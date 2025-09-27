Sports
Angelina Zabarna Celebrates Illia Zabarnyi’s 23rd Birthday at Paris – Check Out the Latest Pictures
Illia Zabarnyi celebrated his 23rd birthday with his wife. The Ukrainian footballer and his partner Angelina Zabarna were spotted together in Paris. Angelina Zabarna shared pictures of the trip on her Instagram page. Fans poured their love in the comments section.
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna dated 5 years before getting married in 2023. Illia Zabarnyi’s marriage was an unforgettable incident as the couple tied the knot during the Ukraine-Russia War period where people were struggling for bread and essentials. Amid all chaos, their marriage took place without any problems.
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina have been friends since their teenage years, and they started dating in 2018 according to her Instagram post. The couple’s engagement took place in 2022 followed by their marriage next year. Angelina Zabarna has been a pillar of support for Illia Zabarnyi. She completed her philology degree at Kyiv University.
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna’s Marriage During Rocket Attacks
No player would like to have their marriage during a war. When Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna planned their wedding, they had to overcome the war situation. Whenever Illia Zabarnyi speaks about his marriage, he opens up about those rocket attacks. The situation was a nightmare for everyone in Ukraine. Illia Zabarnyi extended his support to soldiers of Ukraine during the war by offering them weapons.
”Angelina Zabarna is an Entrepreneur and Model”
Angelina Zabarna is a model and she also runs a school of foreign languages which is located in Turkey. Angelina is the founder of Vilno School where students can learn foreign languages without grammar and textbooks. Whenever her husband trains in the camp, Angelina Zabarna spends her time with students in Turkey. Whenever Illia Zabarnyi returns home, Angelina Zabarna spends time with her husband.
The Couple Loves Ukraine More Than Anything
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna’s love for Ukraine is known to everyone. During the war, Angelina Zabarna supported her country’s fight against Russia with the message ‘Glory to Ukraine’ on her Instagram bio.
Both Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna like to travel and explore different places. Angelina Zabarna frequently travels to Turkey, Paris, and Venice. Her grandmother lives in Venice and her school is based in Turkey. Angelina Zabarna has 30k followers on Instagram and she posts pictures frequently. She also posts reels on YouTube and TikTok.
Angelina Zabarna is a Supportive and Caring Partner
Illia Zabarnyi is blessed to have Angelina Zabarna by his side. He is accompanied by his wife during his match days. Angelina Zabarna loves Illia Zabarnyi more than anything which is evident through her Instagram captions. In 2025, Angelina Zabarna welcomed Illia Zabarnyi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) club with an Instagram post. The youngster will play for the club for the next 5 years.
Hugo Ekitike Girlfriend Dani Meneses – Everything You Need to Know
Dani Meneses is the girlfriend of Hugo Ekitike. Here is the relationship history of the Liverpool player.
The relationship status of French footballer Hugo Ekitike has been a mystery for years. Ekitike joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and he has been transferred from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt for a record fee. It has been revealed that Hugo Ekitike is dating Dani Meneses, a real estate advisor and model from Miami. Let us delve deep into their relationship life and more.
Hugo Ekitike Girlfriend – Dani Meneses
Hugo Ekitike doesn’t have a history of dating girls, but the time has come for the youngster to have a public partner. Ekitike is dating Dani Meneses and the couple spent time in Morocco a few months back during their trip. Hugo Ekitike’s partner, Meneses, is a real estate advisor according to her Instagram page. She is also a model and influencer. They started dating when Hugo Ekitike joined Eintracht Frankfurt, although the exact timeline is not known.
Dani Meneses and Hugo Ekitike don’t follow each other on Instagram which has taken everyone by surprise. In May 2025, the couple enjoyed their holiday in Morocco and Dani Meneses shared the trip pictures on her Instagram story. After the story went viral, leading portals confirmed their relationship. Although Hugo Ekitike and Dani Meneses are dating, none of them have opened up about their relationship.
Hugo Ekitike’s Instagram profile includes his pictures and he frequently posts pictures of football matches. Dani Meneses’ profile has her pictures and she is yet to share a picture of her with Hugo Ekitike. The duo are yet to make their relationship official and fans await the moment.
Dani Meneses Personal Life
Dani Meneses was born in Miami. Other than this, there are no details regarding her education, date of birth, and family. Dani Meneses prefers to keep her personal information private. She is a “Global Real Estate Advisor” according to her Instagram bio.
Are Hugo Ekitike and Dani Meneses Married?
No, based on their social media pictures and interviews, Hugo Ekitike and Dani Meneses are not married yet. Hugo Ekitike is just 23, and the young talent has been focusing on his professional career. Hugo Ekitike plays as a striker for the France national football team and his goal is to win a World Cup for his team. He just joined the France Senior men’s team replacing Rayan Cherki. On the other hand, Dani Meneses supports Hugo Ekitike in his journey and she also focuses on her professional life.
Did Lamine Yamal date a 30-year old Influencer Fati Vázquez when he was just 17?
Lamine Yamal was dating 30-year-old Fati Vázquez a few months back. Here is everything about their dating history.
