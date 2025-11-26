Borussia Monchengladbach
Who Is Katrine Friis? Meet The Girlfriend Of Andreas Christensen
Katrine Friis is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona and Danish star Andreas Christensen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Katrine was born in an affluent Danish family. She started modelling for swimwear brands from the start of her career. She had a plan for her professional and private life. However, her life completely changed when she met former Chelsea star, Andreas Christensen. In this article, we are going to share a lot of interesting facts about their love story.
Andreas Christensen started his professional career with Chelsea. Despite facing a lot of competitions in the youth division, the Danish star was able to showcase high-level skills that helped him to get promoted. He had a decent spell under Antonio Conte and other previous Blues managers. He is now part of Barcelona football club.
However, his true powers were discovered when Thomas Tuchel took charge of the team. We are not going to go deeper into his career in this article, because we are focusing more on the life of the stunning girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.
Katrine Friis Childhood and Family
Katrine was born on June 13, 1997, in Denmark. Having a wealthy background, she received good care and a comfortable lifestyle in her childhood. The Danish beauty hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents. We also don’t know the occupation of her parents.
She maintains a good relationship with her folks and often visits them in Denmark. We are unsure whether she is the only child or has any siblings. As there are still some gaps in our information, we are looking for detail. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.
Katrine Friis Education
Katrine maintains strict privacy regarding her private information. That’s why we currently don’t know her educational journey. We believe she went to a local high school. But whether she enrolled in a college or pursued her dream of becoming a model is still under review. We will update the article if we find something new about the wonderful girlfriend of Andreas Christensen.
Katrine Friis career
Katrine was passionate about modelling from an early age. When she graduated high school, she was convinced that she wanted to make a career in the glamorous industry. Having a beautiful body, an alluring face and a vibrant personality, her career went through the roof.
However, on her way to fame, she faced many barriers. She has worked with several high profile swimwear brands. Being the girlfriend of a famous football star has also helped her attract more clients.
Katrine Friis Net Worth
Katrine hasn’t shared much about her earnings. The outstanding Danish lady earns a handsome income from her modelling projects. Thus we believe she has a significant bank balance. But as we don’t know the exact number of her income, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Andreas Christensen has a net worth of $10 Million. The Danish star has developed himself into a top-performing defender. Thus, the amount of his paycheck is on the rise.
Katrine Friis and Andreas Christensen relationship
Andreas Christensen and his girlfriend, Katrine Friis, are long-term partners as they met in 2016. The Chelsea superstar was playing for German team Borussia Mönchengladbach when he found his beautiful partner. We currently don’t know how the duo approached each other.
But we believe they were equally thrilled to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. After learning each other’s ambitions and goals, the duo decided to help each other achieve them. The pair remains inseparable to this day. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, we believe they will announce the special occasion very soon.
Katrine Friis and Andreas Christensen Children
Katrine and Andreas are proud parents of two kids. They are blessed with a son and a daughter. Their son Leo was born in 2021 and their daughter Madison was born in 2023. It is reported that the couple are expecting their third child. An Instagram post of Katrine confirmed the same.
Katrine Friis Social media
The Danish beauty has a strong fashion sense, and she likes to showcase it to the world through her social channels. Katrine keeps her Instagram fans entertained by posting beautiful images of herself. She also has several photos from Stamford Bridge on her feed, which suggests she visits the stadium a lot to showcase support for her partner. Katrine has more than 100k followers . She frequently posts her pictures from ene places.
Read More:
Belgium
Thorgan Hazard Wife Marie Kindermans Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Marie Kindermans is famous for being the wife of Belgian football star Thorgan Hazard. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marie is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the wife of Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard. Despite being the wife of a famous footballer, the Belgian beauty is an introvert. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.
Thorgan Hazard followed his brother’s footsteps and developed himself as a top player in the attacking midfield role. He has become a crucial player for Dortmund in the recent seasons due to his incredible attacking abilities and skilful play. His career is pretty intriguing, but we have decided to take a close look at his love life. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Thorgan Hazard.
