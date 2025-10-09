England
Andy Goldstein – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more
Andy Goldstein currently works as a TV presenter and as a radio broadcaster for British media channels and also has worked for many famous programs and in this blog, we will see about Andy Goldstein’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more.
Andrew ‘Andy’ Goldstein famously called Andy Goldstein currently works for TalkSport and also has hosted Soccer AM. Goldstein did not just stop with soccer but has also extended and presented the Eurosports National Snooker Tournament. Let’s see more about the English broadcaster’s profile in the coming passages. He also hosts the podcast, “21 Mins to Go.”
Andy Goldstein Net Worth and Salary
Andy is one of the most influential people in the media and currently has a net worth of $6 million as estimated by Apumone. The British broadcaster is said to be in the field for more than 2 decades now and there is no doubt that his net worth is high.
Andy’s salary as a broadcaster and a TV presenter is reported at around $1.5 million. Goldstein still has many years till which he can push himself and earn and is certain that he will end his media career without reaching a net worth of double-digit million figures.
Andy Goldstein Professional Career
Andy is currently hosting The Sports bar show which runs on TalkSport from Monday to Thursday every week. In 2006, Andy presented the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany for UKTV G2 media. He replaced Tim Lovejoy to become the main host for the show Soccer AM. But within a year, due to certain reasons, Soccer AM’s All-Stars show was shut down.
Andy worked with Sky Sports and presented many events coverage including Premier League Snooker, 9-ball pool, 10-pin bowling Weber Cup. Apart from broadcasting, Goldstein also showed interest in acting and played a major role in the Big Brother Series in 2004.
Andy Goldstein Personal Life
Andy was born on 11 June 1973 in London, England. The parental details of Andy and his childhood details are not revealed as of today. Andy’s parents certainly raised him so well that he gets the credit for his success right now. He has been a huge Manchester United supporter since his childhood.
In 2024, Andy was up against Ralf Souquet in the U.S. Open Pool Championship tournament. Being a wildcard amateur contestant, he lost the game by a margin of 0-9. Andy Goldstein participated Florida Pool Open 2025 and he played against Earl Strickland in the first round. He lost the match, but was praised for his fight.
Andy Goldstein Wife – Caroline
Andy got married to Caroline and was leading a happy life together. They have 2 children together. Seems like Caroline prefers to stay away from the media and there have been no details available about her. Later, much news has been spreading stating that Andy lost Caroline in 2020, and now he is a single father to 2 kids.
Andy Goldstein Controversies
In 2006, Andy jokingly reported that the Talksport DJ and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy had passed away so was not available for that day’s show hearing this people started sending condolences and even started laying flowers at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.
Also once Goldstein said that the Twitter account of Rio Ferdinand was fake and the call of Rio to the show to prove that it was his account made him apologize for that.
Andy Goldstein Cars
Andy Goldstein with his decent net worth and salary seems to possess some fancy cars and have a luxurious lifestyle. He has posted a long review article about his bad experience with his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan.
Read more:
England
Who Is Olivia Fountain? Meet The Wife Of Hamza Choudhury
Olivia Fountain is the wife of Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury. Here is everything about Olivia Fountain.
Olivia Fountain is famous for being the wife Of Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Olivia was born and brought up in England, and completed her studies at the best university. She set a target very early on and worked hard towards achieving her goal. Her supporting behaviour and caring attitude have made her an ideal partner for Choudhury. However, the road was not always like this, as they had their shares of ups and downs. But they stayed together and fought all the challenges. Considering their long term relationship, they have beaten the test of time. Both of them have seen massive growth in their own professional lives.
However, if it comes to the spotlight, Choudhury has the edge over his partner. The Leicester City youngster’s importance is on the rise in the team, and very soon, he could get a cemented position in the starting XI. Many Premier League fans have taken note of his incredible journey and have kept a tab on him. Being a top-notch young talent, he has also attracted huge media attention. However, there is very little information available online about the beautiful lady she is dating currently. So, today we are going to reveal many intriguing facts about the exciting life of Olivia Fountain – the wife of Hamza Choudhury. Without further ado, let’s get started!
Olivia Fountain Childhood and Family
Olivia first saw the light of earth on October 1, 1997. Her mother, Jane Fountain, had a strong personality and took good care of the child. Olivia hasn’t shared many details about her father. We currently don’t know the person’s name, but our information suggests that he left Jane when Olivia was still a child. Olivia had one sibling also. So managing the two children was a challenging task for their single mother. However, Jane fell into love with another person later on and moved in with him. Olivia’s step-father’s name is Paul Edgar, and she also has a sibling from her mother’s second marriage, whose name is Harry Edgar.
Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what type of relationship she maintained with her family members. We are still investigating the subject and will update the article if we find relevant data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Hamza Choudhury.
