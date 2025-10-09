Olivia Fountain is the wife of Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury. Here is everything about Olivia Fountain.

Olivia was born and brought up in England, and completed her studies at the best university. She set a target very early on and worked hard towards achieving her goal. Her supporting behaviour and caring attitude have made her an ideal partner for Choudhury. However, the road was not always like this, as they had their shares of ups and downs. But they stayed together and fought all the challenges. Considering their long term relationship, they have beaten the test of time. Both of them have seen massive growth in their own professional lives.

However, if it comes to the spotlight, Choudhury has the edge over his partner. The Leicester City youngster’s importance is on the rise in the team, and very soon, he could get a cemented position in the starting XI. Many Premier League fans have taken note of his incredible journey and have kept a tab on him. Being a top-notch young talent, he has also attracted huge media attention. However, there is very little information available online about the beautiful lady she is dating currently. So, today we are going to reveal many intriguing facts about the exciting life of Olivia Fountain – the wife of Hamza Choudhury. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Olivia Fountain Childhood and Family

Olivia first saw the light of earth on October 1, 1997. Her mother, Jane Fountain, had a strong personality and took good care of the child. Olivia hasn’t shared many details about her father. We currently don’t know the person’s name, but our information suggests that he left Jane when Olivia was still a child. Olivia had one sibling also. So managing the two children was a challenging task for their single mother. However, Jane fell into love with another person later on and moved in with him. Olivia’s step-father’s name is Paul Edgar, and she also has a sibling from her mother’s second marriage, whose name is Harry Edgar.

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what type of relationship she maintained with her family members. We are still investigating the subject and will update the article if we find relevant data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Hamza Choudhury.

Olivia Fountain is an interior designer. (Picture was taken from the SUN)

Olivia Fountain Education

Olivia graduated high school from a local institution. We can’t confirm whether she enrolled in a university for higher studies. However, our guess is that she studied Interior design at a local institution in England. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the topic.

Olivia Fountain career

Olivia is a professional Interior Designer. We currently don’t know with which firm she is presently working. But, we believe she is financially stable and has risen to a respectable position in her career. She has several clients from Leicester, where she currently lives. Olivia’s day-to-day activities include visualizing and sketching plans keeping the client’s goals in mind. She has excelled in her work and now earns a handsome amount.

Olivia is an Interior designer. (Picture was taken from Premier League News Now)

Olivia Fountain Net Worth

Olivia’s current wages are unknown at this point. That’s why we were not able to calculate her net worth. But we believe she earns a lucrative sum every month, and she is not dependable on Choudhury for her living. She is an interior designer by profession who earns a lift salary, but the net worth remains a mystery.

Hamza’s wages are comparatively very high. As a footballer for Leicester City, he earns an early salary of €480,000, and his net worth stands over €2 Million. He is still very young, and his peak years are in front of him. So, inevitably, his wages are bound to increase in the coming years if he continues to grow.

Olivia Fountain boyfriend Hamza Choudhury

Choudhury rose to fame with his incredible performances with the Leicester City youth side. He made a considerable impact that led to his promotion in 2018. He also spent loan spells with Burton Albion. After his initial debut, he has been termed an exciting young talent and one to watch for the future. Well, he is yet to justify the big claims. But considering his age and the pace at which he is growing, he could soon get his breakthrough season with the senior team.

Olivia Fountain and Hamza Choudhury are yet to get married. (Picture was taken from Premier League News Now)

Olivia Fountain and Hamza Choudhury relationship

Hamza met with his girlfriend when they were in high school. We are uncertain whether they studied in the same institution as there is no information available on the subject. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces. Our data suggest that they met somewhere around 2016. They knew they had a connection and started dating soon after their first meeting. They have remained inseparable since then, but their family’s size has increased over the years. Some fans have a misconception that they are married. But the truth is Hamza is yet to pop up the big question in front of the love of his life.

Olivia Fountain and Hamza Choudhury Children

Hamza and Olivia are the proud parents of two beautiful children. They welcomed their first daughter, Aniyah, on August 17, 2018. The duo was very young at that time. Their second child, a baby boy named Easah, was born on January 31, 2020.

Hamza Choudhury with wife and daughter. (Picture was taken from Rich Athletes website)

Olivia Fountain Social media

Olivia is active on both Instagram and Twitter. Her Instagram feed included snaps of herself and her husband and children. She is not very active on both social media platforms. She has over 4k followers combined from her two social media accounts.

