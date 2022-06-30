AS Monaco
Anissa – Allan Saint-Maximin Girlfriend, her Family and more
Anissa is famous for being the girlfriend of French footballer Allan Saint-Maximin. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Anissa is the stunning French woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Allan Saint-Maximin. The beautiful French lady loves making public appearances with her partner. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood.
But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Anissa and have given it here in this article. So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous girlfriend of Allan Saint-Maximin.
The well-known football player Allan Saint-Maximin is presently a member of Newcastle United of the Premier League. Saint-Maximin is regarded among the best young players in the world. The Frenchman has a reputation for being swift and skilful in eluding defenders. Saint-Maximin is a father to three kids, although not many people are aware of this.
Anissa Facts & Wiki
|Birthday
|1997
|Place of Birth
|Nice, France
|Nationality
|French
|Residency
|England
|Partner
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Job
|N.A
|@anissa.rjb
|Height
|5 ft 3 in (160 cm)
|Weight
|50 kg (110 lbs)
|Tattoos
|Yes
|Smoking
|N.A
|Sister / Brother
|N.A
|Father & Mother
|N.A
|Religion
|N.A
|Hair Colour
|Dark
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Net Worth (approx.)
|N.A
Anissa Childhood and Family
Anissa’s date of birth is currently unknown. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Anissa the woman we know today. Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms.
Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well. Despite all the barriers, Anissa was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Allan Saint-Maximin.
Anissa Education
Anissa finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Saint-Maximin at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.
Anissa career
Anissa hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Anissa’s main motive is to give their children a childhood that they never enjoyed.
She also managed the household chores. Saint-Maximin is a high-performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Anissa is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.
Anissa Net Worth
Anissa hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Anissa usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector.
Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work. She does it because she is responsible and loves her role. However, as Saint-Maximin’s career took off, the French forward has been making a lot of money and progress. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Maybe Anissa gets a significant amount from her husband for spending.
Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin relationship
Allan Saint-Maximin met his girlfriend in 2019. We don’t know how they met or whether they are from the same locality. But our information suggests that Saint-Maximin was overwhelmed by the beauty of Anissa, so she made a move.
The French beauty was also impressed by Saint-Maximin’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Anissa was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats.
Since then, he has supported the French striker and has become his friend, family and life partner. As Anissa is the person Saint-Maximin trusts the most, she could significantly impact the French forward’s career decisions. The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram.
Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin Children
Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin share only one child. A son named Djayden Saint-Maximin was born in 2019 to Anissa. However, two daughters from a prior marriage belong to Allan Saint-Maximin. Lyana and Ninhia are his daughters’ names.
Because the French football player hasn’t disclosed her name, it is still unknown who is the mother of his two daughters.
Anissa Social media
Anissa became hugely popular after her relationship with Saint-Maximin came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the French beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner and daughter on her page.
FAQs about Anissa
|When did Anissa and Allan Saint-Maximin get married?
|They are yet to get married.
|What is Anissa doing now?
|Her current role is under review.
|How old is Anissa?
|She is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Anissa?
|She is French.
|What is Anissa’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
Read More:
AS Monaco
Elena Shtilyanova- Meet The Wife Of Dimitar Berbatov Who Faced Kidnap Threats From Mafia
Elena Shtilyanova is famous for being the wife of Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Elena Shtilyanova is an IS Developer by profession. She has been loyal to Dimitar Berbatov for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.
She doesn’t like sharing much information with the public and doesn’t let her husband share pictures of her either. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Latest News – How Sir Alex Ferguson saved her
Did you know a shocking fact about Eleme Shtilyanova, here it is. In 2012, mafia mobsters blackmailed Dimitar Berbatov that they would kidnap his wife and children if he didn’t pay them a sum of £500,000. It was none other than Sir Alex Ferguson who helped the Bulgarian by arranging a private jet for him and his family to return to Manchester safely. (Source: Standard)
Even after returning to Manchester, Berbatov was so worried that he has requested his neighbours to keep a tight watch on his home.
Dimitar Berbatov is a big Premier League icon, considering what he has achieved with Manchester United and Tottenham. The Bulgarian also had a long stint in Bayer Leverkusen. Before coming to England. He has over 250 goals and over 100 assists in his club career. Furthermore, he also captained his national side. Berbatov is known for his superb ball control and his first touch is considered as one the greatest in the history of the beautiful game.
Elena Shtilyanova Childhood and Family
Elena was born on February 2, 1980, in Bulgaria, making her a Bulgarian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. After she met the love of her life, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with him.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. Her father, Valentin Shtilyanov, used to own a business, but we are unsure about its kind. She has a younger sister with whom she has managed a healthy relationship.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Elena’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Education
Elena went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. The beautiful Bulgarian lady comes with an intelligent mind. She graduated from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Elena Shtilyanova career
Elena hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Our report suggests that she is an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she has progressed rapidly in her career. Currently, she is in a stable position and enjoys her role at the bank.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are equally superior. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children, she teaches them good values. Elena is also an excellent wife as she has supported Berbatov throughout his career.
Elena Shtilyanova Net Worth
Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, we believe she earns a significant amount from her bank job. Elena’s husband, Dimitar Berbatov, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov relationship
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long-term love birds as they have been together since Berbatov’s Leverkusen days. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony that all their friends and family members attended.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov Children
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife Elena have two children together. Their first daughter, Dea Berbatova, was born on October 15, 2009. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Elia Berbatova, in 2012. The couple lead a happy life with their kids. They go on trips and watch football matches as well.
