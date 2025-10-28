Arsenal
Andrea Berta Sends Scouts to Watch £70m Bayern Munich Player Who Harry Kane Called ‘Really Sharp’
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has identified Lennart Karl as a priority target after dispatching scouts to monitor the Bayern Munich teenager. The 17-year-old’s performances have attracted attention from Chelsea and Manchester City, creating potential competition for his signature.
Lennart Karl’s Breakthrough Season
Vincent Kompany has integrated Karl into Bayern’s first team this season, handing him 10 appearances across all competitions. The German youngster scored his debut goal against Club Brugge during October’s Champions League fixture, demonstrating his ability to perform on Europe’s biggest stage.
CaughtOffside confirmed Arsenal scouts attended that Champions League match alongside representatives from Chelsea and Manchester City. The three Premier League clubs are expected to maintain surveillance on Karl’s development throughout the campaign.
Kane’s Endorsement
Harry Kane delivered his assessment of Karl during an August appearance on Cleats Club. “Lenny has been great. He’s been training really well and looks really sharp. He obviously has loads of talent,” Kane stated.
The England captain emphasized Karl’s potential while cautioning against excessive pressure. “He has to keep working hard and improve. He has a great chance to play at a high level. It’s been great to see him score that goal at the Allianz. I know that will give him even more confidence.”
Kane added: “We don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He needs to keep working hard, and let’s see how far he will go.”
Transfer Complications
Bayern Munich value Karl between €70-80 million (£61-70 million), reflecting their determination to retain one of Germany’s most promising talents. His contract extends until 2028, providing Bayern with substantial negotiating leverage.
January approaches appear unlikely given his age and limited senior experience. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are preparing potential summer 2026 bids, though Bayern’s financial strength and contract security make this a complicated pursuit for all interested parties.
Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Mikel Arteta expected to heavily rotate his squad amid mounting injury concerns following Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Nwaneri, Gyokeres, Trossard
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Wieffer, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Ayari; Gomez, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck
Arsenal’s Growing Injury Crisis
Mikel Arteta faces his most significant selection headache of the season with multiple first-team regulars doubtful for Wednesday’s clash. Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Riccardo Calafiori were all forced off during Sunday’s win over Palace, while Gabriel Martinelli limped down the tunnel after the final whistle.
Arteta confirmed on Monday that Gabriel Magalhaes, Rice, Saliba, and Calafiori “haven’t been able to train since the game.” The manager emphasized caution: “We have to see how they evolve. Tomorrow we will know a bit more. Let’s see how they feel with another day of recovery and the treatment they’re having.”
Bukayo Saka struggled with illness against Palace and is almost certain to be rested, with Arteta indicating his star winger needs time to recover. Captain Martin Odegaard (MCL knee injury) remains out for another six weeks, while Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee surgery), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) are all sidelined.
The positive news is that Piero Hincapie is available and should make his full Arsenal debut. Myles Lewis-Skelly could return at left-back, while Jorginho, Christian Norgaard, and Ethan Nwaneri are expected to feature heavily.
Brighton’s Injury Updates
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman, and Brajan Gruda remain doubts after missing Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Manchester United. All three are “close to the team” but haven’t trained consistently, with Mitoma’s ankle issue and Veltman’s calf problem proving stubborn.
Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Solly March (knee), and Adam Webster (knee) are all long-term absentees and won’t feature. Diego Gomez is fit and available after recovering from the hip issue that forced him off against Newcastle.
Hurzeler is expected to rotate heavily, with Jason Steele likely replacing Bart Verbruggen in goal.
Arsenal’s Carabao Cup Milestone
Wednesday’s fixture marks Arsenal’s 250th match in the League Cup since their debut against Gillingham in September 1966. Only Manchester United (273), Liverpool (267), and Everton (252) have played more matches in the competition’s history.
Arsenal have lifted the trophy twice—in 1987 under George Graham and 1993 under the same manager. Their last Carabao Cup triumph came 32 years ago, though they reached the final in 2018 and 2019 under Unai Emery before losing to Manchester City on both occasions.
Recent History Favors Brighton
The last League Cup meeting between these sides came in November 2022 when Brighton shocked Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in the third round. Danny Welbeck haunted his former club with a goal, while Kaoru Mitoma dazzled in a comprehensive Seagulls victory.
Both Premier League encounters last season ended 1-1, with Brighton proving difficult opponents for Arsenal. The Seagulls’ possession-based style under Fabian Hurzeler mirrors many of Arsenal’s tactical principles, creating an interesting tactical battle even with rotated squads.
What’s at Stake
Arsenal have won seven consecutive matches across all competitions and sit four points clear at the Premier League summit. Progression to the quarter-finals would maintain momentum, though Arteta’s priority remains managing his squad through a brutal fixture schedule.
For Brighton, sitting 13th in the Premier League with 12 points from nine matches, the Carabao Cup offers a realistic path to silverware.
The quarter-final draw takes place after Wednesday’s fixtures conclude, with the winners potentially facing Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle, or Tottenham.