Marie Kindermans Childhood and Family
Marie was born in 1991 in La Louvière, Belgium making her nationality Belgian. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. We will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Thorgan Hazard.
Marie Kindermans Education
Marie hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.
Marie Kindermans career
Marie’s profession is still unknown as she hasn’t given many details about her day-to-day role. Some sources suggest she is a model. But we don’t have solid proof of the claim. Even though we don’t know her job, she has excelled in one role, being a mother. She ensures that her children get the best treatment and all the knowledge they require about the outer world. She is also a responsible wife who supports her husband in every decision.
Marie Kindermans Net Worth
Marie doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is involved in any professional job.
Marie Kindermans and Thorgan Hazard relationship
Thorgan Hazard met with his wife when they were very young. Marrying your childhood sweetheart is always special, and we believe we believe Thorgan is a lucky man. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, after exchanging phone numbers, we believe they were involved in late-night talks, which initiated their love story.
They started dating that year in a secretive fashion. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. The beautiful couple tied the knot in 2016 at a secret wedding ceremony where only some of their close friends and family members were invited. The duo has remained inseparable since then and they maintain a healthy channel of communication up to this day.
Marie Kindermans and Thorgan Hazard Children
The duo has one child together. Their daughter, Elayna Hazard, was born on December 16, 2013. The pair loves their daughter very much. However, Thorgan doesn’t spend much time with her due to his training and matches. But Maries makes sure she watches his father play in front of a packed crowd. Elayna Hazard has grown up and she enjoys her time with their parents.
Marie Kindermans Social media
Marie is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She doesn’t have any account on famous social media platforms. Thorgan Hazard respects his wife’s stance on social media and doesn’t post many images on his own account either. They both love to keep it private .
Read More
Borussia Dortmund
Who is Nikola Pietzsch? Meet the girlfriend of Marco Rose
Nikola Pietzsch is a former handball player, and she is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best German managers in the world Marco Rose. Let us see about their relationship and personal life in this article.
Pietzsch comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of RB Leipzig club manager Marco Rose. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nikola Pietzsch and Marco Rose Families
Nikola was born on December 11, 1974. Both her father Joachim Pietzsch and grandfather Werner Assmann were professional handball players. Her father even won the GDR championship in the years 1974 and 1975. In addition, she has a brother named Alexander, who is also a professional handball player. Both are a match made for each other.
Marco Rose was born on September 11 1976, in Leipzig, East Germany and is the grandson of Walter Rose, who was also a football player who played for the German national team. There is no information on whether he has a sibling or not.
Nikola Pietzsch husband, Marco Rose
Marco Rose is a former German soccer player and current head coach of Borussia Dortmund. He started his career as a player at Rotation Leipzig and then joined Lokomotive Leipzig. He later joined Mainz 05 on loan. He later resigned after 199 games.
Rose started his coaching career as an assistant coach and player of Mainz’s second team in 2010. From 2017 to 2019, he was the head coach of the Austrian first division club FC Red Bull Salzburg, with whom he won two Austrian championships.
He has been the head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach since the 2019/20 season and has led them to the second round of the UEFA Champions League in 2020/2021. He was a part of the Borussia Dortmund team before moving to RB Leipzig.
Nikola Pietzsch and Marco Rose Kids
Nikola and Marco have been dating each other for a very long time. However, the couple is not yet married. They have been together since the playing days of Marco and lead a happy and blissful life. Another report indicates the couple have a daughter, but there details of her are not available.
The couple has a daughter named Maria, born in Mainz. Marco describes himself as a loving father and also includes strictness. Both mother and daughter live a private life away from all the spotlight.
Nikola Pietzsch Profession, Career, Net Worth
Nikola is a former professional handball player. As a handball player, she played 126 international matches representing the German national team and was a part of the 1999 and 2003 world cups. She had a successful career.