Elena Shtilyanova Social media
Elena is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She has maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She even told her husband not to share snaps of their family moments on social media. Elena shares pictures and stories, but she is not an active user.
Read More:
Arsenal
Classic 2010s Arsenal UCL home loss! The Gunners were stunned the last time they played Monaco at the Emirates
Ahead of Arsenal vs. Monaco in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 group stage, let’s take a look at the last time the two faced off at the Emirates
It’s been almost 10 years since Arsenal and Monaco last faced off in a competitive match. In fact their match at the Emirates during the 2014/15 season was the first-ever competitive match between the two teams.
Having avoided Bayern Munich (back then the Bundesliga giants were a regular opponent for Arsenal in the knockout phases), Arsenal fans were quite relieved when they drew the young and surging Monaco from Ligue 1. However, their joy soon dissipated once the match began.
Arsenal were put to the test by Monaco right from the start
Despite fielding a very strong side, Arsenal were put to the test right from the start by Monaco. The Gunners boasted the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud in the lineup, and were the firm favorites to win the fixture.
However, in the 38th minute, then-Arsenal target Geoffrey Kondogbia put Monaco ahead with an absolute howitzer from long-range. Going into the second-half the scores were 0-1 to Monaco. While the North London club were expected to come out all guns blazing, it was Monaco who struck again, this time through veteran striker Dimitar Berbatov.
The French side were 2-0 up towards the hour mark. While Arsenal kept knocking the door, they couldn’t really get past the sturdy Monaco defense until substitute Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain curled in a beauty from the edge of the box in the added time of the second half. While it was a relief for the Arsenal faithful, their minimal joy soon evaporated as well when a sprinting Yannick Carrasco restored Monaco’s 2-goal lead in the dying minutes of the game, to make it 1-3 to Monaco.
Arsenal had their task cut out in the away leg
As is customary, the 2010s Arsenal, after 2012 to be precise, had a habit of turning up in the away fixtures. And likewise they did. Monaco were treated by the Gunners like a visiting side, as Arsene Wenger’s men kept peppering shots with wave after wave of attacks. In the 36th minute, Arsenal went 0-1 up after good work from Olivier Giroud who lashed the ball into the roof of the net.
Knocking on the doors, Arsenal were able to double the lead only in the 79th minute, through Aaron Ramsey. However, the North London club were still a goal behind on away goals. They came inches close to winning the overall tie, but were thwarted by a sharp Danijel Subasic in goal. The match ended 0-2, and Monaco were through on away goals.
Arsenal
Where are they now: Arsenal substitutes who came on to the pitch the last time they played Monaco back in 2015
Arsenal were desparate when they sent in their substitutes during their last outing against Monaco back in 2015
It’s been close to 10 years since Arsenal and Monaco last faced off. After a shock 1-3 loss at the Emirates in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League, Arsenal were desperate to get off to a rocking start at the Louis II Stadium in the return fixture.
They in fact, began well, with Olivier Giroud giving them the lead in the 36th minute of the first half. The Gunners kept knocking on the door in the second half, but were rewarded only in the 79th minute, through Aaron Ramsey. With one more goal turning the tide in Arsenal’s favor, Monaco’s then-goalkeeper Danijel Subasic stood tall, as the game ended 0-2, with Monaco progressing to the next round on away goals.
In this article we will look at the substitutes who came on for Arsenal against Monaco, and where they are currently.
Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey was in his prime at Arsenal. The midfielder joined the club back in 2008, from Cardiff City (his home-country club). After 11 years at Arsenal, Ramsey, in 2019, left for Italian club Juventus. He was there at the club until 2022, but went on loan to Rangers in the first half of the same year (from Juventus). For the 2022/23 season, Ramsey joined Nice of Ligue 1 on a permanent transfer.
The next season, Ramsey returned to his boyhood club Cardiff City, and has been at the club since then.
Theo Walcott
Theo Walcott had just turned 26 when this match against Monaco took place. The Englishman never really reached the heights many pundits and fans predicted he would reach back in his early days. However, his contributions for Arsenal will never be forgotten.
After almost 12 years for Arsenal at the top level, Walcott joined Everton in 2018. He was a regular starter for the Merseyside club, making over 70 appearances in just over two seasons before leaving to Southampton on loan in 2020/21. Once his loan spell was over, Walcott joined Southampton in 2021. After two years at the club, Walcott announced his retirement at only the age of 34.
Kieran Gibbs
Kieran Gibbs was Arsenal through and through. Having risen through the youth ranks of the North London club, Gibbs turned pro in 2007, when he was hardly 18 years old. In 2008, he was sent on loan to Norwich, and by the early 2010s, Gibbs became a regular starter at the club. Although the starts he was getting at the North Lodon club dwindled once Nacho Monreal arrived, he was always the back up left back, and stepped up to the plate whenever asked to.
After a decade at the Emirates, Gibbs left for West Bromwich Albion in 2017. He was a regular starter for the club, making over 90 appearances until 2021, before leaving to Inter Miami of the MLS. Gibbs hung up his boots in 2023, when he was just 33, having last played for the MLS side.
Home » French Ligue1 » OGC Nice »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”