Olivia Fountain Education
Olivia graduated high school from a local institution. We can’t confirm whether she enrolled in a university for higher studies. However, our guess is that she studied Interior design at a local institution in England. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the topic.
Olivia Fountain career
Olivia is a professional Interior Designer. We currently don’t know with which firm she is presently working. But, we believe she is financially stable and has risen to a respectable position in her career. She has several clients from Leicester, where she currently lives. Olivia’s day-to-day activities include visualizing and sketching plans keeping the client’s goals in mind. She has excelled in her work and now earns a handsome amount.
Olivia Fountain Net Worth
Olivia’s current wages are unknown at this point. That’s why we were not able to calculate her net worth. But we believe she earns a lucrative sum every month, and she is not dependable on Choudhury for her living. She is an interior designer by profession who earns a lift salary, but the net worth remains a mystery.
Hamza’s wages are comparatively very high. As a footballer for Leicester City, he earns an early salary of €480,000, and his net worth stands over €2 Million. He is still very young, and his peak years are in front of him. So, inevitably, his wages are bound to increase in the coming years if he continues to grow.
Olivia Fountain boyfriend Hamza Choudhury
Choudhury rose to fame with his incredible performances with the Leicester City youth side. He made a considerable impact that led to his promotion in 2018. He also spent loan spells with Burton Albion. After his initial debut, he has been termed an exciting young talent and one to watch for the future. Well, he is yet to justify the big claims. But considering his age and the pace at which he is growing, he could soon get his breakthrough season with the senior team.
Olivia Fountain and Hamza Choudhury relationship
Hamza met with his girlfriend when they were in high school. We are uncertain whether they studied in the same institution as there is no information available on the subject. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces. Our data suggest that they met somewhere around 2016. They knew they had a connection and started dating soon after their first meeting. They have remained inseparable since then, but their family’s size has increased over the years. Some fans have a misconception that they are married. But the truth is Hamza is yet to pop up the big question in front of the love of his life.
Olivia Fountain and Hamza Choudhury Children
Hamza and Olivia are the proud parents of two beautiful children. They welcomed their first daughter, Aniyah, on August 17, 2018. The duo was very young at that time. Their second child, a baby boy named Easah, was born on January 31, 2020.
Olivia Fountain Social media
Olivia is active on both Instagram and Twitter. Her Instagram feed included snaps of herself and her husband and children. She is not very active on both social media platforms. She has over 4k followers combined from her two social media accounts.
Read More:
England
Howard Webb – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
Howard Webb is an English former professional football referee who primarily officiated the premier league matches and international matches, and here in this article, we will see Howard Webb’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.
Howard Melton Webb famously known as Howard Webb was officiating Premier League matches since 2003 and also officiating FIFA matches since 2005. He retired from refereeing in 2014 and in his period, he has officiated about 567 official matches. Let’s get to know about the former referee later in this blog.
Howard Webb Net Worth and Salary
The former English referee is said to be having a net worth of around $5 million. Webb’s primary source of income was through his refereeing career. He is certainly a famous referee and personality in England. Howard Webb is the Chief Refereeing Officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), but his income is not revealed. Howard Webb might have his own ventures as well, but there is no information about the same. He is one of the finest referees of Fifa World Cup and EPL as well.
Apart from refereeing, Howard has also earned by serving as an analyst, and is currently the Chief Refereeing Officer at PGMOL. His salary details from when he served in the premier league are not available right now. But certainly, he might have earned much with his seniority in the field, and will currently be pocketing a decent paycheck.
Howard Webb Refereeing Career
Howard began his career by refereeing the local league in 1989. In 1993, Howard was promoted to the Northern Counties East League as an assistant referee but became a referee two years later. In 1998, Howard got promoted as a Football League assistant referee and again in a year’s time, got the chance to become a referee which he didn’t deny.
Howard was added to FIFA’s international referees’ list in 2005 and since then, he was allowed to officiate football’s high-profile matches including UEFA Champions League matches and FIFA World Cup matches.
Webb’s first appearance as a referee in the top tier football was when Fulham faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. He has officiated many important matches including the 2005 Community Shield final, 2006 FA Cup final, 2007 Football league cup final, 2009 FA Cup final and many.
Apart from club football, Howard has also officiated International football matches. His first international match as a referee was when Portugal faced Ireland in 2005. He then officiated his first champions league match in 2006 and went on to officiate the Champions League final in 2010 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.
He was also a part of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup officiating a total of 6 world cup matches in his career and has also officiated 3 matches in the 2012 UEFA Euros. He was also appointed to officiate in the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.
Howard Webb Early Life
Howard Webb was born on 14 July 1971 in Yorkshire to the couple Billy Webb and Sylvia. Howard’s father Billy was an official referee for almost 35 years. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Howard started his career as a referee when he was just 18 years. He studied at the Brinsworth Comprehensive School.
