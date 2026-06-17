Women's Football News
Angel City FC Part Ways With Head Coach Alex Straus After Poor Start to 2026 NWSL Season
Angel City FC have announced the immediate departure of head coach Alex Straus following a disappointing start to the 2026 NWSL campaign. Senior assistant coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will take charge as interim head coach while the Los Angeles based club conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
The decision comes with Angel City languishing in 12th place in the 16 team league standings with a record of four wins, one draw and six losses. Sporting Director Mark Parsons confirmed the club’s commitment to supporting players and building a high performance environment despite the managerial change.
Straus Brought Pedigree But Failed to Deliver
Straus joined Angel City in April 2025 after an impressive track record in European football. The German coach guided Bayern Munich Women to back to back Frauen-Bundesliga titles and previously won the league in Norway with Sandviken and Brann, suggesting he possessed the credentials to succeed in the NWSL.
Parsons acknowledged Straus’ contributions, praising his energy and passion while highlighting his work developing Angel City’s playing style and overseeing the development of one of the league’s youngest rosters. However, results ultimately determined his fate as the team struggled throughout the season.
Club Seeks Leadership to Revamp Project
Angel City will now look to appoint a manager capable of reversing their fortunes and extracting more from a talented but inexperienced squad. The club’s decision to move quickly suggests urgency in stabilizing the project during what remains of the 2026 campaign.
Smerud’s appointment as interim boss provides continuity while the organisation identifies a permanent solution to their coaching vacancy.
Also read: (Photos) Ella Toone Celebrates Hen Do in Ibiza With England Lionesses Ahead of Summer Wedding to Fiancé Joe Bunney
Barcelona
Barcelona Hold Talks With German Wonderkid Lotta Wrede as Catalan Giants Eye Young Talent Ahead of Rebuild
FC Barcelona Femení have made a significant move in their pursuit of German prospect Lotta Wrede after the 18-year-old visited the club’s facilities for talks with officials including women’s sporting director Marc Vivés.
The Hamburg forward toured both the Estadi Johan Cruyff and Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday as part of serious discussions about a potential move to Catalonia.
While no formal agreement has been announced, Wrede’s presence in Barcelona represents a clear indication that the club are actively exploring a transfer for one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents. The teenager has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Frauen-Bundesliga following her breakthrough with Hamburg.
Wrede Impresses With Elite Dribbling Statistics
The German winger operates primarily from the left flank and combines explosive dribbling prowess with creative attacking intent that has caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. Earlier this year, Wrede recorded the highest number of successful dribbles across Europe’s top five women’s leagues and the Champions League, completing 67 successful take-ons ahead of several established stars.
Her performances proved instrumental in Hamburg’s promotion campaign, earning her Player of the Season recognition from the club while establishing herself among Germany’s elite attacking prospects. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also monitored her progress closely, underlining the fierce competition Barcelona face to secure her signature.
Strategic Signing as Barcelona Navigate Transition
Barcelona’s interest in Wrede arrives during a significant transition period at the club following Alexia Putellas’ departure after 14 years. The signing would represent a long term investment in youth development rather than an immediate replacement for any single departing player.
Wrede’s technical quality and ability to beat defenders align perfectly with Barcelona’s possession based philosophy while offering a different attacking dimension to their traditional approach.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge
Everton
Everton Generated Around £250,000 After Hosting England Women World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine at New Stadium
Everton landed approximately £250,000 after hosting the England Women team for their World Cup qualifying victory over Ukraine last week at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Former Toffees chief executive Keith Wyness revealed the financial windfall to Football Insider, emphasising that revenue generation was not the primary motivation behind staging the fixture.
The Lionesses secured a commanding 3-0 victory in front of just over 26,000 supporters, bouncing back impressively after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Spain the previous week. Wyness acknowledged the crowd attendance as disappointing but stressed that hosting major events remains crucial for the club’s long term strategy.
Stadium Visibility Takes Priority Over Immediate Revenue
Wyness made clear that while the financial return was modest, the real benefit for Everton centres on raising the profile of their new venue as a multi purpose entertainment destination. The former CEO believes hosting diverse events beyond matchday fixtures will generate significant opportunities down the line.
“It’s not really a big money earner, but it’s all about stadium usage and getting as many things in there as possible,” Wyness explained. The Toffees are planning to introduce concerts from 2027 onwards, with every event treated as a valuable learning experience for staff operating the facility.
Club Eyes Women’s Football Hub Status
Wyness suggested Everton could become a northern hub for women’s football given the Hill Dickinson Stadium’s location away from London’s dominance. He praised the venue’s design and acoustics while acknowledging there remains room for improvement in event management and revenue generation as the club gains experience hosting external events.
The former chief believes Everton will eventually unlock significantly greater financial returns as they refine operations at their impressive new home.
Also read: Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds
Barcelona
Martine Fenger Leaves Barcelona for Hoffenheim in Search of Regular Football and Bundesliga Challenge
Martine Fenger has completed a permanent move from Barcelona to TSG Hoffenheim on a two-year contract.
The 19-year-old Norwegian striker departs Spain after three years seeking the first-team football necessary for genuine development. Barcelona is elite. It is also suffocating for young players competing against world-class attacking talent. Fenger progressed there, but progression without regular minutes has limits.
The numbers tell the story. Fenger made 57 competitive appearances across three years at Barcelona but only 12 came in Liga F. She was included in nine Champions League matchday squads yet made her European debut only this season. That is the Barcelona reality for emerging talent. You are close to elite football without actually playing it. You learn by watching. That gets you only so far.
Hoffenheim offer something different. Eva Virsinger’s side operates an attacking system that suits Fenger’s profile. The Bundesliga remains one of Europe’s strongest leagues, and German football rewards directness and physicality. Fenger possesses both. She is strong, intelligent in her movement and naturally prolific. In Spain’s possession-dominant environment, she operated within constraints. In Germany, she can be unleashed.
Fenger made her Toppserien debut at 15 for Kolbotn IL, then scored 10 goals in 12 matches during their 2023 promotion push. That productivity is genuine. Barcelona B saw her contribute 13 goals across 42 matches. She understands how to finish. Now she needs minutes to prove that understanding transfers to elite level.
The Barcelona Advantage
She leaves with Champions League experience and a winning mentality shaped by involvement with a title-winning squad. That matters.
The Bundesliga Opportunity
Regular football in a competitive league beats occasional appearances in elite competition. Hoffenheim offers the environment Fenger needs to develop into the player Barcelona glimpsed.
Also read: María Pérez Signs New London City Deal Until 2028 as Spanish Midfielder Commits to WSL Ambitious Project
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