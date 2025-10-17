Angelo Ogbonna Wife Laura Marchetti Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Laura Marchetti is famous for being the wife of Watford player Angelo Ogbonna. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, Laura is also an amateur photographer. She picked up the role due to her passion for photography. One of her most special traits is that she is the biggest supporter of Angelo Ogbonna who plays as a centre back for EFL Championship club Watford.

Since joining West Ham in 2015, the defender has been very effective in the back. After developing himself into a strong centre back in the last few years, Ogbonna has attracted the media’s attention. However, his love life still remains unexplored. That’s why today we have decided to give all the information about the stunning wife of Angelo Ogbonna in this article. So follow along to know more!

Laura Marchetti Childhood and Family

Laura was born on April 12, 1981. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother.

Tracking their identity and occupation has been challenging for us, but we know that her parents did everything in their power to ensure a comfortable upbringing for Laura. Laura has a sister named Roberta Marchetti, with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship.

We are on the lookout for more information on her family details.

Laura Marchetti with her family. (Credit: Instagram)

Laura Marchetti Education

Laura went to a local high school in her hometown. We couldn’t find out whether she went to college after high school. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood. She was interested in modelling .

Laura Marchetti career

Laura is a responsible wife. She has been the biggest supporter of Ogbonna for many years. The West Ham footballer couldn’t reach where he is today without the help and support of his wife. She managed everything at home so that Ogbonna could give his best on the field.

Laura is also a caring mother as she takes care of her children staying at home. She also does house chores. Being a housewife could sometimes look like an exhausting role, but Ariana has excelled in her job, which shows how strong she is.

Laura Marchetti is a full-time housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Due to her passion for photography, Laura started clicking images. She isn’t a professional photographer. But still, she loves to capture beautiful moments. We are not sure whether she wants to convert her interest into a profusion at this point.

Laura Marchetti Net Worth

Laura’s net worth is currently under review. She is currently a housewife and doesn’t have any other earning source. As she hasn’t disclosed anything about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her total worth. But considering she isn’t involved in any professional sector, her net worth could be significantly lower. However, she can afford a luxurious lifestyle due to her husband’s income.

Angelo Ogbonna has become a top player in his position; hence West Ham are currently paying a significant amount to keep him at the club. His current wages are £3,640,000 per year, and he has a net worth of $20 Million. His earnings alone can take care of all their needs and wants.

Laura Marchetti and Angelo Ogbonna relationship

Angelo Ogbonna met with his wife in 2015 before joining West Ham. The duo hasn’t shared much about their love life on public media. Hence we are not sure where and how they met. But, In a short span, they have created a strong bond, which shows the strength of their relationship.

The duo doesn’t share many photos on their social media channel either. They might not want to attract excessive attention to their relationship. They are very mature and currently in the phase where they want to spend time together peacefully.

Angelo Ogbonna met with his wife in 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

Due to the lack of information, we are unsure when Angelo Ogbonna and Laura got married. They tied the knot at a secret wedding, and only a few of their close friends and family were invited. The pair are madly in love. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the test of time.

Laura Marchetti and Angelo Ogbonna Children

The duo has two beautiful children. Laura and Ogbonna welcomed their first son, Samuel Ogbonna, In December 2016. The couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Nora Ogbonna, in April 2020.

Angelo Ogbonna with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Laura Marchetti Social media

Laura isn’t highly famous on Instagram. She currently has 10k followers. She doesn’t stay active on social channels. She mostly shares pictures of her two beautiful children. It seems the Italian beauty prefers spending time with her family and provides less importance to her online activity.

Laura Marchetti hanging with a friend. (Credit: Instagram)

