An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges

Izzy Atkinson will be out for the remainder of the season in a devastating blow for Sunderland Women. The Republic of Ireland international had already fought her way back from one long spell on the sidelines and returned with sharpness and confidence before this latest setback ended her campaign prematurely.

Izzy Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following a back injury. Izzy will now undergo a period of rehabilitation at the Academy of Light.



Atkinson had worked incredibly hard to get herself back on the pitch and made an immediate impact upon her return. She scored the winner against Ipswich in December in what felt like a fairytale comeback moment, but now faces another lengthy rehabilitation period.

“The fans will wait for her. Football will wait for her. And when she returns, it’ll be worth the wait”, writes Charlotte Patterson.



Started Season in Electric Form

Atkinson began the WSL2 campaign in electric form during Sunderland’s 4-0 win over Sheffield United on the opening weekend. Her goal that afternoon was taken with composure and set the tone for what many hoped would be a breakout season for the talented winger.

Her energy on the left side of the pitch gave Sunderland a constant outlet, with her dribbling ability opening up space for teammates. She looked like a player ready to take the league by storm before picking up an injury early in the campaign that forced her out for months.

Team Missed Her Spark and Energy

The team missed her spark during those months out with Sunderland, struggling to break opponents down in several matches. Atkinson’s absence was felt not just in chances she creates but in the way she forces defenders to react to her presence on the pitch.

Her December return and winning goal against Ipswich felt like the beginning of a new chapter, but this latest injury has cruelly cut short her season. Sunderland fans have spoken about how much they enjoy watching her play and how they cannot wait to see her back in red and white. The road to recovery will not be easy, but she has already shown resilience to overcome setbacks and has support of teammates, coaches, and the entire fanbase.

