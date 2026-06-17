Angel City FC Part Ways With Head Coach Alex Straus After Poor Start to 2026 NWSL Season

Angel City FC have announced the immediate departure of head coach Alex Straus following a disappointing start to the 2026 NWSL campaign. Senior assistant coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will take charge as interim head coach while the Los Angeles based club conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

BREAKING: Angel City FC has fired head coach Alexander Straus, effective immediately. He was hired last summer. Angel City sits 12th of 16 teams at the #NWSL's summer break after starting the season 3-0-0 atop the table. pic.twitter.com/bx9eCnGYPf — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) June 17, 2026

The decision comes with Angel City languishing in 12th place in the 16 team league standings with a record of four wins, one draw and six losses. Sporting Director Mark Parsons confirmed the club’s commitment to supporting players and building a high performance environment despite the managerial change.

Angel City FC announces they have parted ways with Head Coach Alexander Straus, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/1lbKrFy3oD — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 17, 2026

Straus Brought Pedigree But Failed to Deliver

Straus joined Angel City in April 2025 after an impressive track record in European football. The German coach guided Bayern Munich Women to back to back Frauen-Bundesliga titles and previously won the league in Norway with Sandviken and Brann, suggesting he possessed the credentials to succeed in the NWSL.

https://twitter.com/WomensGameMIB/status/2067318235612016794

Parsons acknowledged Straus’ contributions, praising his energy and passion while highlighting his work developing Angel City’s playing style and overseeing the development of one of the league’s youngest rosters. However, results ultimately determined his fate as the team struggled throughout the season.

Angel City sack Alex Straus just over a year after appointing him.



NWSL side had won 1 game in last eight matches. @TheAthleticFC @tamerra_nikol https://t.co/ioB1dq5cDy — Charlotte Harpur (@charlotteharpur) June 17, 2026

Club Seeks Leadership to Revamp Project

Angel City will now look to appoint a manager capable of reversing their fortunes and extracting more from a talented but inexperienced squad. The club’s decision to move quickly suggests urgency in stabilizing the project during what remains of the 2026 campaign.

Angel City have parted ways with Head Coach Alexander Straus.



The team sit in 12th place in the #NWSL after starting the season with three straight wins they have only won once since then. pic.twitter.com/gDnBnzpvcu — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) June 17, 2026

Smerud’s appointment as interim boss provides continuity while the organisation identifies a permanent solution to their coaching vacancy.

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