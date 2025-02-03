In addition to his personal problems, Marcus Rashford’s relationship with Manchester United was drowning. The attacker felt that a change from Old Trafford was necessary and is considering a “new challenge.” The English International now heads to Aston Villa on loan till the end of the 2024 season. The English International has a buy out option of around £40 million as Villa will pay 90% of his wages till the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford has been on a twisting and turning few months in personal and professional front both. After struggling to find his feet under new manager Ruben Amorim and lack of playing time. His model girlfriend Grace Rosa Parks decided to call their relationship quits. Weeks after the United star was allegedly “smitten” and taking Jackson on a lot of dates, they broke up.

As per the report, a source close to Jackson said, “Grace realised that Marcus wasn’t serious about her and has unfollowed him on Instagram. She realised there was no future so she has decided to cut ties. As far as she is concerned it’s Marcus’ loss, she is putting her best foot forward and can’t wait to enjoy some winter sun in gloomy January.”

Who is Marcus Rashford’s Ex-Girlfriend Grace Rosa Jackson?

Grace Rosa Jackson is the ex-girlfriend of Marcus Rashford. The couple started going out together in 2024 as per reports. Parks who called the relationship off said she felt Rashford wasn’t committed enough. Grace explained in an interview as per The Sun: “It’s difficult because he can’t go out and just go on a normal date. All these f*****g United fans were like commenting, thousands of comments on my pictures like, ’cause they loved me. When the article came out he scored two goals and he hadn’t scored for like ages, so they said ‘You fixed him!'”

Grace Rosa Jackson Age

Grace Rosa Jackson is 26 years old as of February 2025. She was born on August 26, 1998 in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Grace Rosa Jackson Profession

Grace Rosa Parks is model, social media influencer and a reality show star. She appeared on the Love Island All Stars 2025 most recently. Parks is also often seen collaborating with different fashion and clothing brands for promotion. She continues to be an influence with over 675k followers on Instagram as of February 2025.

Grace Rosa Jackson Social Handles

Instagram – @gracexrosa