Kick-off: 7:45 PM Wednesday, October 29th, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports+ (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Only One Team Sits Above Arsenal in This Impressive Premier League Wins Record
Arsenal reached a historic milestone on Sunday when their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace marked their 700th Premier League win. Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley against his former club secured more than just three points—it cemented Arsenal’s place in the record books as only the second team in Premier League history to achieve this feat.
Manchester United Hold the Crown
The Red Devils remain the only team ahead of Arsenal in all-time Premier League victories, with 760 wins accumulated across their 13 league titles since 1992. Manchester United extended their lead this weekend with a 4-2 victory over Brighton, maintaining their 60-win advantage at the summit.
Arsenal’s 700 victories have come from 1,082 Premier League matches dating back to the competition’s inception in 1992. Their win percentage of 64.7% demonstrates remarkable consistency across three decades, surviving managerial changes, squad overhauls, and shifting tactical philosophies while maintaining elite standards.
Elite Company in English Football
Only these two clubs have reached 700 Premier League wins, highlighting the gulf between football’s traditional powerhouses and the rest of England’s top flight. Liverpool sit third with 682 victories, followed by Chelsea with 671. The gap between second-placed Arsenal and third-placed Liverpool (18 wins) demonstrates just how difficult reaching this milestone has proven.
Arsenal’s achievement becomes even more impressive when considering their trophy drought between 2005 and 2014, a period where they won nothing yet continued accumulating victories that contributed to this historic total. Their current form suggests the gap to Manchester United could narrow—Mikel Arteta’s side sit four points clear at the Premier League summit after nine matches, having conceded just three goals this season.
The timing of Arsenal’s 700th win carries symbolic weight. With their best defensive record in years, a four-point lead at the top, and genuine title credentials, this milestone arrives as Arsenal mount their strongest championship challenge in two decades. If they maintain this momentum and secure their first league title since 2003-04, the 700th victory against Crystal Palace might be remembered as the moment everything clicked into place for Arteta’s project.
William Saliba – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
William Saliba is a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League team Arsenal and also for the France National team and in this blog we will see more about William Saliba’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
William Alain André Gabriel Saliba, popularly called William Saliba, joined the English side Arsenal in 2019 and was out for loans to several clubs before getting regular play time under coach Mikel Arteta. Saliba returned to the club in June 2022 and was included in the preseason matches with the Gunners. He is one of the best players of France and was part of the team that ended up as the runners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
In the 2022/23 season, Saliba has proved to be an absolute rock at the back and has been a starter before getting injured in the earlier part of the season. We’ll get to know more about the French defender in the following paragraphs.
William Saliba Net Worth and Salary
Saliba is beginning to rise as a baller as well his net worth is starting to rise. The French International is said to have an estimated net worth of $27 Million. He has a long-term contract with Arsenal which earns up to 9 million euros annually. Saliba is easily one of the highest paid football players of Arsenal.
He has been so good this season is certainly one for the future and certainly, Arsenal will make him stay at the club by offering lucrative contracts. His market value is updated to 55 million euros in May 2025.
William Saliba Club Career
Saliba started to play at the age of six under the guidance of Kylian Mbappe’s father. In 2016, he moved to Saint-Étienne and signed his first contract at the age of 17. He made his debut in September 2018, in a Ligue1 win over Toulouse and went on to make 13 appearances that season.
Arsenal signed him in 2019 for an estimated fee of 27 million pounds plus add-ons and then was again loaned back to Saint-Étienne. He made 17 appearances and helped the team reach the 2020 Coupe de France Final. He returned to Arsenal in July 2020.
He made his first appearance for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match against MK Dons in August 2020. He was left out of the squad and was only able to play for the Arsenal U23. He was again loaned to the French teams Nice and Marseille for which the Arsenal boss Arteta expresses his regret.
Saliba debuted for Arsenal in August 2022, impressing with a faultless performance. He scored his first goal and won Goal of the Month in August. In 2025, William Saliba’s contract was extended till 2030.
William Saliba International career
On March 21 2022, Saliba received his first senior International call-up following the injury of Benjamin Pavard for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa. Saliba played from France U16 to France U21 National Football Team before playing the senior France national team for which he has appeared 7 times.
William Saliba Early Life
Saliba was born on 24 March 2001 in Bondy, France. His father is Lebanese and his mother is Cameroonian. The parental details of the French footballer are not available as of now. We certainly hope that he has a good time with his family.
William Saliba Girlfriend
Saliba is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
William Saliba Endorsements and Sponsorship
William Saliba has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, Saliba exclusively uses Nike products in matches. In the 2021/22 season, Saliba exclusively wore the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite boots throughout the season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products.
William Saliba Cars and Tattoos
William Saliba, the professional football player for Arsenal and the French national team, has an impressive car collection. Among his notable vehicles is the Audi E-Tron GT, a luxurious and high-performance electric grand tourer with 637 hp and a range of over 230 miles. Additionally, Saliba owns a Volkswagen ID.4, an electric SUV known for its family-friendly design, practicality, and impressive driving performance.
William has a lot of space on his body to be tattooed but there is no evidence that he has inked his skin. His pictures on social media have clearly indicated that he is not a fan of tattoos and doesn’t have one.
