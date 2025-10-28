Andrea Berta Sends Scouts to Watch £70m Bayern Munich Player Who Harry Kane Called ‘Really Sharp’

William Saliba is a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League team Arsenal and also for the France National team and in this blog we will see more about William Saliba’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

William Alain André Gabriel Saliba, popularly called William Saliba, joined the English side Arsenal in 2019 and was out for loans to several clubs before getting regular play time under coach Mikel Arteta. Saliba returned to the club in June 2022 and was included in the preseason matches with the Gunners. He is one of the best players of France and was part of the team that ended up as the runners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the 2022/23 season, Saliba has proved to be an absolute rock at the back and has been a starter before getting injured in the earlier part of the season. We’ll get to know more about the French defender in the following paragraphs.

William Saliba is an Arsenal player. (Credits: @w.saliba4 Instagram)

William Saliba Net Worth and Salary

Saliba is beginning to rise as a baller as well his net worth is starting to rise. The French International is said to have an estimated net worth of $27 Million. He has a long-term contract with Arsenal which earns up to 9 million euros annually. Saliba is easily one of the highest paid football players of Arsenal.

He has been so good this season is certainly one for the future and certainly, Arsenal will make him stay at the club by offering lucrative contracts. His market value is updated to 55 million euros in May 2025.

William Saliba Club Career

Saliba started to play at the age of six under the guidance of Kylian Mbappe’s father. In 2016, he moved to Saint-Étienne and signed his first contract at the age of 17. He made his debut in September 2018, in a Ligue1 win over Toulouse and went on to make 13 appearances that season.

William Saliba in a Saint-Étienne jersey.

Arsenal signed him in 2019 for an estimated fee of 27 million pounds plus add-ons and then was again loaned back to Saint-Étienne. He made 17 appearances and helped the team reach the 2020 Coupe de France Final. He returned to Arsenal in July 2020.

He made his first appearance for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match against MK Dons in August 2020. He was left out of the squad and was only able to play for the Arsenal U23. He was again loaned to the French teams Nice and Marseille for which the Arsenal boss Arteta expresses his regret.

Saliba debuted for Arsenal in August 2022, impressing with a faultless performance. He scored his first goal and won Goal of the Month in August. In 2025, William Saliba’s contract was extended till 2030.

William Saliba International career

On March 21 2022, Saliba received his first senior International call-up following the injury of Benjamin Pavard for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa. Saliba played from France U16 to France U21 National Football Team before playing the senior France national team for which he has appeared 7 times.

Arsenal’s French defender William Saliba celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg football match between Sporting CP and Arsenal. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)

William Saliba Early Life

Saliba was born on 24 March 2001 in Bondy, France. His father is Lebanese and his mother is Cameroonian. The parental details of the French footballer are not available as of now. We certainly hope that he has a good time with his family.

William Saliba Girlfriend

Saliba is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.

William Saliba Endorsements and Sponsorship

William Saliba has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, Saliba exclusively uses Nike products in matches. In the 2021/22 season, Saliba exclusively wore the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite boots throughout the season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products.

The net worth of William Saliba is 5 million euros. (Credits: @w.saliba4 Instagram)

William Saliba Cars and Tattoos

William Saliba, the professional football player for Arsenal and the French national team, has an impressive car collection. Among his notable vehicles is the Audi E-Tron GT, a luxurious and high-performance electric grand tourer with 637 hp and a range of over 230 miles. Additionally, Saliba owns a Volkswagen ID.4, an electric SUV known for its family-friendly design, practicality, and impressive driving performance.

William has a lot of space on his body to be tattooed but there is no evidence that he has inked his skin. His pictures on social media have clearly indicated that he is not a fan of tattoos and doesn’t have one.

