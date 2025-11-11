Who Is Jorgelina Cardoso? Meet The Wife Of Angel Di Maria

Jorgelina Cardoso is famous for being the wife of PSG star Angel Di Maria. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jorgelina Cardoso came from a humble Argentine family. She had her limitations, but that didn’t stop her from travelling the world and supporting her husband wherever he has gone. Even though, the duo has been together for a long time. Many fans have misconceptions about their relationship. Jorgelina doesn’t share much private information online and that’s why it’s quite challenging to track her down. However, we have gathered all the important information about the stunning Argentine lady. So follow along to know more about the wife of Angel Di Maria.

Jorgelina Cardoso Childhood and Family

Jorgelina Cardoso was born on July 11, 1982, making her 40 years old. She is seven years older than Di Maria. Well, that’s a huge age gap. So now we know who is the more mature partner in the relationship. Her father’s name is Papito Lindo. She hasn’t disclosed much information regarding her personal life. That’s why we currently don’t know her mother’s name and what job she did. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. Our information suggests that she belong to a religious family. We are still investigating the missing pieces and will update the article if we find any new data.

Jorgelina Cardoso Education

Jorgelina spent her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. That’s why she completed her education at a local institution in her own country. After graduating high school, she enrolled at the University of Buenos Aires. She hasn’t disclosed yet which course she took. However, we believe she was an intelligent and hard-working student. Her unique abilities include efficiency in a lot of foreign languages. She speaks fluent French, Spanish and English.

Jorgelina Cardoso career

Jorgelina is a full-time housewife. We are uncertain whether she pursued any different role early on in her career. But, currently, she is the lady boss of the Di Maria family. Looking after their child and making decisions around the house is not an easy task; however, she has performed her role extensively.

Jorgelina also plays a significant role in taking important career decisions for Di Maria. One notable mention is that when the Argentine star footballer got to play for Manchester United, the family had to move to Manchester for a year. However, Jorgelina didn’t like the place at all and pushed her husband to move to Paris. Professionally, the move has worked out very well for the Argentine star.

Di Maria, Jorgelina and kids during vacation. (Picture: Instagram Jorgelina Cardoso)

Jorgelina Cardoso Net Worth

We are uncertain about Jorgelina’s source of earnings at this point. That’s why we don’t have any knowledge about her net worth. We are actively searching for the missing details and will update the article if we find relevant data.

On the other hand, Angel Di Maria earns a handsome amount of money from his PSG contract. His current yearly wage is believed to be $7 Million, and he has a total net worth of $18 million. With that kind of money, the family affords a luxurious living in Paris.

Jorgelina Cardoso’s husband Angel Di Maria

Di Maria started his senior team journey with the local team Rosario Central. Soon his incredible abilities and breathtaking skills were scouted by top European teams. He spent a successful spell at Benfica. In 2010, Real Madrid signed him and made him a star. The one-year spell with Manchester United didn’t go very well. But since joining PSG in 2015, he has been a top forward.

The player joined Juventus in 2022 on a free transfer. After making a short impact, he is reported to join Fenerbahce in June 2023. However, his career with the Argentina national team is even more beautiful. He became the nation’s hero after scoring in the finals of Copa America 2021, La Finnalisima and FIFA World Cup 2022.

Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria’s relationship

Jorgelina and Di Maria have been together for a long time. They met more than a decade back. We are uncertain exactly where and when they meet. We currently don’t know whether it was love at first sight. However, the duo stayed together and fought many difficulties on the road. They tied the knot in 2011, and it has been 11 years since their marriage has stood still. All of their friends and family members attended their beautiful wedding ceremony in Argentina.

Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria Children

Jorgelina and Angel Di Maria have two children together. Their first daughter, Mia Di María, was born in 2013. Due to premature birth, their newborn baby was put into a particular facility. But after six months hospital discharged her claiming to be perfectly healthy. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Pia Di Maria, on November 3, 2017.

Angel Di Maria with wife and beautiful daughters. (Picture was taken from sportsburnout.com)

Jorgelina Cardoso Social media

Jorgelina has gained popularity on Instagram. Currently, she has 2 million followers. She mainly posts pictures of their family and images of their two beautiful daughters. She is not the typical WAG that likes to showcase her beauty, and that’s why she doesn’t post solo pictures much. Jorgelina also posts pictures of her kids and husband frequently. She has posted more than 600 pictures.

