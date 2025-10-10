AC Milan
Andrea Pirlo Girlfriend Valentina Baldini Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Valentina Baldini is famous for being the girlfriend of Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Valentina is a stunning woman. Coming from a humble Italian family she has written her own destiny with hard work and dedication. Well, we have to say Andrea Pirlo is a lucky man! However, it’s also true luck works for those people who are truly hardworking and fight for their dream. We have to say Pirlo has done more than that. He is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Furthermore, he is an influential figure in Italian football for his contribution to the national team. Even though only this article wouldn’t be enough to cover Pirlo’s career, today we are only focusing on the lady that has won the heart of the former Juventus star. So follow along to learn everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Andrea Pirlo.
Valentina Baldini Childhood and Family
Valentina is not the typical WAG. She doesn’t share much information on the internet. That’s why we have faced many challenges to gather information about her. We know that she was born on July 15. However, we don’t have any knowledge about her birth year. But, we believe she is most likely of the same age as Pirlo (45 years). Valentina hasn’t disclosed any information about her mother and father. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling.
Valentina Baldini Education
Valentina graduated from a local high school in her hometown. We currently don’t know whether she enrolled in a University programme after that. She spent most of her childhood in Italy. So our guess is that she completed her educational journey in her own country.
Valentina Baldini career
Valentina works as a Real Estate agent. She currently has a stable income and has multiple ventures as well. She hasn’t shared any information about her firm. But we believe she started her professional journey from the bottom of the table and gradually rose to the top due to her efforts and dedication.
Valentina Baldini Net Worth
Valentina’s net worth is currently under review. As we don’t know anything about her earnings, we are unsure about her total worth. She has been in the real estate business for quite some time now and has made a name for herself. That’s why we believe she earns a handsome amount of money. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t confirm the claim. It is hard to predict the net worth of Valentina Baldini.
Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo relationship
Andrea Pirlo met with his girlfriend Valentina at his golf club. They noticed each other while playing. We currently don’t know who approached first. But they knew from the very beginning that they had something in common. The duo soon fell in love and started dating in 2013. However, things went very wrong for Pirlo as he already had a family.
Pirlo was married to his long time love Deborah Roversi, and they already had two children at that time. That’s why the relationship with Valentina became a threat to his marriage. Later he took a divorce ending the 13-year-old union. Fans were stunned to learn the news as Pirlo had an excellent relationship with his wife. Many criticise Valentina for their break-up.
Well, Pirlo isn’t the only one that ditched the previous relationship. Valentina was also married to Richard Grande Stevens, who is the son of one of thе Juventus owners. She also ended her relationship to move in with Pirlo.
Andrea Pirlo is currently happily staying with his girlfriend, Valentina. They have formed a bond over the years, and it seems the couple are enjoying each other’s company. It remains to be seen when they tie the knot but considering the current situation; it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pirlo pop up the big question soon.
Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo Children
Valentina Baldini and Andrea Pirlo have two sons together. Their names are Leonardo and Tommaso Pirlo. Both were born on the same day (July 7, 2017), as they are twins. Pirlo also has two children from his previous relationship. He takes care of his kids and lives a happy life with Valentina Baldini.
Valentina Baldini Social media
Valentina is not active on social media. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. However, Pirlo sometimes posts pictures of Valentina on his own Instagram account.
Is Christian Pulisic’ New Girlfriend the Reason Behind his On-Field Performances?
Alexa Melton is the girlfriend of Christian Pulisic. Fans say she is the reason for his incredible performances.
Christian Pulisic’s performance has been on the rise in this year’s Serie A. Netizens say the reason for the footballer’s performance is his girlfriend, but one cannot count out the talent the player has. Christian Pulisic is in a relationship with Alexa Melton, a pro golfer and influencer. He is known as the Captain America of football for his incredible skills.
Alexa Melton is Christian Pulisic’s Lucky Charm
Alexa Melton is Christian Pulisic’s new girlfriend and the lady luck has helped the footballer up his game. The couple has been dating since the summer of 2024, and their relationship was revealed by Pulisic himself in a documentary series.
Christian Pulisic is playing his third season for AC Milan this year and the star player has already scored 4 goals from 5 matches with phenomenal performances. Pulisic’s success rate is huge in this year’s Serie A and it is fair enough to say the footballer is getting back into his groove with his new girlfriend’s support.
Another viral video of Christian Pulisic and Alexa Melton was shared on TikTok by Alexa Melton where she was seen cooking delicious veggies and wings with cheese. As soon as it went viral, netizens found this as the reason for Christian Pulisic’s rise in Serie A.
Christian Pulisic has already won three CONCACAF Nations League titles. He also won multiple trophies with Chelsea, but the star American footballer would like to win a title for his new club, AC Milan Serie A.
