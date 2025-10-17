Dragon Feeds
Angelo Ogbonna Wife Laura Marchetti Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Laura Marchetti is famous for being the wife of Watford player Angelo Ogbonna. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, Laura is also an amateur photographer. She picked up the role due to her passion for photography. One of her most special traits is that she is the biggest supporter of Angelo Ogbonna who plays as a centre back for EFL Championship club Watford.
Since joining West Ham in 2015, the defender has been very effective in the back. After developing himself into a strong centre back in the last few years, Ogbonna has attracted the media’s attention. However, his love life still remains unexplored. That’s why today we have decided to give all the information about the stunning wife of Angelo Ogbonna in this article. So follow along to know more!
Laura Marchetti Childhood and Family
Laura was born on April 12, 1981. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother.
Tracking their identity and occupation has been challenging for us, but we know that her parents did everything in their power to ensure a comfortable upbringing for Laura. Laura has a sister named Roberta Marchetti, with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship.
We are on the lookout for more information on her family details. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Laura Marchetti.
Laura Marchetti Education
Laura went to a local high school in her hometown. We couldn’t find out whether she went to college after high school. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood. She was interested in modelling .
Laura Marchetti career
Laura is a responsible wife. She has been the biggest supporter of Ogbonna for many years. The West Ham footballer couldn’t reach where he is today without the help and support of his wife. She managed everything at home so that Ogbonna could give his best on the field.
Laura is also a caring mother as she takes care of her children staying at home. She also does house chores. Being a housewife could sometimes look like an exhausting role, but Ariana has excelled in her job, which shows how strong she is.
Due to her passion for photography, Laura started clicking images. She isn’t a professional photographer. But still, she loves to capture beautiful moments. We are not sure whether she wants to convert her interest into a profusion at this point.
Laura Marchetti Net Worth
Laura’s net worth is currently under review. She is currently a housewife and doesn’t have any other earning source. As she hasn’t disclosed anything about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her total worth. But considering she isn’t involved in any professional sector, her net worth could be significantly lower. However, she can afford a luxurious lifestyle due to her husband’s income.
Angelo Ogbonna has become a top player in his position; hence West Ham are currently paying a significant amount to keep him at the club. His current wages are £3,640,000 per year, and he has a net worth of $20 Million. His earnings alone can take care of all their needs and wants.
Laura Marchetti and Angelo Ogbonna relationship
Angelo Ogbonna met with his wife in 2015 before joining West Ham. The duo hasn’t shared much about their love life on public media. Hence we are not sure where and how they met. But, In a short span, they have created a strong bond, which shows the strength of their relationship.
The duo doesn’t share many photos on their social media channel either. They might not want to attract excessive attention to their relationship. They are very mature and currently in the phase where they want to spend time together peacefully.
Due to the lack of information, we are unsure when Angelo Ogbonna and Laura got married. They tied the knot at a secret wedding, and only a few of their close friends and family were invited. The pair are madly in love. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the test of time.
Laura Marchetti and Angelo Ogbonna Children
The duo has two beautiful children. Laura and Ogbonna welcomed their first son, Samuel Ogbonna, In December 2016. The couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Nora Ogbonna, in April 2020.
Laura Marchetti Social media
Laura isn’t highly famous on Instagram. She currently has 10k followers. She doesn’t stay active on social channels. She mostly shares pictures of her two beautiful children. It seems the Italian beauty prefers spending time with her family and provides less importance to her online activity.
Departure Drama at Valencia
The 21-year-old defender’s exit from Valencia sparked criticism in Spain after the club released a statement in July claiming Mosquera had “unequivocally expressed” his refusal to sign a new contract. The public nature of the announcement left a sour taste, with many questioning how both the player and club managed the situation.
Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER in September, Mosquera addressed the fallout from his summer transfer for the first time. “It’s clear that when you leave what has been your home, you would like everything to be a little different,” he revealed. “Both the statement and the things that have come out.”
The Spain U21 international spent nearly a decade at Valencia, making 90 appearances for Los Che before his Premier League switch in July. His connection to the club runs deep, making the messy separation even more painful.
No Hard Feelings Despite the Drama
Despite the controversy surrounding his summer departure, Mosquera refused to criticize his former employers. “I’m never going to speak badly of Valencia because I’m a Valencianista and it’s a club that has given me everything,” he insisted. “I’m calm because every time I put on the Valencia shirt, I gave everything.”
