woman we know today. Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms.

Anissa was born in France. (Credit: Instagram)

Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well. Despite all the barriers, Anissa was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Anissa Education

Anissa finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Saint-Maximin at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.

Anissa career

Anissa hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Anissa’s main motive is to give their children a childhood that they never enjoyed.

Anissa has become a mother recently. (Credit: Instagram)

She also managed the household chores. Saint-Maximin is a high-performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Anissa is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.

Anissa Net Worth

Anissa hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Anissa usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector.

Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work. She does it because she is responsible and loves her role. However, as Saint-Maximin’s career took off, the French forward has been making a lot of money and progress. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Maybe Anissa gets a significant amount from her husband for spending.

Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin relationship

Allan Saint-Maximin met his girlfriend in 2019. We don’t know how they met or whether they are from the same locality. But our information suggests that Saint-Maximin was overwhelmed by the beauty of Anissa, so she made a move.

Allan Saint-Maximin met his girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

The French beauty was also impressed by Saint-Maximin’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Anissa was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats.

Since then, he has supported the French striker and has become his friend, family and life partner. As Anissa is the person Saint-Maximin trusts the most, she could significantly impact the French forward’s career decisions. The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram.

Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin Children

Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin share only one child. A son named Djayden Saint-Maximin was born in 2019 to Anissa. However, two daughters from a prior marriage belong to Allan Saint-Maximin. Lyana and Ninhia are his daughters’ names.

Because the French football player hasn’t disclosed her name, it is still unknown who is the mother of his two daughters.

Anissa with her son. (Credit: Instagram)

Anissa Social media

Anissa became hugely popular after her relationship with Saint-Maximin came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the French beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner and daughter on her page.

FAQs about Anissa

When did Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin get married? They are yet to get married. What is Anissa doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Anissa? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Anissa? She is French. What is Anissa’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