She played for a decade for the Bundesliga Club HC Leipzig and was a German champion in the years 1998,99,2002, and 2006. She was praised for her skills and playing style.
After retiring from her handball career, she started serving as a lawyer specializing in constructions and sports law based in Taucha. There is no disclosure about her net worth, and she doesn’t have any social media. There is an account on her name, but it seems that it is another Nikola and not the wife of the football manager. She travels a lot with her husband, but doesn’t post anything on social media.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Borussia Monchengladbach
Marcus Thuram 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marcus Thuram is a French professional football player who plays as a forward for the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach and for France national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Marcus Lilian Thuram-Ulien famously called Marcus Thuram joined the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 from the french professional club Guingamp. He is young and has been performing with confidence and is shining in the league.
He played for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where they finished as runners-up in the tournament. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the following paragraphs.
Marcus Thuram Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Parma, Italy
|Father’s Name
|Lilian Thuram
|Mother’s Name
|Sandra Thuram
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|£11m
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|6 August 1997
|Nationality
|French
|Position
|Forward, Left Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Sochaux II, Sochaux, Guingamp, Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Achievements
|1x Europa League participant
1x Winner UEFA Nations League
1x European Under-19 champion
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Marcus Thuram’s Net Worth and Salary
Marcus is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £11m as of 2023. The market value of the player is at €32.00m by Transfermarkt.
Marcus has had a very successful career so far and is only going to continue to grow in popularity and skill. He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Marcus Thuram Club Career
Thuram began footballing at Olympique de Neuilly’s academy in 2007 and stayed with the club till 2010 before joining Boulogne-Billancourt. He moved to Sochaux in 2014 and he was promoted to the reserve team of the club in 2014.
He made his Ligue 2 debut with the club in March 2015 against Châteauroux. He joined the senior squad and went on to make 43 appearances with the club scoring 1 goal. He joined Guingamp on 5 July 2017 for an undisclosed transfer fee.
He scored 12 goals in 64 appearances for the club in his two years with the team before joining Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019. He joined the club on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 12 million euros. He made his debut against SV Sandhausen in a DFB Pokal cup match and scored the first goal for the club in the same match.
He scored a brace in the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League group stage on 27 October 2020.
Marcus Thuram International Career
Thuram played for the France national team at youth levels from U17 to U21 before appearing for the senior team in 2020. He made his debut for the nation against Finland in a friendly match on 11 November 2020. He was included in the 2020 UEFA Euro squad of France.
He was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a replacement. He was brought up in the final as a substitute with Randal Kolo Muani replacing Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele and later lost the match to Argentina in the finals on penalties.
Marcus Thuram Family
Marcus was born on the 6th of August 1997 to his mother, Sandra Thuram, and father, Lilian Thuram, in the city of Parma, Italy. Marcus Thuram’s upbringing clearly had a big influence on his decision to become a professional soccer player. His father, Lilian Thuram, is a French legend who played for both Parma and Juventus during his career.
Marcus was named after the Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey, and his younger brother Khephren is also a professional footballer. It’s no wonder that Marcus Thuram followed in his father’s footsteps, with such a supportive and inspiring family background.
Marcus Thuram’s Girlfriend
Marcus Thuram is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Marcus Thuram Sponsors and Endorsements
Marcus has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Marcus earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Marcus Thuram Cars and Tattoos
Marcus Thuram Car Collection is pretty good with some luxury SUVs and cars like Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz GLC63 AMG, and Volkswagen Multivan. He has inked his left hand with a big tattoo.
Read More:
- Simon Adingra 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Daniel Amartey 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Joe Aribo 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Marcus Thuram
|What is the net worth of Marcus Thuram?
|The net worth of Marcus Thuram is £11m.
|How many clubs has Marcus Thuram played for?
|Marcus Thuram has played with four clubs at the senior level – Sochaux II, Sochaux, Guingamp, Borussia Monchengladbach
|How old is Marcus Thuram?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Marcus Thuram?
|He is French.
|Has Marcus Thuram ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”