Angelina Zabarna Celebrates Illia Zabarnyi’s 23rd Birthday at Paris – Check Out the Latest Pictures

Illia Zabarnyi celebrated his 23rd birthday with his wife. The Ukrainian footballer and his partner Angelina Zabarna were spotted together in Paris. Angelina Zabarna shared pictures of the trip on her Instagram page. Fans poured their love in the comments section.

Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna dated 5 years before getting married in 2023. Illia Zabarnyi’s marriage was an unforgettable incident as the couple tied the knot during the Ukraine-Russia War period where people were struggling for bread and essentials. Amid all chaos, their marriage took place without any problems.

Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina have been friends since their teenage years, and they started dating in 2018 according to her Instagram post. The couple’s engagement took place in 2022 followed by their marriage next year. Angelina Zabarna has been a pillar of support for Illia Zabarnyi. She completed her philology degree at Kyiv University.

Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna’s Marriage During Rocket Attacks

No player would like to have their marriage during a war. When Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna planned their wedding, they had to overcome the war situation. Whenever Illia Zabarnyi speaks about his marriage, he opens up about those rocket attacks. The situation was a nightmare for everyone in Ukraine. Illia Zabarnyi extended his support to soldiers of Ukraine during the war by offering them weapons.

Angelina Zabarna is a model and she also runs a school of foreign languages which is located in Turkey. Angelina is the founder of Vilno School where students can learn foreign languages without grammar and textbooks. Whenever her husband trains in the camp, Angelina Zabarna spends her time with students in Turkey. Whenever Illia Zabarnyi returns home, Angelina Zabarna spends time with her husband.

The Couple Loves Ukraine More Than Anything

Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna’s love for Ukraine is known to everyone. During the war, Angelina Zabarna supported her country’s fight against Russia with the message ‘Glory to Ukraine’ on her Instagram bio.

Both Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna like to travel and explore different places. Angelina Zabarna frequently travels to Turkey, Paris, and Venice. Her grandmother lives in Venice and her school is based in Turkey. Angelina Zabarna has 30k followers on Instagram and she posts pictures frequently. She also posts reels on YouTube and TikTok.

Angelina Zabarna is a Supportive and Caring Partner

Illia Zabarnyi is blessed to have Angelina Zabarna by his side. He is accompanied by his wife during his match days. Angelina Zabarna loves Illia Zabarnyi more than anything which is evident through her Instagram captions. In 2025, Angelina Zabarna welcomed Illia Zabarnyi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) club with an Instagram post. The youngster will play for the club for the next 5 years.