Who Is Jorgelina Cardoso? Meet The Wife Of Angel Di Maria
Jorgelina Cardoso is famous for being the wife of PSG star Angel Di Maria. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jorgelina Cardoso came from a humble Argentine family. She had her limitations, but that didn’t stop her from travelling the world and supporting her husband wherever he has gone. Even though, the duo has been together for a long time. Many fans have misconceptions about their relationship. Jorgelina doesn’t share much private information online and that’s why it’s quite challenging to track her down. However, we have gathered all the important information about the stunning Argentine lady. So follow along to know more about the wife of Angel Di Maria.
Jorgelina Cardoso Childhood and Family
Jorgelina Cardoso was born on July 11, 1982, making her 40 years old. She is seven years older than Di Maria. Well, that’s a huge age gap. So now we know who is the more mature partner in the relationship. Her father’s name is Papito Lindo. She hasn’t disclosed much information regarding her personal life. That’s why we currently don’t know her mother’s name and what job she did. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. Our information suggests that she belong to a religious family. We are still investigating the missing pieces and will update the article if we find any new data.
Jorgelina Cardoso Education
Jorgelina spent her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. That’s why she completed her education at a local institution in her own country. After graduating high school, she enrolled at the University of Buenos Aires. She hasn’t disclosed yet which course she took. However, we believe she was an intelligent and hard-working student. Her unique abilities include efficiency in a lot of foreign languages. She speaks fluent French, Spanish and English.
Jorgelina Cardoso career
Jorgelina is a full-time housewife. We are uncertain whether she pursued any different role early on in her career. But, currently, she is the lady boss of the Di Maria family. Looking after their child and making decisions around the house is not an easy task; however, she has performed her role extensively.
Jorgelina also plays a significant role in taking important career decisions for Di Maria. One notable mention is that when the Argentine star footballer got to play for Manchester United, the family had to move to Manchester for a year. However, Jorgelina didn’t like the place at all and pushed her husband to move to Paris. Professionally, the move has worked out very well for the Argentine star.
Jorgelina Cardoso Net Worth
We are uncertain about Jorgelina’s source of earnings at this point. That’s why we don’t have any knowledge about her net worth. We are actively searching for the missing details and will update the article if we find relevant data.
On the other hand, Angel Di Maria earns a handsome amount of money from his PSG contract. His current yearly wage is believed to be $7 Million, and he has a total net worth of $18 million. With that kind of money, the family affords a luxurious living in Paris.
Jorgelina Cardoso’s husband Angel Di Maria
Di Maria started his senior team journey with the local team Rosario Central. Soon his incredible abilities and breathtaking skills were scouted by top European teams. He spent a successful spell at Benfica. In 2010, Real Madrid signed him and made him a star. The one-year spell with Manchester United didn’t go very well. But since joining PSG in 2015, he has been a top forward.
The player joined Juventus in 2022 on a free transfer. After making a short impact, he is reported to join Fenerbahce in June 2023. However, his career with the Argentina national team is even more beautiful. He became the nation’s hero after scoring in the finals of Copa America 2021, La Finnalisima and FIFA World Cup 2022.
Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria’s relationship
Jorgelina and Di Maria have been together for a long time. They met more than a decade back. We are uncertain exactly where and when they meet. We currently don’t know whether it was love at first sight. However, the duo stayed together and fought many difficulties on the road. They tied the knot in 2011, and it has been 11 years since their marriage has stood still. All of their friends and family members attended their beautiful wedding ceremony in Argentina.
Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria Children
Jorgelina and Angel Di Maria have two children together. Their first daughter, Mia Di María, was born in 2013. Due to premature birth, their newborn baby was put into a particular facility. But after six months hospital discharged her claiming to be perfectly healthy. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Pia Di Maria, on November 3, 2017.
Jorgelina Cardoso Social media
Jorgelina has gained popularity on Instagram. Currently, she has 2 million followers. She mainly posts pictures of their family and images of their two beautiful daughters. She is not the typical WAG that likes to showcase her beauty, and that’s why she doesn’t post solo pictures much. Jorgelina also posts pictures of her kids and husband frequently. She has posted more than 600 pictures.
