An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges
Izzy Atkinson will be out for the remainder of the season in a devastating blow for Sunderland Women. The Republic of Ireland international had already fought her way back from one long spell on the sidelines and returned with sharpness and confidence before this latest setback ended her campaign prematurely.
Atkinson had worked incredibly hard to get herself back on the pitch and made an immediate impact upon her return. She scored the winner against Ipswich in December in what felt like a fairytale comeback moment, but now faces another lengthy rehabilitation period.
Started Season in Electric Form
Atkinson began the WSL2 campaign in electric form during Sunderland’s 4-0 win over Sheffield United on the opening weekend. Her goal that afternoon was taken with composure and set the tone for what many hoped would be a breakout season for the talented winger.
Her energy on the left side of the pitch gave Sunderland a constant outlet, with her dribbling ability opening up space for teammates. She looked like a player ready to take the league by storm before picking up an injury early in the campaign that forced her out for months.
Team Missed Her Spark and Energy
The team missed her spark during those months out with Sunderland, struggling to break opponents down in several matches. Atkinson’s absence was felt not just in chances she creates but in the way she forces defenders to react to her presence on the pitch.
Her December return and winning goal against Ipswich felt like the beginning of a new chapter, but this latest injury has cruelly cut short her season. Sunderland fans have spoken about how much they enjoy watching her play and how they cannot wait to see her back in red and white. The road to recovery will not be easy, but she has already shown resilience to overcome setbacks and has support of teammates, coaches, and the entire fanbase.
Manchester United
Manchester United Women Recall Keira Barry and Evie Rabjohn From Sunderland Loan After Six Month Championship Spell
Manchester United Women have recalled Keira Barry and Evie Rabjohn from their loan spells at Sunderland after just over six months in the Championship.
The duo return to Old Trafford to reinforce Marc Skinner’s squad as United compete across four competitions in the second half of the season.
Barry proved more influential during her time with the Black Cats, scoring three goals in 11 appearances. Rabjohn featured just six times in the Championship as the 20-year-old continues her gradual return from an ACL injury sustained last season.
Limited Funds for January Business
Skinner made it clear before the winter break that United could be busy in the January transfer window. The Red Devils have already recruited Lea Schuller from Bayern Munich in a statement signing, but much like the men’s team, United Women don’t have significant funds to work with this month.
It remains unknown whether Skinner will dip back into the market before the window closes. With United still competing in four competitions, reinforcements may be needed given the amount of football remaining before the end of the season.
Other Loanees Remain at Clubs
Barry and Rabjohn weren’t the only Manchester United players sent on loan this season. Lucy Newell has been playing for Birmingham City while Jess Simpson took her talents to Southampton for the campaign.
Emma Watson completes the list of loanees, currently playing for Everton where she has struggled for game time. There is no indication United will recall any other players from their loans as they would have already made that decision early in the window.
The returns provide Skinner with additional depth as United look to maintain their top four position in the WSL.
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland
Arsenal’s 10-game winning streak ended dramatically at the Stadium of Light as Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute acrobatic equalizer salvaged Sunderland a deserved point. The result leaves the Gunners seven points clear at the summit but highlighted crucial weaknesses ahead of the North London derby.
Viktor Gyokeres’ Absence Was Clearly Felt
Mikel Merino operated as makeshift striker in Gyokeres’ absence, assisting Bukayo Saka’s equalizer through intelligent movement. However, Arsenal lacked the physical presence and clinical edge their Swedish striker provides when holding up possession and converting chances.
The Gunners created opportunities but missed Gyokeres’ ability to occupy defenders and link play effectively. His injury sustained at Burnley continues causing problems, with his return expected only after the international break. Arsenal’s attack appeared disjointed without a natural focal point.
Arteta’s Substitution Decisions Backfired Catastrophically
Arteta’s first substitution came in the 85th minute when he replaced Eberechi Eze and Lutsharel Geertruida with Cristhian Mosquera and Eliezer Mayenda. This defensive approach immediately invited Sunderland pressure when Arsenal needed to close out victory.
Removing Eze eliminated Arsenal’s creative outlet in midfield precisely when controlling possession became critical. The timing allowed Sunderland momentum they exploited ruthlessly, with Brobbey’s equalizer arriving nine minutes after these changes. Arteta’s conservative mentality cost Arsenal two points.
The substitutes bench was notably short with several attacking players still injured, but earlier tactical changes could have prevented late drama. Waiting until the 85th minute to make any alterations showed questionable game management.
Arsenal Might Have a Set-Piece Defending Vulnerability?
Arsenal’s extraordinary defensive run of 812 minutes without conceding ended from a set-piece. Robin Roefs’ deep free-kick found Nordi Mukiele, whose knockdown teed up Dan Ballard to rifle home spectacularly in the 36th minute.
This exposes concerning patterns for a team that has invested heavily in attacking set-piece coaching under Nicolas Jover. Arsenal haven’t conceded from open play since facing Newcastle in September, yet defensive set-pieces remain problematic at times. Take it with a grain of salt though, as Arsenal hardly concede goals.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory
Arsenal‘s 10-game winning streak ended dramatically at the Stadium of Light, with Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute overhead kick securing Sunderland a 2-2 draw. Dan Ballard’s opener was cancelled by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard before Brobbey’s stunning intervention denied Arsenal maximum points.
The Standout Performers:
Bukayo Saka – 7.5/10 Struggled initially but responded with captain’s determination. His slick right-footed finish equalized after Declan Rice won possession, demonstrating composure under pressure.
Continued driving at Sunderland’s backline throughout, winning crucial duels and creating opportunities. Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker despite a shaky opening period.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Transformed after forgettable first half. Unleashed an absolute thunderbolt into the top corner for Arsenal’s second, carefully sizing up Noah Sadiki before unleashing unstoppable power.
His stunning strike appeared to have secured victory before Brobbey’s late heroics.
Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Arsenal’s most consistent performer. Won possession from Enzo Le Fee to initiate Saka’s equalizer after being bullied for Ballard’s opener. Tested Robin Roefs with early free-kick and dominated midfield battles throughout. Struck the crossbar with excellent second-half effort.
The Solid Showings:
Martin Zubimendi – 7/10 Highly impressive showing. Dominated Sunderland’s midfield, won over 10 duels, and created multiple chances. Provided the assist for Trossard’s spectacular goal. Continues thriving in high-intensity Premier League matches.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6.5/10 Usually dominant but caught out for Brobbey’s equalizer. Failed to react quickly enough as the Dutchman’s acrobatic effort looped over him. Otherwise solid defensively, though missed glorious first-half chance when blazing over from 12 yards.
Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Quiet afternoon. Curled decent chance over crossbar in first half and squandered excellent second-half opening. Failed to impose his creativity on proceedings despite Arsenal’s dominance.
William Saliba – 6.7/10 Solid but unspectacular. Couldn’t prevent Brobbey’s late intervention despite positioning himself well initially.
Jurrien Timber – 6.5/10 Finished with bandaged head after first-half knock. Remained solid defensively throughout despite injury concerns.
Riccardo Calafiori – 5.5/10 Restored after midweek rest. Got forward dangerously on overlap after break but lacked defensive sharpness.