Howard Webb Wife – Bibiana Steinhaus
Howard married Bibiana Steinhaus in March 2021. Bibiana is a German Bundesliga referee and the couple hopes to lead a pleasant life ahead. Howard was previously married to Kay Webb but unfortunately ended their relationship in 2016. He has three children Holly, Jack and Lucy Webb with his Ex-wife.
Howard Webb Other Jobs
Before becoming a full-time referee, Howard served as a police officer in the South Yorkshire Police Department. He then left the job to focus completely on refereeing. After retiring from refereeing, Howard took up the role of Technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Board in 2014.
He then switched jobs by joining BT Sports as an analyst, and also became the director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Later in 2017, he resigned from the post and became the Manager of Video Assistant Referee Operations for Major League Soccer. In 2022, it was announced that Howard would be a chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.
After retiring from active refereeing in 2014, Howard Webb transitioned into a role as a technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), where he contributed to the development and training of referees in the English game.
Howard Webb Controversies
The most controversial moment of Howard was in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when the Netherlands faced Spain in the final. Netherlands player Nigel de Jong landed a karate-like kick in the chest of Xabi Alonso but escaped a red card for the foul. Many rumours were there saying that Howard was biased over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United which led the former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel to post a meme with Howard in a Man United jersey on his social media account.
Read more:
Dragon Feeds
Marcus Rashford Girlfriend Lucia Loi Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Lucia Loi? Meet The Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford
Lucia Loi is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona star Marcus Rashford. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Lucia has proven to be a mature and responsible woman. She and Rashford have been together for a long time. However, the duo has kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple doesn’t make many public appearances together, or they have mastered the trick to avoid the camera’s eye. That’s why many fans don’t know about English beauty. Rashford and Lucia Loi started dating during their high school days. The couple broke up twice before getting reunited in 2025.
Even though Rashford has an intriguing life story on and off the pitch, we have decided to keep his career aside and dive deep into the life of his love of life. We will reveal everything there is to know about the Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford. Read until the end in order not to miss anything.
Lucia Loi Childhood and Family
Lucia first saw the light of the earth on November 23, 1997. Her mother’s name is Vicky Loi. She also has a brother named Alex Loi. We don’t have much information about her father as Lucia hasn’t disclosed anything about him. We don’t know in what conditions she was raised. She has been interested in PR and modelling.
However, we believe her parents did everything in their power to give her a comfortable upbringing. They taught her some good ethics and values that have moulded her personality.
Lucia Loi Education
Lucia completed her high school graduation from Mersey High School in 2014. After her graduation, she joined the Advertising and Brand Marketing programme of Manchester Metropolitan University. She hasn’t disclosed her education details broadly on any public platform. However, our information suggests that she was an excellent student and performed extensively in academic areas.
Lucia Loi career
Lucia is currently working with a Manchester-based PR company, Sugar. She has expertise in client servicing and writing Press releases. She is a hard-working woman and manages her time efficiently to give the best output possible. Due to her ambitious nature, she has achieved rapid growth in her career and is in the process of making it big in the industry.
Lucia could even start her own PR agency to cater to clients in the future. She already has a lot of experience and considering her growth, she is suited to handle high profile clients.
Lucia is passionate about fitness. She exercises regularly and maintains a productive schedule. She also likes cooking her own food and is interested in the arts.
Lucia Loi Net Worth
Lucia’s net worth is believed to be $350,000, which mainly represents earnings from a successful PR career. Looking at the whopping value she has secured in a short span, it seems the English lady has very clear ideas.
Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, earns way more than his girlfriend. His current salary at Barcelona is believed to be over £30 million per year. His net worth is $90 Million, making him one of the wealthiest youngsters in the country.
He has been picked to represent England at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Lucia Loi boyfriend Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. He got his senior team breakthrough in 2016 and has become an integral part of the squad over the years. With 107 goals and 57 assists in 289 appearances, he is on track to touch the legacy of some of the top Manchester United players.
Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford relationship
Marcus Rashford and her girlfriend met when they were teenagers. The duo belongs to the same locality. So their meetup wasn’t a difficult task. However, they started to hang out together. They started releasing that they had a connection, and it didn’t take them long to fall in love. Our information suggests that they started dating in 2016.
The pair doesn’t share many social media activities, and that’s why many fans don’t know about their relationship. However, she was caught on camera by the paparazzi during the 2018 World Cup. The pair were even spotted kissing each other after a match.
Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford Children
Lucia and Rashford currently don’t have any children. They are only dating now. We are uncertain whether they have told each other about the long term plans of their relationship.
Lucia Loi Social media
Lucia has an Instagram account. However, she isn’t very active on any social media platforms. She barely posts photos. She only has 30+ images on her account. But, after her relationship with Rashford became viral, she earned a lot of followers overnight. She currently has 100k followers on her account.
Read More:
Home » Google News »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”