Who is Christian Pulisic’s Girlfriend? – About Alexa Melton
Alexa Melton, the girlfriend of Christian Pulisic is a professional golfer who also represented the USA at the U.S. Open last year. She is also a TikTok celebrity with more than 50,000 followers. They began dating in June 2024. Pulisic was spotted with Alexa Melton in last year’s U.S. Women’s Open. He shared his story in one of his docuseries episodes stating “I slid in her DMs, as they call it.”
When Alexa Melton was asked about their relationship, she shared a beautiful story. “I got the DM and I was like, ‘’Who is this dude with 8 million followers and why is he DMing me?”. She continued, saying, “I scrolled through his Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s a big-time soccer player!’‘‘
Alexa Melton has 120k followers on Instagram. She is an avid Instagram user and posts stuff regularly. Alexa Melton posts pictures of her with Christian Pulisic and friends. She also takes pictures while playing golf.
Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at Arsenal following Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival and Eberechi Eze’s integration into Mikel Arteta’s tactical system. The Brazilian striker’s ACL injury sustained against Manchester United in January’s FA Cup clash has kept him sidelined, and his return coincides with Arsenal moving forward without him.
Everton Enter the Picture
The Friedkin Group, Everton’s new ownership, have identified Jesus as a potential attacking reinforcement under David Moyes’ management. Italian outlet AS Roma Live reports that the Toffees are exploring a deal valued between £25 million and £30 million for the former Manchester City forward.
Everton have already made their approach, with sources confirming genuine interest from the Hill Dickinson Stadium hierarchy. The club’s attacking struggles this season have prompted Moyes to target proven Premier League quality, and Jesus fits that profile despite his recent injury setbacks.
Arsenal’s Position
Arsenal appear ready to sanction Jesus’ departure after securing Gyokeres from Sporting CP. Eze’s arrival further diminishes the Brazilian’s importance to Arteta’s plans, with both new signings offering qualities that overlap with what Jesus traditionally provided.
The 28-year-old striker managed just limited appearances before his injury, struggling to establish himself as Arteta’s first-choice forward. His work rate and pressing ability remain valuable assets, but Arsenal’s investment in attacking reinforcements signals their willingness to move on.
Competition from Serie A
AC Milan have also registered interest in Jesus, presenting the Brazilian with options beyond Merseyside. The Serie A giants view him as a potential solution to their attacking needs, though Everton’s Premier League status may appeal more to a player seeking to remain in England.
Jesus successfully reinvented himself after leaving Manchester City, initially thriving at Arsenal before injuries derailed his progress. A fresh start at Everton under Moyes could provide another opportunity for redemption, similar to Jack Grealish’s revival under the Scottish manager.
The Friedkin Group’s financial backing gives Everton genuine capability to fund the transfer, making this a realistic proposition rather than speculative interest.
Gianluigi Donnarumma Girlfriend Alessia Elefante Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Alessia Elefante? Meet The Girlfriend Of Gianluigi Donnarumma
Alessia Elefante is famous for being the girlfriend of PSG and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Alessia Elefante is the gorgeous Italian beauty who is set to become the wife of Manchester City star Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite leading a luxurious life, Alessia has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make much public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media. Her partner is the captain of Italy national football team.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information. Gianluigi Donnarumma started his journey with Italian giants AC Milan, but it didn’t take him long to reach the top. Last year he won the FIFA best goalkeeper of the world award due to his amazing display in the EURO 2020.
After more than 7 years with the Rossoneri, the Italian moved to PSG in 2021. But, considering he currently has some of the best players in the world alongside him, the move doesn’t seem strange. Enough about his career, let’s dive deep into his love life. He made a stunning move to Manchester City in 2025 on a 5 year deal for a deal of £26 million. The goal keeper will join the City’s lineup immediately. We will reveal many intriguing facts about the stunning girlfriend of Gianluigi Donnarumma in this article.
Alessia Elefante Childhood and Family
Alessia was born on May 25, 1999, in Italy. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Italian beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Alessia Elefante Education
Alessia completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Donnarumma at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Alessia Elefante career
Alessia’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Alessia has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Italian beauty has been with Donnarumma from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Italian goalkeeper overcome barriers in professional life.
Alessia Elefante Net Worth
Alessia’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Italian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Alessia’s boyfriend Donnarumma accumulates €6 Million per year through his contract with PSG, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. The Italian star has a net worth of €15 Million.
Alessia Elefante and Gianluigi Donnarumma relationship
Gianluigi Donnarumma met his girlfriend in 2016. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The Italian goalkeeper already was a part of the AC Milan first team at that time.
Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Alessia. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. Donnarumma is the lucky person from that perspective. He proposed to Alessia in 2018 and is currently engaged. However, they are showing no rush to get married.
Alessia Elefante and Gianluigi Donnarumma Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.
Alessia Elefante Social media
Alessia doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.
