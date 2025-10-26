Bayern Munich
Anika Bissel: Manuel Neuer Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family
Anika Bissel is a professional handball player and is known for being the girlfriend of the greatest goalkeeper of this era Manuel Neuer. Let us see about their beautiful relationship here.
Bissel is also from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. She was a professional handball player, but she decided to opt out of the sport to take care of her son. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed their child in 2024.
Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer Families
Bissel was born on June 11, 2000, in Erlangen, Germany. She has not disclosed anything about her parents, but she has one sibling, Christopher Bissel, a handball player. She is 14 years younger than the footballer.
Marita and Peter Neuer gave birth to Manuel Neuer, who was raised as a Catholic. Marcel, his younger brother, is a football player as well. Beyond this, not much is known about Neuer’s family because he is a well-known recluse who keeps his private affairs private.
Neuer, however, comes from a close-knit family that values hard work and dedication, as may be assumed from the material that is now accessible. His mother teaches at the same school where his younger sister, Sumona, attends classes, and he is said to have loving and nice parents. Neuer has also cited his grandfather as a significant person in his life who instilled in him the value of discipline and hard work.
Anika Bissel boyfriend Manuel Neuer
Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of sports. He has been described as a “sweeper-keeper” because of his playing style and speed when rushing off his line to anticipate opponents. Anika Bissel did the greatest sacrifice for her husband by giving up on Handball. She supports her husband and takes care of their child.
Manuel started his career at Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Ligapokal, In 2011, he signed for Bayern Munich, and since then, he has never looked back. He has won 26 trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020, both as a part of the trebles.
Neuer played his international football for Germany and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with them and the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament. He was awarded the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and IFFHS Best Goalkeeper from 2011 to 2020 five times each of the World’s Best Goalkeepers. He achieved his 300th Bundesliga win on 23 October 2021, in a match against Hoffenheim. He accomplished this feat in his 447th top-flight game, moving closer to the Bundesliga record held by Oliver Kahn.
Anika and Manuel Neuer Kids
Manuel Neuer was in a relationship with Kathrin Glich until 2014. In 2015 Neuer started a relationship with Nina Weiss. On May 21, 2017, Neuer and Weiss married in Tannheim, Austria, in a church wedding. But the couple separated in early 2020. After only four months of separation from his wife, Neuer started dating Anika Bissel. They have a son named Luca who was born in 2024.
Anika Bissel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Anika is a professional handball player. Her first club was HC Erlangen, where she played for many years. Bissel moved to Bundesliga and now she plays for SG H2Ku Herrenberg as a left winger. She has also enrolled in a university in Fashion Management. Bissel doesn’t have any social media as she is focused on her career and education. There is no estimation of her net worth, but Manuel Neuer has an estimated net worth of $45 million. He earns a lucrative salary at Bayern Munich. He has been one of the greatest goalkeepers ever in football history.
Lisa Muller Childhood and Family
Lisa was born on September 21, 1989. Her parents did excellent work raising the child and educated her with good ethics and values. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share much information on public platforms. That’s why tracking her early life, and family details have become difficult for us. She hasn’t revealed the name of her father and mother. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We are still searching for more information and will update the article as soon as we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thomas Muller.
Lisa Muller Education
Lisa completed her education at local institutions in Germany. She hasn’t shared much about her educational progress. Even though we know that she completed her high school education in her hometown, we are uncertain whether she went to college after that. We believe she started working as a dressage rider from an early age and might have skipped university for that reason.
Lisa Muller career
Lisa was passionate about horse riding from an early age. She worked hard and achieved many feats as a dressage rider. She won a silver medal in the Bavarian U25 state championship in July 2014. Furthermore, she also won the Stuttgart German Masters on November 16, 2019. She qualified for the German Masters after that and finished third in the competition. She is a professional dressage rider and a trainer. She likes to teach young newcomers the skills required to make it to the professional leagues. From her Instagram feed, it’s evident that She likes to spend time with her horses.
Lisa Muller Net Worth
Lisa’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her rising career. Currently, she is a trainer, and the cash flow hasn’t stopped coming. However, we do not know the exact figure of her earnings, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become difficult. But we believe her net worth lies somewhere between $1M – $5M.
