Andrea Pirlo Girlfriend Valentina Baldini Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Valentina Baldini is famous for being the girlfriend of Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Valentina is a stunning woman. Coming from a humble Italian family she has written her own destiny with hard work and dedication. Well, we have to say Andrea Pirlo is a lucky man! However, it’s also true luck works for those people who are truly hardworking and fight for their dream. We have to say Pirlo has done more than that. He is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Furthermore, he is an influential figure in Italian football for his contribution to the national team. Even though only this article wouldn’t be enough to cover Pirlo’s career, today we are only focusing on the lady that has won the heart of the former Juventus star. So follow along to learn everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Andrea Pirlo.

Valentina Baldini Childhood and Family

Valentina is not the typical WAG. She doesn’t share much information on the internet. That’s why we have faced many challenges to gather information about her. We know that she was born on July 15. However, we don’t have any knowledge about her birth year. But, we believe she is most likely of the same age as Pirlo (45 years). Valentina hasn’t disclosed any information about her mother and father. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling.

Valentina Baldini is a real estate agent. (Credit: KDNPIX)

Valentina Baldini Education

Valentina graduated from a local high school in her hometown. We currently don’t know whether she enrolled in a University programme after that. She spent most of her childhood in Italy. So our guess is that she completed her educational journey in her own country.

Valentina Baldini career

Valentina works as a Real Estate agent. She currently has a stable income and has multiple ventures as well. She hasn’t shared any information about her firm. But we believe she started her professional journey from the bottom of the table and gradually rose to the top due to her efforts and dedication.

Andrea Pirlo met with Valentina in his golf club. (Picture was taken from Magazine weekly)

Valentina Baldini Net Worth

Valentina’s net worth is currently under review. As we don’t know anything about her earnings, we are unsure about her total worth. She has been in the real estate business for quite some time now and has made a name for herself. That’s why we believe she earns a handsome amount of money. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t confirm the claim. It is hard to predict the net worth of Valentina Baldini.

Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo relationship

Andrea Pirlo met with his girlfriend Valentina at his golf club. They noticed each other while playing. We currently don’t know who approached first. But they knew from the very beginning that they had something in common. The duo soon fell in love and started dating in 2013. However, things went very wrong for Pirlo as he already had a family.

Pirlo was married to his long time love Deborah Roversi, and they already had two children at that time. That’s why the relationship with Valentina became a threat to his marriage. Later he took a divorce ending the 13-year-old union. Fans were stunned to learn the news as Pirlo had an excellent relationship with his wife. Many criticise Valentina for their break-up.

Well, Pirlo isn’t the only one that ditched the previous relationship. Valentina was also married to Richard Grande Stevens, who is the son of one of thе Juventus owners. She also ended her relationship to move in with Pirlo.

Andrea Pirlo is currently happily staying with his girlfriend, Valentina. They have formed a bond over the years, and it seems the couple are enjoying each other’s company. It remains to be seen when they tie the knot but considering the current situation; it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pirlo pop up the big question soon.

Andrea Pirlo, his girlfriend Valentina Baldini and his son Tommaso during a vacation in Ibiza, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/ Getty Images)

Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo Children

Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo have two sons together. Their names are Leonardo and Tommaso Pirlo. Both were born on the same day (July 7, 2017), as they are twins. Pirlo also has two children from his previous relationship. He takes care of his kids and lives a happy life with Valentina Baldini.

Andrea Pirlo with his girlfriend and children. (Picture was taken from zimbio.com)

Valentina Baldini Social media

Valentina is not active on social media. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. However, Pirlo sometimes posts pictures of Valentina on his own Instagram account.

