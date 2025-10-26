Anika Bissel: Manuel Neuer Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Anika Bissel is a professional handball player and is known for being the girlfriend of the greatest goalkeeper of this era Manuel Neuer. Let us see about their beautiful relationship here.

Bissel is also from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. She was a professional handball player, but she decided to opt out of the sport to take care of her son. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed their child in 2024.

Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer Families

Bissel was born on June 11, 2000, in Erlangen, Germany. She has not disclosed anything about her parents, but she has one sibling, Christopher Bissel, a handball player. She is 14 years younger than the footballer.

Marita and Peter Neuer gave birth to Manuel Neuer, who was raised as a Catholic. Marcel, his younger brother, is a football player as well. Beyond this, not much is known about Neuer’s family because he is a well-known recluse who keeps his private affairs private.

Neuer, however, comes from a close-knit family that values hard work and dedication, as may be assumed from the material that is now accessible. His mother teaches at the same school where his younger sister, Sumona, attends classes, and he is said to have loving and nice parents. Neuer has also cited his grandfather as a significant person in his life who instilled in him the value of discipline and hard work.

Anika Bissel is a handball player. (Credits: Instagram)

Anika Bissel boyfriend Manuel Neuer

Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of sports. He has been described as a “sweeper-keeper” because of his playing style and speed when rushing off his line to anticipate opponents. Anika Bissel did the greatest sacrifice for her husband by giving up on Handball. She supports her husband and takes care of their child.

Manuel started his career at Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Ligapokal, In 2011, he signed for Bayern Munich, and since then, he has never looked back. He has won 26 trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020, both as a part of the trebles.

Neuer played his international football for Germany and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with them and the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament. He was awarded the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and IFFHS Best Goalkeeper from 2011 to 2020 five times each of the World’s Best Goalkeepers. He achieved his 300th Bundesliga win on 23 October 2021, in a match against Hoffenheim. He accomplished this feat in his 447th top-flight game, moving closer to the Bundesliga record held by Oliver Kahn.

Anika and Manuel Neuer Kids

Manuel Neuer was in a relationship with Kathrin Glich until 2014. In 2015 Neuer started a relationship with Nina Weiss. On May 21, 2017, Neuer and Weiss married in Tannheim, Austria, in a church wedding. But the couple separated in early 2020. After only four months of separation from his wife, Neuer started dating Anika Bissel. They have a son named Luca who was born in 2024.

Anika Bissel with her boyfriend Manuel Neuer. (Credits: @Twitter)

Anika Bissel Profession, Career, Net Worth

Anika is a professional handball player. Her first club was HC Erlangen, where she played for many years. Bissel moved to Bundesliga and now she plays for SG H2Ku Herrenberg as a left winger. She has also enrolled in a university in Fashion Management. Bissel doesn’t have any social media as she is focused on her career and education. There is no estimation of her net worth, but Manuel Neuer has an estimated net worth of $45 million. He earns a lucrative salary at Bayern Munich. He has been one of the greatest goalkeepers ever in football history.