Lamine Yamal is arguably one of the best football players of this generation. He has a phenomenal record and has also won the UEFA European Championship . On the other hand, Yamal’s relationships are known to everyone. He has a history of dating multiple women. The Spanish footballer is reportedly in an open relationship with Nicki Nicole, a singer and rapper from Argentina.
Earlier this year, he was romantically linked with social media model Fati Vazquez, but the couple separated after their vacation in Italy. In a recently leaked conversation, Fati Vázquez spoke about her trip with the 17-year-old Lamine Yamal to the island in Italy.
Spanish Celebrity Magazines, Lecturas, leaked the trip pictures which affected both of them. Fati Vázquez was abused by netizens who condemned her behavior and termed her a pedophile.
Lamine Yamal and Fati Vázquez Dating History
Yes, Lamine Yamal was dating the OnlyFans model Fati Vázquez when he was 17. They were dating for 8 months, but there is no information whether they were in love. The couple went out frequently and both of them spent their time together on Pantelleria Island of Sicily. However, their last date ended poorly and brought trouble to the influencer. Fati Vázquez was accused of dating a guy who is 13 years junior.
Some accused her of having a relationship with the footballer for money, but Fati Vázquez confirmed she dated Lamine Yamal because he was only a popular footballer.
The couple dated for 8 months, but broke up after their trip in Italy. Fati Vázquez cited Lamine Yamal had a calendar of girls and revealed he was involved with girls on a boat at a party. This was the reason for their break up.
In an interview on RTVE Play’s program La Familia De La Tele, she revealed their trip in Italy was harmless and no romantic encounter happened. After a few months, Fati Vázquez revealed the couple did other things.
Contrary to Fati Vázquez’s old statements, her leaked conversation is different and netizens have been trolling her. The 30-year-old influencer received hatred for the leaked pictures which came out a few months back and she responded after the trolls went overboard. Fati Vázquez revealed she was upset by the fact that Lamine Yamal was dating multiple girls and said he was not making the right choices.
Lamine Yamal also posted a picture on Instagram with Neymar Jr. with the caption “Single and happy, this is Brazil!!!”, confirming he is not in a relationship with Fati Vázquez.
Is Lamine Yamal in a Relationship?
Yes, Lamine Yamal is in a relationship with Nicki Nicole, a professional singer from Argentina. The couple confirmed their relationship on social media stories. Lamine Yamal was also in a relationship with the TikTok celebrity Alex Padilla, but the couple broke up in 2024 when the footballer found her cheating.
Lamine Yamal’s dating history suggests he was dating Claudia Bavel, an adult film actress, and Claudia Calvo, a model from Spain. The Spanish footballer is dating Nicki Nicole, who is 7 years senior to him.
Leaked conversation between Lamine Yamal and 30-year old influencer Fati Vázquez
Lamine Yamal, the Spanish football player’s professional life is great. The youngster has already won the UEFA European Championship and he is on the verge of becoming the next superstar. Yamal idolizes Neymar Jr. and plays for the La Liga club, Barcelona. Lamine Yamal has created a legacy and has millions of fans. He has enchanted everyone with his talent and looks. Yamal’s relationships are no mystery and his leaked conversation with the social media influencer Fati Vazquez turned heads. Lamine Yamal was dating many girls in the past and Fati Vázquez is one among them.
As of 2025, Lamine Yamal is in a relationship with the Argentinian Singer, Nicki Nicole. In the past, he dated Alex Padilla and Fati Vazquez. When Yamal was 17, he went on a date with Fati Vazquez in Sicily which didn’t turn out well. Fati Vazquez accused Lamine of dating multiple girls and she even said he has a calendar of girls.
Leaked Conversation Between Lamine Yamal and Fati Vázquez
Lamine Yamal and Fati Vazquez’s date didn’t go well as the 30-year-old influencer has criticized the footballer’s behavior in a leaked conversation. Fati Vazquez revealed Yamal was not humble and he was not guided by the right people. She also revealed Yamal was with 10 girls at a party in a boat in Ibiza. In the leaked conversation, Vazquez further revealed the 17-year-old footballer was on a date with another girl a day before their trip. She said “I realized it from some photos I posted & this girl called me and said, ‘Were you with Lamine? I left a day before you arrived‘.
Fati Vázquez said she didn’t open up about her vacation to her friends, but was shocked to see the leaked photos of them. The 30-year old influencer said her intention was to spend time with the youngster and know more about him. She added, “I wasn’t going to marry him or thought of becoming the next Georgina Rodríguez. Not at all. I said, “Let’s see what happens, I’ll have fun, and God will decide.”
It all began when Lamine Yamal replied to Fati Vazquez’s Instagram story, in which he called her out for a date to a private island in Italy for two days. Fati Vazquez confirmed it was the youngster who picked her from her place on the island and she didn’t have any intention of marrying him.
In an interview in June 2025, Fati Vazquez revealed the trip between her and Lamine Yamal was harmless and good, but she was unhappy with the way people were reacting to their pictures. Both Fati Vazquez and Yamal were dejected, and she revealed her family received threats after the leaked pictures surfaced on the internet. Fati Vazquez vowed to take legal action against netizens who defamed and harassed her. On the other hand, Fati Vazquez’s latest revelations have sparked doubts. Here is what she said,
