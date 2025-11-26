Who Is Katrine Friis? Meet The Girlfriend Of Andreas Christensen

Katrine Friis is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona and Danish star Andreas Christensen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Katrine was born in an affluent Danish family. She started modelling for swimwear brands from the start of her career. She had a plan for her professional and private life. However, her life completely changed when she met former Chelsea star, Andreas Christensen. In this article, we are going to share a lot of interesting facts about their love story.

Andreas Christensen started his professional career with Chelsea. Despite facing a lot of competitions in the youth division, the Danish star was able to showcase high-level skills that helped him to get promoted. He had a decent spell under Antonio Conte and other previous Blues managers. He is now part of Barcelona football club.

However, his true powers were discovered when Thomas Tuchel took charge of the team. We are not going to go deeper into his career in this article, because we are focusing more on the life of the stunning girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.

Katrine Friis Childhood and Family

Katrine was born on June 13, 1997, in Denmark. Having a wealthy background, she received good care and a comfortable lifestyle in her childhood. The Danish beauty hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents. We also don’t know the occupation of her parents.

She maintains a good relationship with her folks and often visits them in Denmark. We are unsure whether she is the only child or has any siblings. As there are still some gaps in our information, we are looking for detail. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.

Katrine Friis was born in Denmark. (Credit: Instagram)

Katrine Friis Education

Katrine maintains strict privacy regarding her private information. That’s why we currently don’t know her educational journey. We believe she went to a local high school. But whether she enrolled in a college or pursued her dream of becoming a model is still under review. We will update the article if we find something new about the wonderful girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.

Katrine Friis career

Katrine was passionate about modelling from an early age. When she graduated high school, she was convinced that she wanted to make a career in the glamorous industry. Having a beautiful body, an alluring face and a vibrant personality, her career went through the roof.

However, on her way to fame, she faced many barriers. She has worked with several high profile swimwear brands. Being the girlfriend of a famous football star has also helped her attract more clients.

Katrine is a professional swimwear model. (Credit: Instagram)

Katrine Friis Net Worth

Katrine hasn’t shared much about her earnings. The outstanding Danish lady earns a handsome income from her modelling projects. Thus we believe she has a significant bank balance. But as we don’t know the exact number of her income, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.

Andreas Christensen has a net worth of $10 Million. The Danish star has developed himself into a top-performing defender. Thus, the amount of his paycheck is on the rise.

Katrine Friis and Andreas Christensen relationship

Andreas Christensen and his girlfriend, Katrine Friis, are long-term partners as they met in 2016. The Chelsea superstar was playing for German team Borussia Mönchengladbach when he found his beautiful partner. We currently don’t know how the duo approached each other.

Andreas Christensen and his girlfriend, Katrine Friis, while sharing a moment in the stands. (Credit: Twitter)

But we believe they were equally thrilled to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. After learning each other’s ambitions and goals, the duo decided to help each other achieve them. The pair remains inseparable to this day. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, we believe they will announce the special occasion very soon.

Katrine Friis and Andreas Christensen Children

Katrine and Andreas are proud parents of two kids. They are blessed with a son and a daughter. Their son Leo was born in 2021 and their daughter Madison was born in 2023. It is reported that the couple are expecting their third child. An Instagram post of Katrine confirmed the same.

Katrine Friis Social media

The Danish beauty has a strong fashion sense, and she likes to showcase it to the world through her social channels. Katrine keeps her Instagram fans entertained by posting beautiful images of herself. She also has several photos from Stamford Bridge on her feed, which suggests she visits the stadium a lot to showcase support for her partner. Katrine has more than 100k followers . She frequently posts her pictures from ene places.

Katrine Friis loves travelling. (Credit: Instagram)