Thiago Almada’s Net Worth and Salary
Thiago Almada is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £3.3 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €20m. His salary at Atletico Madrid is not revealed to the public.
Thiago Almada Club Career
At the age of four, Thiago Almada started playing for Santa Clara, the team that Carlos Tevez also belonged to. At the age of five, he joined Vélez Sarsfield, and at the age of 16, he made his professional debut. Under manager Gabriel Heinze, he began his career as a flank attacker but eventually switched to the midfield position under Mauricio Pellegrino.
Almada was transferred for a league-record $16 million by Atlanta United in December 2021. In February 2022, he made his Atlanta debut, although a racially offensive gesture he made in a prior game caused controversy. Almada received MLS Player of the Week honours after scoring his first MLS goal in March 2022. He received the MLS Player of the Year award in 2023 after scoring twice in the season’s opening match. The footballer moved to Atlético Madrid for the 2025 la liga season.
Thiago Almada International Career
In September 2022, Almada, who had previously represented Argentina’s under-20 and under-23 teams, made his senior national team debut. For the 2022 World Cup, he was later called up to replace the injured Joaqun Correa, making him the first active MLS player to win the competition with Argentina.
As a substitute in Argentina’s last group stage match against Poland, Almada made his World Cup debut. He became the first player from the MLS to do so when he scored his first goal for Argentina against Panama in a friendly in March 2023.
Thiago Almada Family
Thiago Almada was born on 26 April 2001 in Ciudadela, Argentina. His father Diego Almada and his mother Uma Almada. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has two brothers and an elder sister. He loves taking his sister to the stadium to watch matches. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Thiago Almada’s Girlfriend
The Attacking midfielder has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Alanis Ponza. He opens up about his relationship publicly on his Instagram through a post. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.
Thiago Almada Sponsors and Endorsements
Thiago Almada has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Thiago Almada Cars and Tattoos
Thiago Almada has a Tesla car and also people saw him driving Tesla in the street of Ciudadela, Argentina. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Thiago Almada has inked the skin on his left and right forearm, right shoulder, and some passage on his right calf.
FAQs about Thiago Almada
|What is the net worth of Thiago Almada?
|The net worth of Thiago Almada is £2.3 million.
|How many clubs have Thiago Almada played for?
|Thiago Almada has played with two clubs at the senior level – Vélez Sarsfield, and Atlanta United.
|How old is Thiago Almada?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Thiago Almada?
|He is Argentine.
|Has Thiago Almada ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Who Is Karen Cavaller? Meet The Wife Of Cristian Romero
Karen Cavaller is famous for being the wife of Argentine football star Cristian Romero. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Karen is an ambitious woman who has maintained an optimistic mindset. Many people wish to have a person with such a strong personality as their partner. Well, Romero is certainly a lucky person. After becoming a star at Italy with Atalanta, he was tracked down by Tottenham Hotspur. Currently, he is one of the most promising youngsters of the Premier League and many experts like to analyze his game. His heroics for the Argentina team has made him famous among his countrymen. However, many don’t know the love of his life. So today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Cristian Romero – Karen Cavaller.
Karen Cavaller Childhood and Family
Karen was born on November 11, 1999, so her age is 25 years. She is undoubtedly very young and has a long journey ahead. But, her roots remain in Argentina. She came from a humble Argentine family and spent most of her childhood in Argentina. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her father and mother. We couldn’t track down what kind of work they do and how they raised the child. We are unsure whether she has a sibling.
Karen Cavaller Education
Karen completed her high school graduation from a local institution. She was an ambitious student from an early age. After her graduation, she enrolled in a Human Resource programme at a university. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact name of the institution.
Karen Cavaller career
Karen is a professional HR Manager. She worked with a company in Italy while Romero was playing for Atalanta. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her professional life. But our data suggest that she has seen enormous growth in the professional space. Currently, the Argentine footballer is playing for Tottenham and lives in London. We are unsure whether Karen also moved with her husband. If she does so, her career in Italy will certainly be affected.
Karen Cavaller Net Worth
Karen’s net worth is currently unknown. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. That’s why we couldn’t fetch any details about her earnings. Calculating her net worth has become difficult for us without any approximate amount. But we are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Cristian Romero.