Thomas Muller is one of the most senior players of Bayern Munich. He has accumulated a considerable sum over the years, and his current net worth is believed to be $20Million. The German team currently pays him $4 Million per year.
Lisa Muller and Thomas Muller relationship
Thomas Muller met with his wife when they were very young. They started dating in 2007 and found that they share many common interests. After two years of dating, the German striker took the big step and proposed to the love of his life. The duo got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2009. All their family members and friends attended their wedding. Since then, the couple has remained inseparable and has formed a strong bond over the years.
Lisa Muller and Thomas Muller Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any child until now. It seems they want to take some time before taking the huge responsibility of parenthood. However, they have two dogs, and they have become a part of their family.
Lisa Muller Social media
Lisa is very famous on social media. She currently has 220k followers on Instagram. She posts pictures with her husband and her two big dogs. She is a horse lover too and posts many photos from her stable. Lisa Muller is active on social media and shares stories regularly . She shares her activities every day .
Josipa Perisic Childhood and Family
Josipa was born on August 27 in Split, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia, making her nationality Croatian. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.
As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.
We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Perisic.
Josipa Perisic Education
Josipa studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualification. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built a business by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is a self-taught entrepreneur or learned it in college.
Josipa Perisic career
Josipa is an Entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know which industry she is currently operating. We are looking for more details on the matter. Come back later to learn more.
Josipa is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Croatian beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.
Josipa is also the biggest supporter of Ivan Perisic. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Josipa cheers up Perisic’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.
Josipa Perisic Net Worth
Josipa’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.
Perisic earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Their added income helps them to lead a comfortable life.
Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic relationship
Ivan Perisic met with his wife when they were in the same school. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Josipa kept faith in her partner and supported him massively. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond.
They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Josipa followed her partner to France, Belgium, Germany and Italy. Finally, in 2012, they tied the knot in front of their family members and friends. It seems they have plans to spend the rest of their life together.
Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic Children
The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Leonardo Perisic, was born on October 14, 2012. Josipa gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Manuela Perisic, on July 28, 2014.
Josipa Perisic Social media
Josipa has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Perisic came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, husband. The content she shares suggest that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Josipa Perisic is active on Instagram and shares everything on her feed.
Maria Teresa Matus Childhood and Family
On March 28, 1987, Maria was born in Chile, which makes her a Chilean. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and what jobs they do for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. However, going through her Instagram profile, we realised that she maintains a healthy relationship with her mother and often spends time with her. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-wife of Arturo Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Education
Maria went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She moved with Arturo at a very young age. So, she might have skipped university education.
Maria Teresa Matus’s career
Maria is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands like Hyla. This has helped her secure new brands.
Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. Fans have openly proposed her on live videos and she also gets proposals on comments section .
Maria Teresa Matus Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is $1 million – $5 million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her social media career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and provides for her children with the help of her earnings.
Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal’s relationship
Arturo Vidal met with his ex-wife in 2008 when he was in his late 20s. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They were very confident about their bonding and tied the knot only after one year of dating.
The pair spent ten wonderful years together. Many fans thought that they had won the test of time. However, it all fell apart in 2019. They couldn’t communicate freely as they could earlier and felt suffocated in the relationship barrier. They finally agreed that getting separated would be the best solution. However, it was tough for their children to stay away from any of them.
So Maria decided to stay in Barcelona so that their children could spend time with Arturo whenever they felt. But, the bonding between the couple never healed, and from Maria’s comments, it was clear that she didn’t regret her decision.
“I feel independent, free; I can be myself. I enjoy my children; I live every moment with them, I like to enjoy them. I love the country, and I love my house.”
Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal Children
Maria and Vidal are proud parents of three beautiful children. Their oldest son, Alonso Vidal, was born on May 7, 2013. Maria gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Elizabetta Vidal, on March 7, 2014. On May 26, 2017, the duo welcomed their youngest son, Emiliano Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Social media
Maria is very famous on Instagram. She has 800k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her children. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