However, he acknowledged the reality of modern football. “Sometimes in football you have to look out for yourself, and there will be parts that you understand and others that you don’t.”
The deal, which could rise to £20 million with add-ons, saw Mosquera make his Arsenal debut against Leeds United in August. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta described him as “one of the strongest young defenders in European football,” backing the defender to become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans at the Emirates.
Arsenal
What is Mesut Özil Doing Now?
Mesut Özil has left football behind for an entirely different path. The former Arsenal playmaker retired in March 2023 after a disappointing spell at İstanbul Başakşehir, and he’s now focusing on business ventures, physical transformation, and controversially, politics.
Political Career in Turkey
In 2025, Özil joined Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as a board member. His appointment was confirmed at a party congress meeting which re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as head of the party for the ninth time. This marks a significant career shift for someone who rarely engaged in public speaking during his Arsenal days.
Erdoğan was previously best man at Özil’s wedding in 2019, cementing their close relationship. Özil retired from international football with Germany in 2018 after a photo alongside Erdoğan sparked backlash, stating he felt German when they won but an immigrant when they lost.
Business Interests and Physical Transformation
Özil continues running his eSports team M10, which he founded in 2018, and has purchased a stake in Mexican side Club Necaxa. But it’s his physical transformation that’s caught the most attention on social media.
Özil has shared images of his gym process and his transformation has been very impressive. His personal trainer has posted numerous videos of the former midfielder pushing, curling and pressing enormous weights. The skinny playmaker who was often muscled off the ball at Arsenal now looks completely different.
Although not ruling out a move into football management in the future, he is currently happy pursuing other activities such as horse riding and intense gym workouts.
His social media presence remains active, where he engages with fans and occasionally aims digs at celebrities. He even aimed an unexpected dig at actor Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating history when the Hollywood star said he didn’t know what Arsenal was.
At 36 years old, Özil has clearly moved on from his playing days, embracing a new chapter that’s proving just as controversial as his final years in football.
Meet Curtis Jones’ girlfriend Saffie Khan as he talks about double dating with Cody Gakpo
Curtis Jones has had a steady life on his personal side living in Liverpool. Playing down at Merseyside along with friends and family he’s often seen living the other side of life along with football. In a recent interview he talked about being on double dates with Cody Gakpo Jones said: “(Me and Cody) are really tight, so I spend time with him. His girlfriend and mine always talk as well. Obviously he’s got a kid already, so she’s helping her out with certain things. He’s my brother.”
Curtis Jones is an English international footballer who plays for Liverpool as of 2025. He made his debut in September 2019 having joined the club at the age of nine. Since then he has developed himself as a strong midfield option in the Liverpool squad. Jones also made his international debut in 2024 after playing five years of professional football. Jones has made over 100 appearances for Liverpool now as he continues to be a significant contributor at the Merseyside.
Who is Curtis Jones’ Girlfriend? Saffie Khan?
Saffron Khan popularly known as “Saffie” is the girlfriend of Curtis Jones. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. They share a great chemistry and support each other. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.
Saffie Khan Age
Saffie Khan is 22 years old as of January 2025 and was born on May 5, 2002, in England as per FamousBirthdays. She is just a year younger than her boyfriend.
Saffie Khan Profession
Saffie Khan is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. She currently had around 80k followers on Instagram as of January 2025 and is open on collabs as per her bio. She continues to be an influencer along with being a mom as we keep getting updates on Curtis and her life together through social media.
Saffie has a modeling contract with M Models Management, has participated in a number of fashion shoots. She discusses details about her life and modeling pursuits on Instagram and the social media platforms. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money which she’s started monetising.
Saffie Khan Education
Saffie Khan completed her honours in biomedical science as per her social media bio.
Saffie Khan Social Media
Instagram: @saffiekhan_
Saffie Khan and Curtis Jones Relationship Timeline
Curtis Jones met with his girlfriend in 2019 according to The Sun. They’ve relatively maintained a private life since. However, the couple is always seen supporting each other ever since attending important dates. Jones attended Saffie’s graduation as per their social media profiles while Khan is often seen supporting her boyfriend on football fields.
The couple after going out for almost five years announced they welcomed their first child. Jones and Khan were blessed with a baby daughter in October 2024 as per their Instagram post. The couple enjoy their time with their daughter Giselle Jones.