Romero’s net worth is believed to be $2 Million. After his breakthrough with Atalanta, his profile has seen exponential growth, and that’s why he has earned a lucrative contract from Tottenham. At this point, his career only seems to rise, and with his professional growth, he could soon secure significant contact deals.
Karen Cavaller and Cristian Romero relationship
Karen and Romero started dating in 2018. They haven’t revealed yet where or how they met. We are unsure whether it was love at first sight. But the duo has remained inseparable since their first meeting. They dated for two years before tying the knot in 2020. The couple got married in August in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Karen Cavaller and Cristian Romero Children
Karen Cavaller and her husband are proud parents of two kids. Their first son Valentino was born in London. The couple welcomed their second kid, a daughter, Lucy in July 2024. We don’t have information about the date of birth of their first son Valentino.
Karen Cavaller Social media
Karen is not the kind of person who likes to share her day to day activities on the pages of social media. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it on private mode. Considering her characteristics, it’s inevitable that the beautiful Argentine likes to avoid stardom. She rarely posts anything on her account and has only 180 posts.
Leandro Paredes Wife Camila Galante Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Camila Galante is famous for being the wife of Argentine star Leandro Paredes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Camila was born and brought up in Argentina. She and Paredes have known each other since childhood. She has been supporting the footballer through his thick and thin. They are from the same locality and that’s why finding the love of life wasn’t difficult for them. Paredes has become a star at Argentina after he helped the national team win the Copa America 2020 title. He has also been giving top-notch performances for PSG over the years. However, today we are keeping his profile aside and concentrating more on the interesting life of his wife. We have gathered many intriguing facts about the Argentinian beauty. So follow along to know more about the wife of Leandro Paredes.
Camila Galante Childhood and Family
Camila was born on June 19, 1992. She is the kind of person who remains busy with her work and doesn’t make a lot of public appearances. Camila doesn’t like to show off. She likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, and that’s why she doesn’t share much information in the media to her followers. She hasn’t disclosed anything about her father and mother yet. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are searching for the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of John Stones.
Camila Galante Education
Camila spent most of his childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. So she must have completed her education from local institutions. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she enrolled on a university programme. A report states Camila Galante studied at a top university and proceeded to do modelling.
Camila Galante career
Camila hasn’t shared much information about her professional life. She moved with Paredes when she was very young. We believe she has been performing the role of a fierce supporter and a caring mother in these years. Well, she could be the biggest supporter of the Argentinian star. On the other hand, taking care of the kids and doing house chores is not an easy task, and she has excelled in her role over the last few years.
Recently she announced on her Instagram handle that she is starting her own cosmetics range named Camila Galante cosmetics. She hasn’t disclosed much information on the social media platform yet. But we are continuously searching for more details and will update the article if we find new data.
Camila Galante Net Worth
Camila’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. Even though she is planning to launch her cosmetic range, we are uncertain whether she had any source of income before that.
Camila Galante husband, Leandro Paredes
Leandro Paredes started his senior team journey with Boca Juniors. After getting early success in Argentina, he was tracked down by the Italian team AS Roma. However, it took him several years to adapt to Serie A. He spent some loan spells in Italy before moving to France. He moved to Zenit S-Pb in 2017. After scoring ten goals and providing 17 assists for the French team, he moved to PSG in 2019. He has been an integral part of the French team’s squad. But he is yet to reach the expected heights. He has achieved impressive feats with the national team and is currently one of the most crucial players for Boca Juniors.
Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes relationship
Leandro Paredes met with his girlfriend at a very young age. From the moment he laid eyes on her, he knew that she was the one. They started dating and have been together. At only the age of 15, Paredes knew he had found the partner of his life. After almost ten years of dating, the duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2017.
Camila Galante and Leandro Paredes Children
Camila and Paredes are proud parents of two children. Their first daughter, Victoria Paredes, was born in 2013. The couple welcomed their second child in November 2016, and this time it was a boy that they named Giovanni Paredes.
Camila Galante Social media
Camila has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She currently has a large fanbase of 330k followers. She mostly posts pictures with her husband and children. Her Instagram activities show that she likes to travel to beaches where she flaunts her bikini body. She and her husband explore new places, go out for dinner, and spend quality time on non-match days .
